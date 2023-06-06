Collapse of major dam in southern Ukraine triggers emergency as Moscow and Kyiv blame each other
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — The wall of a major dam in a part of southern Ukraine has collapsed, triggering floods, endangering Europe’s largest nuclear power plant and threatening drinking water supplies. Both sides in the war are rushing to evacuate residents and are blaming each other for the destruction. Ukraine accused Russian forces of blowing up the Kakhovka dam and hydroelectric power station on the Dnieper River in an area that Moscow controls, while Russian officials blamed Ukrainian military strikes in the contested area. It was not possible to verify the claims. The disaster has potentially far-reaching environmental and social consequences as homes, streets and businesses flooded downstream and emergency crews began evacuations.
Virginia plane crash investigators ask when pilot became unresponsive and why aircraft flew its path
WASHINGTON (AP) — The pilot of the business jet that flew over Washington and crashed in Virginia appeared to be slumped over and unresponsive, the fighter jet pilots reported, according to three US officials briefed on the matter. The officials were not authorized to discuss details of the military operation and spoke on condition of anonymity. Authorities say four people were killed in the crash in a remote part of Virginia Sunday. The identities of the four people weren’t immediately released. Federal investigators say it will take a few days to solve the mystery of why the plane veered off course and slammed into a mountain.
California investigating whether DeSantis involved in flying asylum-seekers from Texas to Sacramento
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Officials are investigating whether Florida’s Gov. Ron DeSantis was behind a flight that picked up asylum-seekers on the Texas border and flew them — apparently without their knowledge — to California’s capital, even as faith-based groups scrambled to find housing and food for them. California Attorney General Rob Bonta says about 20 adults, mainly from Venezuela, were flown by private jet to Sacramento on Monday. Sixteen other migrants arrived Friday. They are the latest apparent instances of a Republican-led state transporting migrants to one controlled by Democrats. DeSantis and other Florida officials haven't confirmed their involvement but last year they flew 49 Venezuelan migrants to Massachusetts from a Texas shelter.
A boat carrying 180 Rohingya refugees vanished. A frantic phone call helped untangle the mystery.
TEKNAF, Bangladesh (AP) — On December 1, a boat carrying 180 Rohingya refugees set out from Bangladesh, bound for Indonesia. On board were babies, pregnant women and frightened children fleeing surging violence in Bangladesh's refugee camps. One week later, the boat vanished. The Associated Press has reconstructed the passengers' journey based on dozens of interviews, videos and audio recordings of calls from the boat. Those aboard the doomed vessel were among at least 348 Rohingya who died or went missing while attempting to cross the Bay of Bengal or Andaman Sea last year. That's the highest death toll since 2014. Yet the United Nations’ refugee agency says its repeated pleas to maritime authorities to rescue some of these distressed boats in recent months have been ignored.
Oklahoma school board approves what would be the 1st taxpayer-funded religious school in US
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — An Oklahoma school board has voted to approve what would be the nation's first publicly funded religious school. The Statewide Virtual Charter School Board voted 3-2 to approve an application by the Catholic Archdiocese of Oklahoma. The approval came despite a warning from Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond that it was unconstitutional. The Archdiocese wants to establish the St. Isidore of Seville Virtual Catholic Charter School as an online public charter school. It would be open to students across the state in kindergarten through grade 12. Drummond says the board's decision exposes them and the state to potential litigation. The group Americans United for Separation of Church and State vowed to challenge the decision in court.
Mother fatally shot by neighbor after dispute over playing children, sheriff says
OCALA, Fla. (AP) — A Florida mother was fatally shot through a door outside a neighbor's home after what officials characterized as a 2 1/2-year feud over playing children. Marion County Sheriff Billy Woods says deputies responding to a trespassing call at an Ocala home Friday night found Ajike Owens suffering from gunshot wounds. The 35-year-old woman was taken to a hospital, where she died. Woods says deputies have responded at least a half-dozen times since January 2021 in connection with the dispute between Owens and the woman who eventually shot her. Woods says detectives are working with the State Attorney’s Office, and they must investigate possible self-defense claims before they can move forward with any possible criminal charges.
Lawyer says Rep. George Santos would go to jail to keep identities of bond cosigners secret
NEW YORK (AP) — Rep. George Santos’ lawyer says the indicted Republican would risk going to jail to protect the identities of the people who cosigned the $500,000 bond enabling his pretrial release. The lawyer, Joseph Murray, urged a judge Monday to deny a request by news outlets to unseal the names of Santos’ bond guarantors, suggesting they could “suffer great distress," including possible job losses and physical harm, if they’re identified publicly. Murray wrote, “My client would rather surrender to pretrial detainment than subject these suretors to what will inevitably come.” Santos pleaded not guilty May 10 to charges he duped donors, stole from his campaign, lied to Congress and cheated to collect unemployment benefits.
Soccer players demand change for rampant online racist abuse, turn to AI for protection
LONDON (AP) — Online racist abuse of soccer players is prolific on social media platforms. It's the latest form of racism blighting the world's most popular sport. It's technology-fueled, visual, permanently intrusive, 24/7 and a haunting reminder of the 1980s-style monkey chants and banana throwing. Players and teams targeted by abuse are coming up with ways to raise awareness and reduce their exposure to offensive users. It includes using companies who configure AI software to act as a filter to stop discriminatory comments from being seen. Some are choosing alternative platforms to promote not just themselves but more ethical behavior online. There's also legislation in the works in the European Union and Britain to force big tech companies to act tougher on racism.
See Apple's pivotal product announcements through history
Apple has a long history of designing products that aren’t the first to be introduced in a particular category but still redefine the market. With the company unveiling a headset equipped with virtual and augmented reality technology already available in other devices, The Associated Press takes a look at back Apple’s other breakthrough products, starting with the 1984 release of a Macintosh computer that realized Steve Jobs' vision to build technology that could serve as a “bicycle of the mind.” But the iPhone, released in 2007 four years before Jobs died, remains Apple's biggest game changer.
Prince Harry faces tough questions in court against tabloids he accuses of snooping
LONDON (AP) — Prince Harry has entered a courtroom witness box and has sworn to tell the truth in testimony against a tabloid publisher he accuses of phone hacking and other unlawful snooping. Harry alleges that journalists at the Daily Mirror and its sister papers used unlawful techniques on an “industrial scale” to get scoops. Publisher Mirror Group Newspapers is contesting the claims. Harry faced cross-examination by the company’s lawyer on Tuesday. The 38-year-old son of King Charles III is the first senior British royal since the 19th century to face questioning in a court. Harry has made a mission of holding the U.K. press to account for what he sees as its hounding of him and his family.
