Moroccans with shovels and bulldozers dig through rubble but hope for survivors dwindles after quake
TAFEGHAGHTE, Morocco (AP) — Survivors with shovels worked alongside bulldozers to dig through remote Moroccan villages flattened by a monstrous earthquake, as hope dwindled of finding people alive under wood-and-dirt homes that pancaked into rubble. Rescuers overseas waited for Morocco to let them help. More than 2,400 were killed when the quake struck late Friday. A French aid group that specializes in locating people trapped under debris said it is withdrawing an offer to send a nine-person search-and-rescue team after waiting without success for a green light from Morocco to deploy. Because homes in quake-hit areas were often made of mud bricks with roofs of wood, stone and clay, Rescuers Without Borders’ founder told says that the hope of finding survivors at this point is slim.
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un will visit Russia, setting the stage for a meeting with Putin
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Russia and North Korea say North Korean leader Kim Jong Un will visit Russia, where he is expected to hold a highly anticipated meeting with President Vladimir Putin that has sparked Western concerns about a potential arms deal for Moscow’s war in Ukraine. The Kremlin’s website said Kim’s visit is at Putin's invitation and would take place “in the coming days.” The visit also was reported by North Korea’s official KCNA news agency, saying he would meet with Putin. Associated Press journalists near the North Korea-Russia border saw a green train with yellow trim — similar to one used by Kim on previous foreign trips — at a station on the North Korean side.
Bells toll as the US marks 22 years since 9/11, from ground zero to Alaska
NEW YORK (AP) — Bells tolled at ground zero and solemn tributes unfolded around the country as Americans looked back on the horror and legacy of 9/11. People gathered Monday at memorials, firehouses, city halls, campuses and elsewhere to observe the 22nd anniversary of the deadliest terror attack on U.S. soil. Nearly 3,000 people were killed when hijacked planes crashed at New York’s World Trade Center, the Pentagon and near rural Shanksville, Pennsylvania. Vice President Kamala Harris is joining the ceremony at the trade center. President Joe Biden is due to join service members and their families at a ceremony on a military base in Anchorage, Alaska. His visit is a reminder that the impact of 9/11 was felt in every corner of the nation, however remote.
Biden highlights business deals and pays respects at John McCain memorial to wrap up Vietnam visit
HANOI, Vietnam (AP) — President Joe Biden has closed a visit to Vietnam by calling on the two countries to improve their collaboration. Biden met Monday in Hanoi with Vietnamese government officials and business leaders. Both sides spotlighted new deals and partnerships between the U.S. and Vietnam. Biden also paid his respects at a memorial to his friend and former colleague John McCain. The late U.S. senator from Arizona was held for more than five years as a prisoner during the Vietnam War. Biden will observe the anniversary of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks in Alaska before he returns to the White House late Monday.
McCarthy juggles a government shutdown and a Biden impeachment inquiry as the House returns for fall
WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican Speaker Kevin McCarthy faces a political standoff when the House resumes this week. McCarthy needs to steer the House to fund the government and avoid a government shutdown. But the California congressman also is trying to launch an impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden over his son Hunter Biden's business dealings. It's a two-track strategy that may be hard to execute. McCarthy faces hard-right Republicans who reject the deal he struck over the summer with Biden on spending levels and are demanding further cuts. Starting a formal Biden impeachment inquiry could help. But the White House says Biden wasn't involved in his son's work.
Lahaina's fire-stricken Filipino residents are key to tourism and local culture. Will they stay?
LAHAINA, Hawaii (AP) — Filipinos began arriving in Hawaii more than a century ago to work on sugarcane and pineapple plantations to support their families back home. As their descendants and successive generations of immigrants settled, they have become deeply ingrained in the community’s culture. Since an inferno raced through the historic town of Lahaina, though, many who have worked to clean hotel rooms are now staying in them as temporary shelters, a poignant example of how the deadliest U.S. wildfire in more than a century has afflicted Maui’s heavily Filipino population. The disaster has prompted fears about whether Filipinos, Native Hawaiians and others who labor in the tourism industry will remain as Lahaina rebuilds.
Patients need doctors who look like them. Can medicine diversify without affirmative action?
DETROIT (AP) — After the Supreme Court struck down affirmative action in college admissions, concerns have arisen that a pathway into medicine may become much harder for students of color. Heightening the alarm: the medical field’s reckoning with longstanding health inequities. Black Americans represent 13% of the United States population, yet just 6% of physicians in the nation are Black. Increasing representation among doctors is one solution experts believe could help disrupt health inequities. Advocates are championing programs promoting medical specialties such as dermatology to students of color starting in high school. Those students then receive mentorship in college, medical school and residency. In dermatology, only 3% of doctors are Black.
Escaped murderer Danelo Cavalcante flees search area, changes look and asks acquaintences for help
Authorities continue searching for an escaped murderer who broke out of a southeastern Pennsylvania prison 11 days ago after saying over the weekend that he slipped out of the search area and changed his appearance. The search was ongoing Monday. A state police spokesperson said Sunday that 34-year-old Danelo Souza Cavalcante stole a dairy delivery van, then sought help from people he knew more than 20 miles to the northeast of the search area. He later abandoned the van. Police expressed confidence that the fugitive would be recaptured. Cavalcante escaped prison on Aug. 31 after being sentenced to life for fatally stabbing his ex-girlfriend in 2021.
With Rubiales finally out, Spanish soccer ready to leave embarrassing chapter behind
Spanish soccer is ready to move forward three weeks after its women’s team won the Women’s World Cup but had its celebrations marred by a kiss that ignited a crisis. Luis Rubiales resigned late Sunday following weeks of relentless pressure after the Spanish soccer federation president kissed a player on the lips without her consent during the trophy ceremony in Australia last month. The decision was expected to help Spanish soccer start overcoming one of its most embarrassing chapters. It should also clear the way for Spain to get back on track with its bid to host the men’s World Cup in 2030 along with Portugal, Morocco and possibly Ukraine.
Thailand's LGBTQ+ community draws tourists from China looking to be themselves
BANGKOK (AP) — Xinyu Wen traveled to Thailand in June, planning a two-week vacation around Bangkok’s Pride parade. But the 28-year-old ended up staying a month and a half, soaking up the Thai capital’s thriving LBGTQ+ community. Like Wen, LGBTQ+ people from China who are frequently scorned and ostracized at home are coming to Thailand in droves. They're drawn by the freedom to be themselves. Bangkok is only a 5-hour flight from Beijing, and Thailand's tourism authorities actively promote its status as among the most open to LGBTQ+ people in the region.
