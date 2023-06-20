Hunter Biden charged with failing to pay federal income tax and illegally having a weapon
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden’s son Hunter has been charged with failing to pay federal income tax and illegally possessing a weapon and has reached an agreement with the Justice Department. As part of the agreement, Hunter Biden will plead guilty to misdemeanor tax offenses and is expected to reach an agreement with prosecutors on the felony charge of illegally possessing a firearm as a drug user. Hunter Biden's lawyer said Tuesday he knows “Hunter believes it is important to take responsibility for these mistakes he made during a period of turmoil and addiction in his life.”
Rescuers race against time to find the missing sub in the Atlantic bound for the Titanic site
Rescuers in a remote area of the Atlantic Ocean are racing against time to find a missing submersible carrying five people on a mission to document the wreckage of the Titanic. The submersible named the Titan, part of a mission by OceanGate Expeditions, carried a pilot, a renowned British adventurer, two members of an iconic Pakistani business family and a Titanic expert. Authorities reported the vessel overdue Sunday night about 435 miles south of St. John’s, Newfoundland. Every passing minute, however, puts the Titan’s crew at greater risk. The submersible had a 96-hour oxygen supply when it put to sea at roughly 6 a.m. Sunday. That means the oxygen supply could run out by approximately 6 a.m. Thursday.
Andrew Tate is charged with rape and human trafficking in Romania
BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — Romanian prosecutors say divisive social media personality Andrew Tate and his brother, Tristan, have been charged with rape, human trafficking and forming a criminal gang to exploit women. On Tuesday, Romania’s anti-organized crime agency, DIICOT, said prosecutors filed the charges against the brothers, who are both British-U.S. dual citizens, along with two Romanian women. In a statement, the agency said that the four defendants formed a criminal group in 2021 “in order to commit the crime of human trafficking” in Romania as well as the United States and Britain. It said seven victims were misled and transported to Romania, where they were sexually exploited and subjected to physical violence by the gang. Tate, 36, is a former professional kickboxer with millions of Twitter followers.
Inside the deepening rivalry between Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and California Gov. Gavin Newsom
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom says there’s no chance “on God’s green earth” he’s running for president in 2024. But Newsom wants to make clear Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who is running, is “weak” and “undisciplined” and “will be crushed by Donald Trump” in the Republican primary. Meanwhile, DeSantis likes to mock Newsom’s apparent “fixation” on Florida while insisting the Democratic governor’s “leftist government” is destroying California. The fierce rivalry features dueling governors who represent opposite ends of the ideological spectrum from two of the nation’s largest and most influential states. Newsom and DeSantis almost certainly won't face each other on any ballot in 2024. But in many ways they are defining the debate this election season.
Lawyer Eastman faces a disciplinary hearing over a plot to keep Trump in power after his 2020 loss
LOS ANGELES (AP) — An effort to disbar a conservative attorney who devised ways to keep President Donald Trump in the White House after his defeat in the 2020 election is beginning in Los Angeles. Attorney John Eastman’s disciplinary hearing starts Tuesday and comes a week after Trump appeared in federal court in Miami in a separate case. Eastman faces 11 disciplinary charges filed by the State Bar of California, stemming from accusations he assisted Trump with a strategy — not supported by facts — to overturn the legitimate results of the 2020 election, won by Joe Biden. Eastman's attorney says Eastman disputes “every aspect” of the allegations.
Palestinian attacker opens fire at West Bank gas station, kills at least 4 people
JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli medics say that an attacker has opened fire at a gas station near an Israeli settlement in the West Bank, wounding at least six people, two seriously, as violence continued to roil the occupied territory. Israeli security forces said Tuesday they shot the gunman and were still searching for other attackers near the Jewish settlement of Eli north of the Palestinian city of Ramallah. Tuesday’s shooting followed a deadly Israeli military raid in the northern West Bank on Monday that triggered the fiercest fighting in years, killed six Palestinians and wounded dozens more. In a rare move, the Israeli military had deployed helicopter gunships over the West Bank city of Jenin.
Tropical Storm Bret spins toward eastern Caribbean as forecasters warn it will strengthen
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Tropical Storm Bret is chugging toward the eastern Caribbean as forecasters warn it could strengthen into a hurricane before approaching a region rushing to prepare itself for an unusually early storm. Bret has maximum sustained winds of 40 mph and is moving across the Atlantic Ocean at 17 mph on Tuesday. It is expected to strengthen into a hurricane in coming days but then weaken ahead of its approach to the Lesser Antilles. The National Hurricane Center in Miami says the storm is expected to pummel some eastern Caribbean islands on Thursday and Friday at near hurricane strength.
Vatican document highlights need for concrete steps for women, 'radical inclusion' of LGBTQ+
VATICAN CITY (AP) — An unprecedented global canvassing of Catholics has called for the church to take concrete steps to promote women to decision-making roles. It's also asking for a “radical inclusion” of the LGBTQ+ community and for new accountability measures to check how bishops exercise authority. The Vatican on Tuesday released the synthesis of a two-year consultation process. It has published a working document that will form the basis of discussion for a big meeting of bishops and laypeople in October. The synod, as it is known, is a key priority of Pope Francis, reflecting his vision of a church that is more about the faithful rank-and-file than its priests.
4 dead after fire in e-bike shop spreads to apartments in New York City
NEW YORK (AP) — Authorities say a fire that started in a New York City e-bike shop spread to upper-floor apartments, killing four people and injuring several others. Fire officials say the blaze was reported early Tuesday morning shortly after midnight on the Lower East Side of Manhattan in a six-story building that houses HQ E-Bike Repair. Authorities say two men and two women died and two other women were hospitalized in critical condition. A firefighter suffered minor injuries. The cause of the fire was under investigation. Electric bicycles and their lithium ion batteries have been blamed for numerous fires, including one that killed two children in New York City in April.
What to stream this week: 'And Just Like That' back, Kelly Clarkson sings, Robert Downey Jr. drives
This week’s new entertainment releases include albums from Kelly Clarkson and Portugal. The Man, the return of the TV shows “And Just Like That” and “The Bear,” and Robert Downey Jr. combining classic cars and fighting climate change in his new Max docuseries “Downey’s Dream Cars.” In “The Perfect Find,” Gabrielle Union stars as a 40-year-old fashion editor who hits it off with a young man only to find out that he’s the son of her new boss, while the Criterion Channel delves into the evolution of the movie cliché of the gay best friend.
