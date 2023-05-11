CNN faces backlash over chaotic Trump town hall event
NEW YORK (AP) — CNN is facing a backlash over its town hall featuring former President Donald Trump, an event that swiftly turned chaotic in a stark display of the tightrope facing journalists covering a leading 2024 Republican candidate who refuses to play by the rules. The town hall Wednesday was the first major television event of the 2024 presidential campaign, and CNN defended its decision to hold it as a chance to put Trump in front of a wider audience, outside of the conservative media bubble he has largely kept to since early in his presidency. Critics say the event staged in front of Republicans and unaffiliated voters expected to vote in the GOP primary instead turned into a Trump campaign rally.
Man who choked NYC subway rider to death will face manslaughter charge, prosecutors say
NEW YORK (AP) — Manhattan prosecutors say they will bring criminal charges against a man who used a deadly chokehold on an unruly passenger aboard a New York City subway train. Daniel Penny, a 24-year-old U.S. Marine Corps veteran, will be arrested and face a charge of second degree manslaughter. That could carry a jail term of up to 15 years. The charges Thursday come nearly two weeks after Penny pinned fellow subway rider Jordan Neely to the floor of a train and put him in a chokehold that lasted for several minutes. Attorneys for Penny did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The death stirred outrage and debates about the response to mental illness in the nation’s largest transit system.
Man indicted on 98 charges including hate crimes for 2022 shooting at Taiwanese church in California
SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) — A man accused of fatally shooting one person and wounding five others at a Southern California church luncheon last year has been charged with dozens of federal hate crimes in connection with the attack, which investigators say was motivated by political hatred of Taiwan. An indictment released Thursday by the U.S. Department of Justice charges David Chou of Las Vegas with 98 counts including weapons and explosives charges and obstructing the free exercise of religion with force. Authorities say Chou chained and nailed shut exit doors before opening fire on parishioners from the Irvine Taiwanese Presbyterian Church in Laguna Woods on May 15, 2022. Messages seeking comment from attorneys who have represented Chou in a state court case were not immediately returned.
Elon Musk says he's found a woman to lead Twitter as new CEO
Elon Musk says he has found a new CEO for Twitter, or X Corp. as it's now called. Musk did not name the person but said she will be starting in about six weeks. Musk bought Twitter last fall and has been running it since but has been insisting he is not the company's permanent CEO. The Tesla billionaire said in a tweet Thursday that his role will transition to being executive chairman and chief technology officer. Musk, though, has made announcements in the past that he did not follow through on.
Title 42 is ending. Here's what it has done, and how US immigration policy is changing
WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. is putting new restrictions into place at its southern border to try to to stop migrants from crossing illegally and encourage them instead to apply for asylum online through a new process. The new rules come with the end of coronavirus restrictions on asylum that have allowed the U.S. to quickly expel migrants at the U.S.-Mexico border for the last three years. Those restrictions have often been referred to as Title 42, because the authority comes from Title 42 of a 1944 public health law that allows curbs on migration in the name of protecting public health. Disinformation is swirling and confusion is setting in during the transition.
18 years after Natalee Holloway's disappearance, Peru to extradite key suspect to US
LIMA, Peru (AP) — Peru’s government will allow the extradition to the United States of the prime suspect in the unsolved 2005 disappearance of American student Natalee Holloway on the Dutch Caribbean Island of Aruba, bringing her family hope there will be justice in the case. Dutch citizen Joran van der Sloot will face trial on extortion and wire fraud charges, stemming from an accusation that he tried to extort the Holloway family after their daughter’s disappearance. Holloway was 18 when she was last seen during a trip with classmates to Aruba. Her mysterious disappearance after a night with friends at a nightclub sparked years of news coverage. Van der Sloot is currently serving a 28-year sentence in Peru for the murder of a young Peruvian woman.
'Money, power, sex': Idaho jury deliberates case against slain kids' mom in alleged doomsday plot
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — An Idaho jury is weighing the fate of a woman charged in the slayings of her two youngest children and a romantic rival in what prosecutors say was a strange doomsday-focused plot. In final arguments Thursday, prosecutors told jurors that Lori Vallow Daybell plotted the deaths because she wanted the victims' money. The defense countered that there wasn't enough evidence for a guilty verdict. Vallow Daybell and her fifth husband, Chad Daybell, are both charged with conspiracy, murder and grand theft in the deaths of the two children. Prosecutors also have charged the couple in connection with the October 2019 death of Chad Daybell’s late wife, Tammy Daybell. Chad Daybell will be tried separately.
Peloton is recalling more than 2 million exercise bikes in the U.S. Here's why
Peloton is recalling more than 2 million of its exercise bikes in the U.S. because the bike’s seat post assembly can break during use, posing fall and injury hazards. The recall includes approximately 2.2 million of the Peloton Bikes Model PL01. The bikes were sold in the U.S. from January 2018 through May 2023 for about $1,400. They were sold at Peloton and Dick’s Sporting Goods stores nationwide and online at Amazon, Peloton and Dick’s websites.
EPA: New pollution limits proposed for US coal, gas power plants reflect 'urgency' of climate crisis
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration is proposing new limits on greenhouse gas emissions from coal- and gas-fired power plants. It's the most ambitious effort yet to reduce planet-warming pollution from the nation’s second-largest contributor to climate change. The plan could force power plants to capture smokestack emissions using technology that isn't widely used in the U.S. and would be the first time the federal government has restricted carbon dioxide emissions from existing power plants. President Joe Biden calls the plan “a major step forward in the climate crisis and protecting public health.” Industry groups and Republican-leaning states accuse the Democratic administration of overreach on environmental regulations.
Expel George Santos? GOP leaders aren't ready to take that step
WASHINGTON (AP) — Protecting a narrow, four-vote majority, Republican leaders in the House are making clear the legal process will need to play out with New York Rep. George Santos before they take steps to force his resignation or expel him. The freshman congressman has been accused by federal prosecutors of embezzling money from his campaign, falsely receiving unemployment funds and lying to Congress about his finances. The position Republican leaders have staked out generally follows the precedent that Congress has set on similar matters over the years. The House has expelled just two members in recent decades, and both votes occurred after the lawmaker had been convicted on federal charges.
