AP Exclusive: Drone footage of collapsed dam shows ruined structure, devastation and no sign of life
KHERSON, Ukraine (AP) — Exclusive drone footage of the collapsed Ukrainian dam and surrounding villages under Russian occupation shows the ruined structure falling into the flooded river and hundreds of submerged homes, greenhouses and even a church. There was no sign of life. An Associated Press team flew a drone over the devastation on Wednesday. The buildings that remain visible above the rushing waters did not show damage typical of a bomb dropped from above, such as scorch marks or shrapnel scars. Russia accused Ukraine of bombarding the structure, while Ukraine alleged that Russia blew it up from within. The collapse Tuesday of the Kakhovka dam on the Dnieper River and the emptying of its reservoir has irrevocably changed the landscape downstream and shifted the dynamic of the 15-month-old war.
Pat Robertson, broadcaster who helped make religion central to GOP politics, dies at 93
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (AP) — Religious broadcaster Pat Robertson has died. He had an enormous impact on American politics and religion. Robertson turned a tiny Virginia television station into the far-reaching Christian Broadcasting Network, where he hosted the flagship “700 Club” show for half a century. Robertson ran for president as a Republican in 1988, and from that experience founded the Christian Coalition, which helped cement the Republican Party's enduring alliance with evangelical voters. Robertson also drew attention for his televised pronouncements of God’s judgment on America for everything from homosexuality to teaching evolution. Robertson died Thursday at the age of 93.
Smoky haze blanketing US and Canada could last into the weekend
NEW YORK (AP) — With weather systems expected to hardly budge, the smoky blanket billowing across the U.S. and Canada from wildfires in Quebec and Nova Scotia should persist into Thursday and possibly the weekend. That means at least another day, or more, of a dystopian-style detour that’s chased players from ballfields, actors from Broadway stages, delayed thousands of flights, and sparked a resurgence in mask wearing and remote work — all while raising concerns about the health effects of prolonged exposure to such bad air. U.S. National Weather Service meteorologist Bryan Ramsey says the weather system that’s driving the great Canadian-American smoke out “will probably be hanging around at least for the next few days."
House Republicans pull back contempt charge against FBI director Wray over Biden doc
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Republican chairman of the House Oversight Committee has called off a vote that would move forward with holding FBI Director Christopher Wray in contempt of Congress. This came after Rep. James Comer accepted a last-minute offer Wednesday night by the bureau to allow the full committee access to a confidential document of an unverified tip about President Joe Biden. Comer said in a statement that the committee is removing a contempt resolution against Wray from Thursday’s schedule and that the access is “an important step toward conducting oversight” of the bureau.
After years of threats, a feud ends with a Black mom dead and her white neighbor arrested
OCALA, Fla. (AP) — The Marion County Sheriff’s Office says a white Florida woman accused of fatally shooting her Black neighbor last week has been arrested. It was a violent culmination of what the sheriff described as a 2½-year feud. Fifty-eight-year-old Susan Louise Lorincz was arrested Tuesday on charges of manslaughter, assault and more in the death of Ajike Owens. Authorities came under pressure Tuesday to arrest and charge the white woman who fired through her front door and killed a Black neighbor in a case that has put Florida’s divisive stand your ground law back into the spotlight. Jail records did not list a lawyer who could speak on Lorincz's behalf.
The Republican presidential field is largely set. Here are takeaways on where the contest stands.
NEW YORK (AP) — The Republican Party’s 2024 presidential field is all but set after a trio of new announcements this week. There are at least 10 high-profile Republican candidates officially seeking their party’s nomination. And with the announcement phase of the primary campaign largely over, several leading Republican contenders will gather in North Carolina this weekend to begin a more aggressive sorting period. It will be a long road to the GOP’s national convention in Milwaukee next summer and surprises are guaranteed. But as of now, most Republican White House hopefuls are looking up at former President Donald Trump, who is the undisputed front-runner in the crowded contest.
Justice Jackson reports flowers from Oprah, designer clothing as Thomas delays filing disclosure
WASHINGTON (AP) — Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson has disclosed that she received a $1,200 congratulatory floral display from Oprah Winfrey and $6,580 in designer clothing for a magazine photo shoot in her first months as the first Black woman on the Supreme Court. The details of gifts given to Jackson were among the reports provided by most members of the court in their annual filings. They were released Wednesday. Reports were not available from Justices Clarence Thomas and Samuel Alito, who received extensions of up to 90 days, the federal judiciary said. Thomas’ receipt of undisclosed gifts from Republican megadonor Harlan Crow has prompted calls for ethics reform on the nation’s highest court. It was not clear why either man needed more time.
4 very young children critically wounded in knife attack in French Alpine town
PARIS (AP) — The prosecutor leading an investigation into a horrific knife attack in a French Alpine town says four children aged between 22 months and 3 years suffered life-threatening wounds and that two adults also were injured. The prosecutor said the attacker’s motives remain unknown but do not appear to be terrorism-related. The suspect, a 31-year-old Syrian, was detained following the Thursday morning attack in Annecy. French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne said the man has refugee status in Sweden.
Haitians are dying of thirst and starvation in severely overcrowded jails
PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — Haiti’s inmates are thirsty and starving in severely overcrowded jails, many forced to sleep standing up. The United Nations says 185 inmates died in Haiti last year, many of malnutrition-related diseases. More than 20 have passed away so far this year. Human rights experts and attorneys expect the number to rise given gang violence leading to severe fuel and food shortages. Human rights experts say more than 80% of Haiti’s roughly 11,400 inmates are being held in pre-trial detention and it could be years before they ever see a judge, if at all. Haitian law allows people to be held legally without charge for only 48 hours. But in Haiti, the law often isn’t followed.
Actor Jay Johnston, known for 'Bob's Burgers' character, arrested on Capitol riot charges
An actor known for his roles on the comedy television shows “Bob’s Burgers” and “Mr. Show with Bob and David” has been arrested on charges that he joined a mob of Donald Trump supporters in confronting police officers during the U.S. Capitol riot. Court records show that Jay Johnston was arrested Wednesday in Los Angeles on charges including civil disorder, a felony. The FBI says video footage captured Johnston pushing against police and wielding a stolen police shield during the attack on Jan. 6, 2021. Johnston was the voice of the character Jimmy Pesto on Fox’s “Bob’s Burgers.” His credits also include parts on “Arrested Development” and “Anchorman."
