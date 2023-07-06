Belarus says Wagner chief who staged mutiny is in Russia, raising questions about Kremlin's strategy
MINSK, Belarus (AP) — The president of Belarus says the mercenary leader who led a short-lived mutiny against the Kremlin is in Russia and his Wagner troops are in their field camps. The announcement raised new questions about the deal that ended the extraordinary challenge to President Vladimir Putin’s rule. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko’s claim could not be independently verified, and the Kremlin refused to comment on Yevgeny Prigozhin’s whereabouts. It was not clear if traveling to Russia would violate the deal, which allowed the Wagner chief to move to Belarus in exchange for ending the rebellion and a promise of amnesty for him and his troops. Few details of the agreement brokered by Lukashenko have emerged. Last week, Lukashenko said the mercenary leader was in Belarus.
Earth hit an unofficial record high temperature this week – and stayed there
Earth’s average temperature on Wednesday remained at an unofficial record high set the day before, the latest grim milestone in a week that has seen series of climate-change-driven extremes. The average global temperature was 17.18 Celsius (62.9 degrees Fahrenheit), according to the University of Maine’s Climate Reanalyzer, a tool that uses satellite data and computer simulations to measure the world’s condition. That matched a record set Tuesday, and came after a previous record of 17.01 Celsius (62.6 degrees Fahrenheit) was set Monday. While some countries had colder weather than usual, heat waves hit cities from Peru to Canada.
Trump posted what he said was Obama's address, prosecutors say. An armed man was soon arrested there
WASHINGTON (AP) — Federal prosecutors say former President Donald Trump posted on his social media platform what he claimed was the home address of former President Barack Obama the same day a man with guns in his van was arrested near the property. They said Taylor Taranto kept two firearms and hundreds of rounds of ammunition inside a van he had driven cross-country. Prosecutors included the new details of the case in a motion filed Wednesday aiming to keep Taranto behind bars. They said Taranto told followers on his YouTube live stream that he was looking to get a “good angle on a shot” and locate the “tunnels underneath their houses” shortly before he was arrested by the Secret Service.
Trump valet charged in classified documents case set again for arraignment after earlier delays
MIAMI (AP) — A valet for Donald Trump accused of helping the former president hide classified documents from federal authorities is due back in a Florida court after an earlier appearance was postponed because of a canceled flight. Walt Nauta, who was charged alongside Trump in June in a 38-count indictment alleging the mishandling of classified documents, is set to be arraigned Thursday before a federal magistrate in Miami. That was to have happened twice before already, but he has struggled to retain a lawyer licensed in Florida to represent.
Russian cruise missile attack on Ukraine city of Lviv kills 5 people and injures dozens
LVIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russia has fired cruise missiles at a western Ukraine city far from the front line of the war, killing at least five people in an apartment building. Ukrainian officials said it was the heaviest attack on civilian areas of the city of Lviv since the Kremlin’s forces invaded Ukraine last year. The nighttime attack early Thursday destroyed the roof and the top two floors of the residential building. The city's mayor says around 60 apartments and 50 cars also were damaged. U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Bridget Brink described the attack as vicious. Lviv province's governor says the youngest of the five people who died was 21 years old and the oldest was 95.
Relatives of El Paso Walmart shooting victims seek justice, saying they're down but not out
EL PASO, Texas (AP) — Family members of the 23 people killed in a racist attack at a Texas Walmart are confronting the gunman face-to-face in court for the first time since the 2019 massacre. The sentencing hearing for Patrick Crusius is set to continue Thursday in a federal court in the border city of El Paso. The 24-year-old is expected to receive multiple life sentences after pleading guilty in February to 90 federal murder, weapons and hate crime charges. Some who lost loved ones say they forgive Crusius for the shooting, which targeted Hispanic shoppers. But they also want to tell him that he failed. Crusius could still face the death penalty when he faces charges in state court.
United Methodists lose one-fifth of US churches in schism driven by growing defiance of LGBTQ bans
More than 6,000 United Methodist congregations have now received permission to leave the denomination amid a schism over theology and the role of LGBTQ people. That's one in five of the denomination's churches in the US. Those figures emerge following the close of regular meetings in June for the denomination’s regional bodies, known as annual conferences. Church law forbids the marriage or ordination of “self-avowed, practicing homosexuals.” But many conservatives chose to leave because numerous U.S. churches and conferences are defying those bans. Many departing congregations are joining the new, conservative Global Methodist Church.
2 New Jersey firefighters died battling a blaze deep in a ship carrying 5,000 cars
NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — A New Jersey fire chief says two firefighters were killed battling a blaze that broke out inside a cargo ship docked at Newark's port. Fire Chief Rufus Jackson says responding firefighters found five to seven vehicles ablaze inside the ship Wednesday night. Jackson says they tried to put it out but were pushed back by the intense heat. The Newark Fire Department got support from other companies across New Jersey and New York. They were able to recover the two firefighters bodies. Newark Mayor Ras Baraka says the ship was carrying 5,000 cars.
French justice is working overtime and the mood is stern after thousands of teen arrests
CRETEIL, France (AP) — French courts are working overtime in fast-track trials for more than 3,600 people arrested in unrest sparked by the police killing of a 17-year-old boy captured on video. Courts opened their doors through the weekend with hearings around an hour long and same-day sentencing. The killing on June 27 brought to a boil simmering tensions between French police and young minorities in housing projects and disadvantaged suburbs. The violence has left more than 800 law enforcement officers injured. The unrest has largely died down in recent days. And legal proceedings are just getting started.
Meta takes aim at Twitter with the launch of rival app Threads
Meta has unveiled an app called Threads to rival Twitter. It's targeting users looking for an alternative to the social media platform owned — and frequently changed — by Elon Musk. Threads is billed as a text-based version of Meta’s photo-sharing app Instagram. It went live Wednesday in Apple and Google Android app stores in more than 100 countries. CEO Mark Zuckerberg says 10 million people had signed up in the first seven hours. It suggests Meta has been gearing up to directly challenge the platform after Musk’s tumultuous ownership has resulted in a series of unpopular changes that have turned off users and advertisers. But Threads has raised data privacy concerns and won't launch in the European Union.
