Just days to spare, Senate gives final approval to debt ceiling deal, sending it to Biden
WASHINGTON (AP) — Fending off a U.S. default, the Senate has given final approval to a debt ceiling and budget cuts package. It's now on its way to President Joe Biden’s desk to become law before a fast-approaching deadline. The Senate ground through late-night voting Thursday to wrap up work on the hard-fought deal. The compromise package negotiated between Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy leaves neither Republicans nor Democrats fully pleased with the outcome. But the result cuts spending for two years and suspends the debt limit until 2025 after the next presidential election. Biden says he will sign it into law as soon as possible.
New details of Jeffrey Epstein's death and the frantic aftermath revealed in records obtained by AP
NEW YORK (AP) — The Associated Press has obtained more than 4,000 pages of documents related to Jeffrey Epstein’s jail suicide from the federal Bureau of Prisons under the Freedom of Information Act. They include a detailed psychological reconstruction of the events leading to Epstein’s suicide, as well as his health history, internal agency reports, emails and memos and other records. The documents obtained Thursday provide the most complete accounting of Epstein’s detention and death, and its chaotic aftermath. The records help to dispel the many conspiracy theories surrounding Epstein’s suicide, underscoring how fundamental failings at the Bureau of Prisons — including severe staffing shortages and employees cutting corners — contributed to Epstein’s death.
Drought, water overuse prompt Arizona to limit construction in some fast-growing parts of Phoenix
PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona will not approve new housing construction on the fast-growing edges of metro Phoenix that rely on groundwater thanks to years of overuse and a multi-decade drought worsened by climate change. In a news conference Thursday, Gov. Katie Hobbs announced the pause on new construction that would affect some of the fastest-growing suburbs of the nation’s fifth-largest city. Driving the state’s decision was a projection that showed that over the next 100 years, demand for almost 5 million acre-feet of groundwater in metro Phoenix would be unmet without further action, Hobbs said. An acre-foot of water is roughly enough to serve two to three U.S. households per year.
In gun law push, Tennessee governor's office memo says NRA prefers to 'round up mentally ill people'
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Documents obtained by The Associated Press show Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee’s administration accused the National Rifle Association of wanting to use involuntary commitment laws “to round up mentally ill people and deprive them of other liberties." The talking points came in memos drafted by the Republican’s staffers as part of their initial attempt to pass a gun control proposal in April. Lee has previously praised the NRA’s help on other legislation. He has since faced its opposition on his proposal to keep guns away from people who pose a threat to themselves or others. Lawmakers are expected to consider the change in an August special session.
America's religious leaders sharply divided over abortion, a year after Roe v Wade's reversal.
In the year since the Supreme Court struck down the nationwide right to abortion, America’s religious leaders and denominations have responded in strikingly diverse ways. Some celebrate the state-level bans that have ensued. Others are angry that a conservative Christian cause has changed the law of the land in ways they consider oppressive. The divisions are epitomized in the country’s largest denomination – the Catholic Church. National polls repeatedly show that a majority of U.S. Catholics believe abortion should be legal in most or all cases. Yet the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops supports sweeping bans. Among Protestants, a solid majority of white evangelicals favor outlawing abortion. But most mainline Protestants support the right to abortion.
Despite flags, Border Patrol staff didn't review fragile 8-year-old girl's file before she died
HARLINGEN, Texas (AP) — An internal investigation finds that Border Patrol medical staff declined to review the file of an 8-year-old girl with a chronic heart condition and rare blood disorder before died on her ninth day in custody. U.S. Customs and Border Protection has said the Panamanian child’s parents shared the medical history with authorities after being taken into her custody. But CBP's Office of Professional Responsibility says in a statement released Thursday that a nurse practitioner declined to review documents about the girl the day she died and denied requests for an ambulance.
3 dead, 2 missing after family fishing trip in Alaska becomes a nightmare
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — An Alaska fishing adventure became a nightmare for a family of eight when the wreckage of one of the two boats they’d chartered over the Memorial Day weekend was found partially submerged off an island. The frantic search for survivors has only brought tragedy to the Tyau family. Two sisters and one of their husbands are dead. The other’s partner and the boat captain remain missing in the waters off southeast Alaska four days after the boat didn’t return Sunday. Authorities suspended a 20-hour search covering 825 square miles on Monday. They have no plans to resume it.
Money stored in Venmo and other payment apps could be vulnerable, financial watchdog warns
NEW YORK (AP) — Customers of Venmo, PayPal and CashApp should not store their money with those apps for the long term because the funds may not be covered by deposit insurance. That's according to a warning from the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau Thursday. The alert comes several weeks after the failure of Silicon Valley Bank, Signature Bank and First Republic Bank. Those institutions experienced bank runs after fearful customers with uninsured deposits pulled their money en masse. Money stored on a payment app is not being held in a traditional bank account. So, if there is an event similar to a bank run with the payment apps, those funds may not be protected.
Dev Shah wins the Scripps National Spelling Bee on the word 'psammophile'
OXON HILL, Md. (AP) — Dev Shah is the champion of the Scripps National Spelling Bee. The 14-year-old from Largo, Florida, had his spelling career interrupted by the pandemic, then didn't make it out of his regional bee last year. He was brimming with confidence in his final opportunity, asking precise questions about obscure Greek roots. His winning word was “psammophile,” and his root knowledge made it a layup. Dev takes home the winner's trophy and more than $50,000 in cash and prizes. Charlotte Walsh, a 14-year-old from Arlington, Virginia, was the runner-up.
'Diablo IV' is almost here. What to know about the video game's coming release
WASHINGTON (AP) — The release of “Diablo IV” is right around the corner. Early access for the highly anticipated action role-playing game begins Thursday night — ahead of next week’s official launch. “Diablo IV” marks the latest installment of Blizzard Entertainment’s “Diablo” series. In April, Blizzard Entertainment parent company Activision Blizzard reported a net revenue of $2.38 billion for the first quarter of 2023 — up from $1.77 billion for the start of 2022. At the time, Activision noted that presales for “Diablo IV” were strong, pointing to successful public testing of the game. In January 2022, Microsoft announced plans to acquire Activision — but, more than a year later, the blockbuster deal is still in jeopardy.
