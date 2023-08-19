Hurricane Hilary threatens 'catastrophic and life-threatening' flooding in Mexico and California
CABO SAN LUCAS, Mexico (AP) — Hurricane Hilary is headed for Mexico’s Baja California and the U.S, National Hurricane Center is predicting “catastrophic and life-threatening flooding” for the peninsula and for the southwestern United States, where it is forecast to make land as a tropical storm on Sunday. Officials as far north as Los Angeles are scrambling to get the homeless off the streets, set up shelters and prepare for evacuations. Hilary is expected to plow into the Mexican peninsula on Saturday night and then surge northward and enter the history books as the first tropical storm to hit Southern California in 84 years. Hilary remains a major Category 4 hurricane with maximum sustained winds of 130 mph, down from 145 mph.
Maui town ravaged by fire will 'rise again,' Hawaii governor says of long recovery ahead
LAHAINA, Hawaii (AP) — Hawaii Gov. Josh Green says the future of a Maui community devastated by deadly fire will be determined by its people. Native Hawaiians and others from Lahaina say Green is moving too quickly to rebuild what was lost. They say the grief is still raw. The governor says rebuilding will take years and billions of dollars but it will be restored the way the people want. The number of people killed rose by three to 114 on Friday. Green says as the search continues, visitors must avoid West Maui. But he says they're welcome in other parts of the island and the state.
City empties as thousands flee wildfire burning near capital of Canada's Northwest Territories
VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Residents have heeded warnings to evacuate the capital of Canada’s Northwest Territories as a wildfire burns just miles outside the city of 20,000. Meanwhile, a wildfire set homes ablaze in a city in British Columbia. Officials say over 19,000 people had left Yellowknife by Friday evening, most of them by road in long convoys and the others on emergency flights to neighboring Alberta. Authorities said the wildfire was within 9 miles of the city. Hundreds of miles south, homes were burning in West Kelowna, British Columbia. Residents there have been ordered to evacuate 2,400 properties, while 4,800 other properties are on alert. The town's fire chief says the wildfire grew “exponentially worse” overnight.
Trump looms large over Iowa State Fair, but many GOP voters still mulling their caucus choices
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — When Donald Trump’s private jet made a loop above the Iowa State Fair before his visit last weekend, it was more than just a gesture to the hundreds of supporters on the ground — or to a few rival candidates. It was a reminder that the four-time indicted former president casts a Boeing 757-sized shadow over the race for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination. The Associated Press spoke with more than 40 Iowa Republicans at the fair. Some who plan to attend January’s caucuses said they'll support Trump even if he’s convicted of a crime. Others are adamant the time has come to pivot from the figure who reshaped their party. The race remains fluid.
Local governments are spending billions of pandemic relief funds, but some report few specifics
Federal officials estimate that local governments now have spending plans in place for most of the money they received under a prominent pandemic relief law. The American Rescue Plan, passed two years ago, provided $350 billion of flexible aid to be divided among thousands of governments. Those governments had spent just 43% of that money as of this spring. But the White House says governments have spending commitments in place for over 80% of the money. In some cases, it's hard to know exactly how the money is being used, because some governments haven't supplied details about their projects.
England women's team unites fans as once ignored squad eyes nation's first World Cup title since '66
LONDON (AP) — It’s easy to understand why Gail Newsham can’t stop grinning as she prepares for England’s soccer team to play in the final of the Women’s World Cup. Newsham, who is 70, grew up at a time when women in England were banned from the sport and helped lead a resurgence in the game once those restrictions were lifted. Now she’s getting ready to watch Sunday’s game against Spain on TV and hoping to see her team bring home a world championship. She says she will be “I’ll be wearing my shirt, I’ll be having a sausage roll and a glass of bubbles.'' Newsham is already sporting her blue England jersey. She won’t be alone.
Thousands more Mauritanians are making their way to the US, thanks to a route spread on social media
CINCINNATI (AP) — Thousands of migrants from the West African country of Mauritania have arrived in the U.S. in recent months, following a new route taking them to Nicaragua and up through the southern border. Previously, those fleeing Mauritania entered through Brazil and took a treacherous jungle passage — or risked their lives on boats to Europe. The Nicaragua route doesn't require a visa. That fact is circulating on TikTok, where travel agencies and guides advertise trip packages. Many Mauritanians say that's how they learned of the route. Some say they're fleeing anti-Black racism by the Arab-led government. Others hope for economic opportunities. After turning themselves in at the border, many make their way to Cincinnati, where a small, vibrant Mauritanian community welcomes them.
A raid on a Kansas newspaper likely broke the law, experts say. But which one?
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Experts say a central Kansas police chief was on legally shaky ground when he ordered the raid of a weekly newspaper. A former federal prosecutor added Friday that the raid may have been a criminal civil rights violation and he'd probably have the FBI look into it. Some legal experts believe the Aug. 11 raid on the Marion County Record’s offices and its publisher's home violated a federal privacy law that protects journalists from newsroom searches. Some believe it violated a Kansas law that makes it difficult to force reporters and editors to disclose their sources or unpublished material. The police chief has defended it as legal.
Emerging economies are pushing to end the dollar's dominance. But what's the alternative?
ABUJA, Nigeria (AP) — Across the developing world, many countries are fed up with America’s dominance of the global financial system — and especially the power of the dollar. Their grievances will be aired next week as Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa and other emerging market countries in the BRICS bloc meet in Johannesburg, South Africa. But griping about King Dollar is easier than actually deposing it as the de facto world currency. The dollar is by far the most-used currency in global business and has shrugged off past challenges to its preeminence. Despite repeated talk of the BRICS countries rolling out their own currency, no concrete proposals have emerged in the run-up to the summit.
Decathlete Trey Hardee's mental health struggles began after celebrated career ended
BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Looking back, two-time world champion decathlete Trey Hardee wishes he would have taken a moment to mourn the end of his career. It would have been a way to make peace before transitioning into everyday life. So intent on not relying on being Hardee, the decathlete anymore, he struggled with moving on from track. It led him to some pretty dark places. Like a a hotel room in Oregon where he contemplated taking his own life. His takeaway was to seek help and talk. Don’t deal with mental health in silence, he says.
