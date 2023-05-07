Source: Investigators examine ideology of Texas gunman
ALLEN, Texas (AP) — A law enforcement official says federal investigators are looking into whether the gunman who killed eight people at a Dallas-area mall expressed an interest in white supremacist ideology as they work to try to discern a motive. The official cautioned the investigation is in its early stages. Federal agents have been reviewing social media accounts they believe Mauricio Garcia, 33, used and posts that expressed interest in white supremacist and neo-Nazi views, said the official, who could note discuss details of the investigation publicly and spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity.
SUV driver hits crowd at Texas bus stop near border; 7 dead
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (AP) — Police in Brownsville, Texas, say seven people are dead and at least 10 are injured after a driver struck a group of people waiting at a bus stop outside a migrant shelter. Brownsville police say the crash happened about 8:30 a.m. on Sunday in the border city. The victims were across the street from the Bishop Enrique San Pedro Ozanam Center. Shelter director Victor Maldonado says the shelter's surveillance video shows an SUV run a light and crash into the people sitting at the bus stop. He says most of the victims were Venezuelan men. Police say they are investigating whether the crash was accidental or intentional and whether the driver was intoxicated.
Yellen: 'No good options' if Congress fails to act on debt
WASHINGTON (AP) — Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen says there are “no good options” for the United States to avoid an economic “calamity” if Congress fails to raise the nation’s $31 trillion-plus borrowing limit in the coming weeks. In a TV interview Sunday, she didn't rule out President Joe Biden acting on his own to try to avert a first-ever federal default. Her comments added even more urgency to a high-stakes meeting Tuesday between Biden and congressional leaders from both parties. An increase in the debt limit wouldn't authorize new federal spending. It would only allow borrowing to pay for what Congress has already approved. Without an increase, Yellen says the U.S. could default on its debt as early as June 1.
Trump rejects last chance to testify at New York civil trial
NEW YORK (AP) — Former President Donald Trump has rejected his last chance to testify at a civil trial where a longtime advice columnist has accused him of raping her in a luxury department store dressing room in 1996. Trump let a 5 p.m. Sunday deadline pass without asking to testify. It wasn't a surprise. Trump has not shown up once during the two-week Manhattan federal court trial. Writer E. Jean Carroll has testified at length. She has repeated claims she first made publicly in a 2019 memoir. The jury has viewed excerpts of an October videotaped deposition in which Trump vehemently denied raping Carroll or ever really knowing her.
Black voters backing Biden, but not with 2020 enthusiasm
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Black voters in South Carolina rescued Joe Biden’s bid for the presidency during the 2020 Democratic primary, and he rewarded them by moving the state to the head of the party’s nominating calendars in 2024. But interviews two years into his presidency with more than a dozen Black voters representing a variety of ages and backgrounds reveal mixed views, especially between older and younger voters. Those conflicting views in South Carolina, a state that was pivotal to Biden’s ascent in 2020, provide an early snapshot of the opportunities and challenges the president will have to navigate with a core Democratic constituency as he seeks a second term.
Horse deaths cast shadow as Triple Crown shifts to Preakness
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Horse racing's Triple Crown moves on to the Preakness with horse deaths at Churchill Downs casting a big shadow. Seven horses have died at the track since April 27, including Derby entrant Wild On Ice. Freezing Point and Chloe’s Dream were euthanized after injuries before Saturday’s Kentucky Derby that was ultimately won by Mage. Five sustained catastrophic leg injuries, while two succumbed from causes yet to be determined. The question for now is how the stunning occurrence of fatal injuries at the cathedral of horse racing affects the sport with the Preakness and Belmont Stakes following over the next month. And, how horse racing responds.
76ers' Harden visits with Michigan State shooting victim
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — James Harden met with Michigan State shooting victim John Hao before a playoff game. Then he signed his sneakers and gave them to Hao after scoring 42 points and making the winning shot in overtime. The 20-year-old Hao was paralyzed from the chest down in a February shooting on the East Lansing campus that killed three students and injured five others. Harden learned Hao was a fan of his and the two struck up a friendship over FaceTime. Harden also donated sneakers and money toward Hao's recovery. Hao recently left a Chicago rehabilitation facility and said he may move with his family back to China.
Far-right activist Ammon Bundy's latest standoff is in court
EMMETT, Idaho (AP) — A far-right activist best known for his showdowns with federal law enforcement in Oregon and Nevada is now waging a one-sided standoff of a different kind in Idaho. St. Luke’s Regional Health sued Ammon Bundy for defamation more than a year ago. Since then, Bundy has ignored subpoenas and called on scores of his followers to camp at his home when he learned he could be arrested for contempt of court. The judge eventually issued a default judgment against him, and Bundy will be expected to show up in court to find out how much he owes the hospital system.
Vida Blue, led Oakland to 3 World Series titles, dies at 73
Vida Blue, a hard-throwing left-hander who became one of baseball’s biggest draws in the early 1970s and helped lead the brash Oakland Athletics to three straight World Series titles before his career was derailed by drug problems, has died. He was 73. The A’s said Blue died Saturday but didn't give a cause of death. Blue was voted the 1971 American League Cy Young Award and Most Valuable Player after going 24-8 with a 1.82 ERA. He finished 209-161 with a 3.27 ERA ad 2,175 strikeouts over 17 seasons. He was 22 at the time he won MVP, the youngest to win the award.
'Waste of time': Community college transfers derail students
America's high school graduates are often encouraged to start at a community college before getting a bachelor's degree, but the money-saving move rarely works as planned. National data shows just one in seven community college students gets a bachelor's within six years. One of the biggest culprits is credit loss: when students take classes that never count toward a degree. Advocates say the transfer process is designed for schools but often confuses students. States like California and Maryland are enacting new rules hoping to smooth the process. And some schools are forming close partnerships to remove barriers, including at George Mason University and Northern Virginia Community College.
