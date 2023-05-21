Zelenskyy denies Ukrainian city of Bakhmut occupied by Russian forces
HIROSHIMA, Japan (AP) — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says Russian forces are not occupying Bakhmut. Zelenskyy's comments on Sunday at the Group of Seven summit in Japan cast doubt on Moscow's insistence that the eastern Ukrainian city had fallen. Zelenskyy said that “Bakhmut is not occupied by the Russian Federation as of today.” The fog of war made it impossible to confirm the situation on the ground in the invasion’s longest battle. And a series of comments from Ukrainian and Russian officials added confusion to the matter. Zelenskyy’s response in English to a question earlier at the summit about the status of Bakhmut suggested that he believed the city had fallen to Russian forces and he offered solemn words about its fate.
Biden: GOP must move off 'extreme' positions, no debt limit deal solely on its 'partisan terms'
HIROSHIMA, Japan (AP) — President Joe Biden says Republicans in the U.S. House must move off their “extreme positions” on the now-stalled talks over raising America’s debt limit. He says there'll be no agreement to avert a catastrophic default only on their terms. In an effort to get negotiations back on track, Biden plans to call U.S. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy from Air Force One on the way back to Washington after a Group of Seven summit in Japan. World leaders at the gathering expressed concern about the dire global ramifications if the United States were to be unable to meet its financial obligations. Biden told reporters: “I’m hoping that Speaker McCarthy is just waiting to negotiate with me when I get home."
Mexico prosecutors withdraw case against woman sentenced to prison for killing man raping her
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexican prosecutors say they are dropping a case against a woman who was sentenced to six years in prison for killing a man as he raped and attacked her. In a ruling last week that touched off a public outcry, a court in Mexico State said that while it agreed 23-year-old Roxana Ruiz was raped in 2021, it found her guilty of homicide with “excessive use of legitimate defense.” It also ordered Ruiz to pay more than $16,000 in reparations to the family of her attacker. In a press release Saturday night, the state Prosecutor's Office said it had examined the case, taking into consideration that Ruiz is part of a vulnerable group. The office says it determined that Ruiz was “exempt from guilt” and acted in self defense.
Lawyer who quit Trump legal team cites disagreements with Trump adviser as basis for departure
WASHINGTON (AP) — A lawyer who quit Donald Trump’s legal team this past week is attributing his decision to strategy disagreements with a close adviser to the former president. Timothy Parlatore, who had been a key lawyer for Trump in a Justice Department special counsel investigation into the potential mishandling of classified documents at his Florida estate, told CNN in an interview on Saturday that there were “certain individuals that made defending the president much harder than it needed to be.” In a statement responding to Parlatore’s comments, a Trump spokesman said Parlatore's "statements regarding current members of the legal team are unfounded and categorically false.”
DeSantis asks that judge be disqualified from Disney's free speech lawsuit
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Gov. Ron DeSantis is asking that a federal judge be disqualified from the First Amendment lawsuit filed by Disney against the Florida governor and his appointees. The DeSantis motion filed Friday claims U.S. District Judge Mark Walker's prior statements have raised questions about his impartiality on the state’s efforts to take over Disney World’s governing body. Disney's lawsuit alleges the Republican governor and his appointees violated the company’s right to free speech, as well as the contracts clause, by taking over the special governing district that previously had been controlled by Disney supporters. Walker was nominated to the federal bench in 2012 by President Barack Obama.
Trans girl misses Mississippi graduation after being told to dress like boy
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A transgender girl in Mississippi is not participating in her high school graduation because school officials told her to dress like a boy and a federal judge did not block the officials’ decision. That's according to Linda Morris of the American Civil Liberties Union, an attorney for the girl’s family. The girl had chosen a dress to wear with her cap and gown Saturday at Harrison Central High School in Gulfport. Graduating boys are expected to wear white shirts and black slacks, while girls are expected to wear white dresses. U.S. District Judge Taylor McNeel ruled late Friday that he won't block school officials' decision about the dress code.
Mother of 8-year-old girl who died in Border Patrol custody says pleas for hospital care were denied
McALLEN, Texas (AP) — The mother of an 8-year-old girl who died in Border Patrol custody says agents repeatedly ignored pleas to hospitalize her medically fragile daughter as she felt pain in her bones, struggled to breathe and was unable to walk. Mabel Alvarez Benedicks said in an emotional phone interview Friday with The Associated Press that authorities decided the girl’s diagnosis of influenza did not require hospital care. Anadith Tanay Reyes Alvarez died Wednesday after falling ill at a border station in Harlingen, Texas. It was the second child migrant death in U.S. government custody in two weeks.
Back in hoodies and gym shorts, Fetterman tackles Senate life after depression treatment
WASHINGTON (AP) — Before Pennsylvania Sen. John Fetterman checked himself in to a hospital for clinical depression in February, he used to walk the halls of the Senate stone-faced and dressed in formal suits. These days, he’s back to wearing the hoodies and gym shorts he was known for before he became a senator. People close to Fetterman say his more relaxed style is a reflection of the progress he's made after six weeks of inpatient treatment for clinical depression. He was treated with medication and fitted for hearing aids for hearing loss that had made it harder for him to communicate. His hospitalization came less than a year after he had a stroke during his Senate campaign.
Using 'he/him,' 'she/her' in emails got 2 dorm directors fired at small New York Christian college
NEW YORK (AP) — The firing of two employees at a religious school in western New York is fanning the culture wars roiling parts of the United States. Shua Wilmot and Raegan Zelaya were dismissed as dorm directors at Houghton University because they refused to remove gender pronouns from their work email signatures. Wilmot uses “he/him,” while Zelaya uses “she/her.” They say they do so to prevent their unusual names from causing confusion. University officials say they were merely asking the former employees to comply with new rules for email formats that also included changes to colors and fonts. They say the changes are intended to help the school maintain branding consistency.
More states are requiring patients to give consent for medical students performing pelvic exams
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A new batch of states are looking to legislate the level of informed consent when it comes to medical students performing pelvic exams for educational purposes on unconscious patients. At least 20 states already have consent laws for this practice. Montana’s governor signed a bill in April, Missouri has legislation that needs the governor’s signature to become law and Ohio lawmakers are also considering it. Colorado lawmakers want to go a step further. That state's bill would require naming the involved students ahead of time and introducing them to the patients. Colorado’s proposed law wouldn’t allow others to step in if the other students were not available.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.