No survivors found after plane that flew over DC and led to fighter jet scramble crashes in Virginia
WASHINGTON (AP) — A wayward and unresponsive business plane that flew over the nation’s capital Sunday afternoon caused the military to scramble a fighter jet before the plane crashed in Virginia. The fighter jet caused a loud sonic boom that was heard across the capital region. Hours later, police said rescuers had reached the crash site and found no survivors. The Federal Aviation Administration says the Cessna Citation took off from Elizabethton, Tennessee, on Sunday and was headed for Long Island’s MacArthur Airport. Inexplicably, the plane turned around over New York’s Long Island and flew a straight path down over D.C. before it crashed over mountainous terrain near Montebello, Virginia, around 3:30 p.m.
US releases video showing close-call in Taiwan Strait with Chinese destroyer
BANGKOK (AP) — The United States military has released video of what it called an “unsafe” Chinese maneuver in the Taiwan Strait on the weekend, in which a Chinese navy ship cut sharply across the path of an American destroyer, forcing the U.S. vessel to slow to avoid a collision. The incident occurred Saturday as the American destroyer USS Chung-Hoon and Canadian frigate HMCS Montreal were conducting a so-called “freedom of navigation” transit of the strait between Taiwan and mainland China. The video released Monday shows the Chinese ship cutting across the course of the American one. It came on a day when both U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and Chinese Defense Minister Gen. Li Shangfu were in Singapore for an annual defense conference.
Russia claims Ukraine is launching major attacks; Kyiv accuses Moscow of misinformation
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — A Moscow-installed official says Ukrainian forces are making a major effort to punch through Russian defensive lines in southeast Ukraine for a second day. Kyiv authorities suggested the claims that major battles are underway were a Russian misinformation ruse. The official in the Russia-backed administration of Ukraine’s partly occupied Zaporizhzhia province said fighting resumed there Monday after Russian defenses beat back a Ukrainian advance the previous day. Meanwhile, Russia’s Defense Ministry asserted it had foiled a Sunday assault in another illegally annexed region of the invaded country. The claims fueled speculation that a major Ukrainian ground operation could be underway as part of an anticipated counteroffensive. Ukrainian officials have kept Russia guessing..
'I am haunted by it': Survivors of deadly train crash in India recount trauma
BALASORE, India (AP) — Several survivors of the train crash in India that killed 275 people and injured more than 800 said they are still in shock. The passengers included laborers on their way to start new jobs and families traveling to major hospitals. Survivors describe a crash that happened so fast they were hardly aware, and struggles to escape twisted wreckage. Investigators said that a signaling failure might been the cause of the three-train crash in Odisha state Friday. Despite efforts to improve safety, several hundred accidents occur every year on India’s railways, the largest system under one management in the world.
Transgender adults in Florida `blindsided' that new law also limits their access to health care
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — A new Florida law banning gender-affirming care for minors is getting a lot of attention nationally as Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis runs for president, but it's also impacting transgender adults. Children were the main focus of debate and coverage of the new law that DeSantis signed last month. However, it also includes restrictions on adult care. That's creating chaos for patients and providers in the state with what's estimated to be the nation's second-highest transgender population. Patients now have to be treated face-to-face by a medical doctor. Those restrictions have proved particularly onerous because many trans adults were seeing nurse practitioners and using telehealth.
Undercover observers track racism, discrimination at European soccer games
DUESSELDORF, Germany (AP) — Among the thousands of fans in the stands at Europe’s biggest soccer games are a few people operating undercover. Trained volunteer observers listen for racist chants and watch for extremist symbols on banners. Their findings often form the basis for investigations by European soccer governing body UEFA that can lead to clubs being punished for racist or discriminatory behavior by fans. The organization which coordinates the observers estimates they work at around 120 games in UEFA club competitions each season. They also work around the world at national team competitions.
Hormone patches or creams for menopause symptoms may have lower blood pressure risk than pills
WASHINGTON (AP) — Women often use hormone therapy to relieve hot flashes and other menopause symptoms — and new research suggests whether they choose pills, patches or creams might matter for their blood pressure. Women are more prone to heart disease after menopause and high blood pressure is one key risk factor. Canadian researchers tracked records of 112,000 women who used estrogen-only hormone therapy. Those taking oral estrogen were more likely to develop high blood pressure than those taking versions absorbed vaginally or through the skin. The findings were published Monday in the journal Hypertension.
Sharing the sentence: Separation takes toll on incarcerated moms and their kids
LINCOLN, Ill. (AP) — Tens of thousands fewer women were incarcerated in the U.S. between 2019 and 2020 due to COVID-19, but as prison populations creep back to pre-pandemic norms, more children are being separated from their mothers, putting them at greater risk of health and behavioral problems, and making them vulnerable to abuse and displacement. Black and Hispanic women are more likely to be imprisoned than their white counterparts and are disproportionately affected by family separation due to incarceration. Rare programs like the Reunification Ride, a donation-dependent initiative that buses prisoners’ family members from Chicago to Illinois' largest women's prison every month so they can spend time with their mothers and grandmothers, are a crucial lifeline for families, prisoners say.
What to stream this week: Janelle Monáe, a Cheetos origin story, Diablo IV and 'Avatar'
This week’s new entertainment releases include albums from Janelle Monáe and Niall Horan, a movie about a Frito-Lay janitor who claims to have invented Flamin’ Hot Cheetos and “Avatar: The Way of Water” finally washes onto streaming shores Wednesday. Twelve celebrities, including former cyclist Lance Armstrong, Ariel Winter of “Modern Family” and Tom Schwartz of “Vanderpump Rules” are put in a Mars simulation and presented with a series of challenges to colonize their version of the Red Planet in “Stars on Mars." And Netflix’s “Never Have I Ever” drops its fourth and final season starring Maitreyi Ramakrishnan in a coming-of-age story about an Indian American high school teen.
Prince Harry a no-show on first day of court showdown with British tabloid publisher
LONDON (AP) — Prince Harry’s showdown against the publisher of the Daily Mirror has kicked off without him in court, and the judge was not happy. Harry’s lawyer said he wouldn't be available to testify following opening statements on Monday because he took a flight from Los Angeles on Sunday after the birthday of his 2-year-old daughter, Lilibet. The judge noted he'd directed Harry to be there for the first day of his case against the publisher of the Daily Mirror. It’s the first of the Duke of Sussex's several lawsuits against the media to go to trial and one of three alleging tabloid publishers unlawfully snooped on him. Mirror Group Newspapers has denied the allegations.
