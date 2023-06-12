The Great Grift: How billions in COVID-19 relief aid was stolen or wasted
WASHINGTON (AP) — An Associated Press analysis found that fraudsters potentially stole more than $280 billion in COVID-19 relief funding; another $123 billion was wasted or misspent. Combined, the loss represents 10% of the $4.2 trillion the U.S. government has disbursed in COVID relief aid. Fraudsters used Social Security numbers of dead people to get unemployment checks. Cheaters collected benefits in multiple states. And federal loan applicants weren’t cross-checked against a Treasury Department database that would have raised red flags about sketchy borrowers. All of it led to the greatest grift in U.S. history.
Russia's improved weaponry and tactics pose challenges to Ukraine's counteroffensive
As Ukrainian troops probe Russian defenses, Kyiv’s forces face an enemy that has made mistakes and suffered setbacks in the 15-month-old war. But Moscow also has learned from those blunders and improved its weapons and skills. Russia has built heavily fortified defenses along the more than 1,000-kilometer (600-mile) front line, honed its electronic weapons to reduce Ukraine’s edge in combat drones and used its massive Cold-War-era arsenal of heavy bombs to turn them into precision-guided gliding munitions capable of striking targets without putting its warplanes at risk. That could threaten to turn the fight into a long battle of attrition.
Trump and his allies escalate attacks on criminal case as history-making court appearance approaches
WASHINGTON (AP) — Donald Trump and his allies are escalating efforts to undermine the criminal case against him and drum up protests as the former president braces for a history-making federal court appearance this week on dozens of felony charges accusing him of illegally hoarding classified information. Trump’s Tuesday afternoon appearance in Miami will mark his second time in as many months facing a judge on criminal charges. But unlike a New York case some legal analysts derided as relatively trivial, the Justice Department’s first prosecution of a former president concerns conduct that prosecutors say jeopardized national security and that involves Espionage Act charges carrying the threat of a significant prison sentence in the event of conviction.
US decides to rejoin UNESCO and pay back dues, to counter Chinese influence
PARIS (AP) — U.N. cultural and scientific agency UNESCO has announced that the United States plans to rejoin — and pay more than $600 million in back dues — after a decade-long dispute sparked by the organization’s move to include Palestine as a member. U.S. officials say the decision was motivated by concern that China is filling the gap in UNESCO policymaking. The U.S. government has presented a plan for paying the arrears in order to rejoin. UNESCO’s director informed ambassadors of the U.S. decision in a special meeting Monday. The U.S. was once the agency’s biggest funder. Its official return is expected to face a vote by UNESCO’s 193 member states next month.
Silvio Berlusconi, Italy's tarnished 3-time premier, dies at 86
ROME (AP) — Silvio Berlusconi cast a spell over Italy — and nearly led it to financial ruin. Many Italians admired the media mogul for his wealth, his charm and his brash, boastful style, and they kept returning him to power, making him the country’s longest-serving premier. Nothing seemed to shake the one-time cruise ship crooner. Not his corruption trials or diplomatic gaffes, not accusations that he was wrecking the country, not even the lurid scandals stemming from sex-fueled "bunga bunga" parties with young women at his villas that turned him into a global joke. Berlusconi's Mediaset television network announced his death Monday at the age of 86.
Oldest of 4 siblings who survived Colombian plane crash told family their mother lived for days
BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) — The four Indigenous children who survived 40 days in the Amazon jungle after their plane crashed have shared limited but harrowing details of their ordeal with their family, including that their mother survived the crash for days before she died. The kids, now aged 13, 9, 4 and 1, are expected to remain for at least two weeks in a hospital receiving treatment after their rescue Friday. But relatives say some are already speaking and wanting to do more more than lie in bed. The father of the two youngest children said Sunday that the oldest of the four siblings had described to him how their mother was alive for about four days after the plane crashed.
Moms for Liberty rises as power player in GOP politics after attacking schools over gender, race
NEW YORK (AP) — At least four Republican presidential candidates are scheduled to travel to Philadelphia later this month to speak at the annual gathering of Moms for Liberty, a Florida-based nonprofit that didn't exist in 2020 but that has become a power player in conservative politics ahead of the 2024 elections. Former President Donald Trump, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley and biotech entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy will speak at the event. The group has been at the forefront of the conservative movement targeting books that reference race and gender identity, and electing right-wing candidates to local school boards nationwide.
Long commutes start after part of I-95 collapses in Philadelphia following tanker truck fire
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Drivers have started longer commutes after an elevated section of Interstate 95 collapsed in Philadelphia following damage caused by a tanker truck carrying flammable cargo catching fire. Sunday's blaze closed a heavily traveled segment of the East Coast’s main north-south highway indefinitely. Newscasts warned of traffic nightmares Monday and gave advice on detours, urging drivers to take more time to travel. Officials said the tanker was carrying a petroleum product, possibly hundreds of gallons of gasoline. A massive concrete slab fell from I-95 onto the road below. There were no reports of injuries.
No script at Tony Awards, but plenty of song, dance, high spirits and history-making wins
NEW YORK (AP) — There was plenty of uncertainty in the run-up to this year’s Tony Awards, which at one point seemed unlikely to happen at all due to the Hollywood writer’s strike. But the ceremony went off without a hitch on Sunday night. The event was scriptless, to honor a compromise with striking writers, but chock full of high-spirited Broadway performances drawing raucous cheers from an audience clearly thrilled to be there at all. It was a night of triumph for the small-scale but huge-hearted musical “Kimberly Akimbo,” about a teenager with a rare aging disease, but also a night notable for inclusion: Two nonbinary performers made history by winning their acting categories.
What to stream this week: 'Extraction 2,' Stan Lee doc, 'Star Trek' and 'The Wonder Years'
This week’s new entertainment releases include albums from John Mellencamp and Killer Mike, season two of “Star Trek: Strange New Worlds” arrives on Paramount+ and there's a documentary that explores Marvel comic creator Stan Lee’s life and cultural impact. The new “The Wonder Years,” about a middle-class Black family in Montgomery, Alabama, in the 1960s, returns for its second season, and “Gold Rush” fan favorite Todd Hoffman is trying to turn his fortune around by rehabilitating a rundown mine in Alaska in Discovery Channel’s “Hoffman Family Gold.” And EA Games bills its Formula One game F1 23 as “a fresh start.”
