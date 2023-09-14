Hunter Biden is indicted on federal firearm-purchasing charges after plea deal fails
WASHINGTON (AP) — Hunter Biden has been indicted on federal firearms charges. It's the latest step in a long-running investigation into the president’s son that puts the case on track toward a possible high-stakes trial as the 2024 election looms. Biden is accused of lying about his drug use when he bought a firearm in October 2018, a period when he has acknowledged struggling with addiction to crack cocaine, according to the indictment filed in federal court in Delaware by a special counsel overseeing the case. The indictment comes weeks after the collapse of a plea deal that would have averted a criminal trial and weeks or months of distracting headlines for President Joe Biden.
Americans sharply divided over whether Biden acted wrongly in son's businesses, AP-NORC poll shows
WASHINGTON (AP) — About half of Americans have little or no confidence that the Justice Department is handling its investigation into Hunter Biden in a fair and nonpartisan way. And 1 in 3 are highly concerned about whether President Joe Biden may have committed wrongdoing related to his son’s business dealings, according to a poll by The Associate Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research. But the political divide is stark. Some 66% of Republicans -- and just 7% of Democrats — are very or extremely concerned about whether Joe Biden committed wrongdoing The poll was conducted just before House Speaker Kevin McCarthy launched a formal impeachment inquiry this week working to link the president to the business dealings of his son.
Detroit automakers and auto workers remain far from a deal as end-of-day strike deadline approaches
DETROIT (AP) — With a deadline looming just before midnight, the United Auto Workers union and Detroit’s three automakers are far apart in contract talks and the union is preparing to strike. UAW President Shawn Fain says General Motors, Ford and Stellantis have raised their initial wage offers but have rejected some of the union’s other demands. The union is threatening to strike any company that hasn’t reached an agreement by 11:59 p.m. Thursday. Talks are ongoing, and GM increased its wage offer Thursday. Ford's CEO and Stellantis accused the union of failing to respond to their offers. It would be the first time the union has walked out at all three companies at the same time.
Zelenskyy is expected to visit Washington as Congress is debating $24 billion in aid for Ukraine
WASHINGTON (AP) — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is expected on Capitol Hill and at the White House next week. His visit comes as Congress is debating President Joe Biden’s request to provide providing as much as $24 billion in military and humanitarian aid for Ukraine as it fights the Russian invasion. The trip was confirmed by two congressional aides and an administration official granted anonymity to discuss the plans. Zelenskyy is expected to be in the U.S. to attend the United Nations General Assembly. The Ukrainian president made a wartime visit to Washington in December 2022 and delivered an impassioned address to a joint meeting of Congress.
How hard will Hurricane Lee hit New England? The cold North Atlantic may decide that
New England will feel some effects from Hurricane Lee but is usually protected from the worst of a hurricane’s wrath by the cold waters of the North Atlantic. That's expected to help reduce Lee to a tropical storm by the time it arrives this weekend. A number of factors determine the path and strength of a hurricane. But the warm waters that can strengthen a hurricane are typically south of Cape Cod. North of there, the Atlantic waters are much colder. That doesn’t mean storms aren’t dangerous in the region. The Great New England Hurricane of 1938 brought gusts over 180 miles per hour.
Kim Jong Un arrives in Russian city of Komsomolsk-on-Amur for expected visit to fighter jet plant
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has arrived in Komsomolsk-on-Amur in far eastern Russia where he is expected to tour a Russian aircraft plant that builds fighter jets. South Korea on Thursday expressed “deep concern and regret” that his visit has focused so far on expanding military cooperation. Washington has warned that the summit on Wednesday between Kim and Russian President Vladimir Putin could lead to a deal for North Korea to supply ammunition for Moscow’s war in Ukraine. There’s widespread concern in Seoul that North Korea in return would receive advanced weapons technologies from Russia, including those related to military spy satellites, which would increase the threat posed by Kim’s military nuclear program.
Angry and frustrated, McCarthy challenges right-flank colleagues to try to oust him from his post
WASHINGTON (AP) — House Speaker Kevin McCarthy is telling fellow Republicans threatening to oust him: Go ahead and try. The embattled GOP leader essentially dared his hard-right flank Thursday to quit holding the risk of a vote to remove him from the job. If you’re going to do it, do it, McCarthy said, using a profanity for emphasis, according to those in the private meeting. A hard-right element largely allied with former President Donald Trump is demanding big spending cuts and threatening to shut down the government if he is to keep his job. Even McCarthy's decision to launch an impeachment inquiry against President Joe Biden did little to appease the demands.
Flooding death toll soars to 11,300 in Libya's coastal city of Derna, aid group says
DERNA, Libya (AP) — The Libyan Red Crescent says that the death toll from floods in the eastern Libyan city of Derna has soared to 11,300. The Secretary General of the aid group says a further 10,100 people are reported missing in the coastal city. Mediterranean storm Daniel caused deadly flooding in many eastern towns, but the worst-hit was Derna. Residents said they heard loud explosions Sunday night when dams outside the city collapsed. Health authorities previously put the death toll in Derna at 5,500. The storm also killed about 170 people elsewhere in the country.
Pig kidney works a record 2 months in donated body, raising hope for animal-human transplants
NEW YORK (AP) — For a history-making two months, a pig's kidney worked normally inside a brain-dead man. And while the dramatic experiment ended this week, it's raising hope for eventually testing pig kidneys in living patients. Surgeons at NYU Langone Health removed the pig kidney and returned the donated body to his family for cremation. The genetically modified kidney worked properly the first month before showing subtle signs that rejection was forming. But doctors say the kidney's function bounced back with simple medication changes. The lessons could help as regulators decide whether to allow clinical trials of pig organs.
NASA says more science and less stigma are needed to understand UFOs
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — NASA says the study of UFOs will require new scientific techniques, including advanced satellites as well as a shift in how unidentified flying objects are perceived. The space agency released findings Thursday after a yearlong study into UFOs. An independent team commissioned by NASA cautions that the negative perception surrounding UFOs poses an obstacle to collecting data. But officials say NASA's involvement should help reduce the stigma. The panel says NASA can model how to best approach the study of UFOs through transparent reporting, rigorous analysis and public input.
