Indictment takeaways: Trump's alleged schemes and lies to keep secret papers
MIAMI (AP) — The federal indictment against Donald Trump accuses the former president of illegally hoarding classified documents at his Florida estate after leaving the White House in 2021, and then scheming and lying to thwart government efforts to recover them. Justice Department prosecutors brought 37 felony counts against Trump in their indictment, relying upon photographs from Mar-a-Lago, surveillance video, text messages between staffers, Trump’s own words, those of his lawyers, and other evidence. An aide to Trump, Walt Nauta, was charged as a co-conspirator with six felony counts.
4 children survived a plane crash and 40 days alone in the Amazon jungle. The youngest is a baby
BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) — Four Indigenous children survived an Amazon plane crash that killed three adults and then wandered on their own in the jungle for 40 days before being found alive by Colombian soldiers. The announcement of their rescue on Friday brought a happy ending to a saga that had captivated many Colombians, a watch with highs and lows as searchers frantically combed through the rainforest hunting for the youngsters. President Gustavo Petro celebrated the news upon returning from Cuba and said he hoped to talk with them over the weekend. They were being flown to Bogota to be checked at a hospital. No details have been released on how the four siblings aged 13, 9, 4 and 11 months managed to survive on their own for so long.
Intense fighting reported in Ukraine as last nuclear reactor is shut down amid flooding
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine’s military has reported intense fighting with Russian forces, while the country’s nuclear energy agency says it has put the last operating reactor at Europe’s largest nuclear power plant into a “cold shutdown” for safety as Russia’s war on Ukraine drags on through its 16th month. Energoatom said in a statement late Friday that there was no direct threat to the Zaporizhzhia plant due to the breach of the Kakhovka dam. Elsewhere, Ukrainian authorities reported Saturday morning that at least four civilians were killed overnight by Russian missile and drone strikes, which also damaged a Ukrainian military airfield, while Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau arrived for a previously unannounced visit.
Trump's GOP defenders in Congress leap into action on charges after months of preparation
WASHINGTON (AP) — Former President Donald Trump’s indictment on charges of mishandling classified documents is set to play out in federal court in Florida. But thousands of miles away in Washington, part of Trump’s defense is well underway in a different venue — the halls of Congress, where Republicans have been preparing for months to wage an aggressive counter-offensive against the Justice Department. The federal indictment against Trump unsealed Friday includes 37 counts, including allegations that the former president intentionally possessed classified documents, showed them off to visitors, willfully defied Justice Department demands to return them and made false statements about them.
This school reopened quickly after COVID. Kids' reading was still behind
COLUMBUS, Kan. (AP) — Exiting from the pandemic, the assumption might be students who returned quickly to in-person learning might be the least scathed academically. But the upheaval still took a toll, even in tiny rural communities like Columbus, Kansas. Three years later, an elementary school teacher has more third graders than ever who are reading below grade level. Third grade typically is the last year students are taught to read. The school adopted a science-backed phonics curriculum during the pandemic — the kind gaining momentum nationwide — and is using it to help kids catch up. “I have kids,” one teacher said midway through the year, “that legitimately cannot read.”
Boris Johnson's bombshell exit from Parliament leaves UK politics reeling
LONDON (AP) — Former U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson has left chaos in his wake after quitting Parliament and accusing fellow lawmakers of ousting him in a “witch hunt.” Johnson unexpectedly stepped down as a lawmaker late Friday. He had faced suspension from Parliament for misleading lawmakers about rule-breaking government parties during the pandemic. Johnson insists he never deliberately lied over “partygate.” His departure left the Conservative government absorbing the shock of yet another Johnson earthquake. The committee investigating Johnson said he had had “impugned the integrity” of the House of Commons with his attack. Meanwhile, a band of loyal supporters insisted Britain’s divisive ex-leader could still make a comeback.
Children who were stabbed in France no longer in life-threatening condition as suspect is charged
PARIS (AP) — French judges have handed preliminary charges of attempted murder to a man suspected of stabbing four young children and two adults in a French Alps park. The suspect is a 31-year-old Syrian refugee with permanent residency in Sweden who has a 3-year-old daughter. His name was not released. The lead prosecutor said he was presented to investigating judges in the Alps town of Annecy on Saturday and handed the charges. He is in custody pending further investigation. Witnesses said he mentioned his daughter, wife and Jesus Christ during the attack. The prosecutor says the victims are no longer in life-threatening condition after Thursday’s stabbing.
One of 2 giant ducks in Hong Kong's Victoria Harbor deflates
HONG KONG (AP) — One of the two giant inflatable ducks floating in Hong Kong’s Victoria Harbor has deflated, just a day after they were unveiled to revelers. Crowds of residents and tourists flocked to the promenade near the government headquarters in Admiralty to snap photos of the ducks by Dutch artist Florentijn Hofman. But many who arrived Saturday afternoon only found one duck intact, with the other reduced to a puddle of yellow plastic. Organizers say their staff found one of the ducks was overstretched due to the hot weather and rising air pressure, so they had to let the air out to avoid risk. Hofman’s rubber ducks have been on a world tour since 2007.
Can a chatbot preach a good sermon? Hundreds attend church service generated by ChatGPT to find out
FUERTH, Germany (AP) — Hundreds of German Protestants attended a church service in Bavaria that was generated almost entirely by artificial intelligence. The service was created by ChatGPT and Jonas Simmerlein, a theologian and philosopher from the University of Vienna. It was one of hundreds of events at the convention of Protestants in the Bavarian towns of Nuernberg and Fuerth, and it draw such an immense interest that people formed a long queue outside the building an hour before it began. The ChatGPT chatbot, personified by different avatars on a huge screen above the altar, led the more than 300 people through 40 minutes of prayer, music, sermons and blessings.
Pope Francis takes doctors' advice to skip Sunday public blessing as he recovers from major surgery
ROME (AP) — Pope Francis' surgeon says the pontiff is following doctors' advice and he will skip Sunday's customary public blessing to allow him to better heal after abdominal surgery. The surgeon says that blood and imaging tests indicate the pontiff's recovery is proceeding in an “absolutely normal” manner. The surgeon also told reporters on Saturday at the Gemelli Polyclinic in Rome that Francis for now has to avoid extra exertion following hernia repair. The operation on Wednesday on the 86-year-old pontiff also removed painful scarring from previous surgeries. Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni said the pope would recite the traditional Sunday noon prayer privately in his hospital room.
