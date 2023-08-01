Trump indicted for efforts to overturn 2020 election and block transfer of power
WASHINGTON (AP) — Donald Trump has been indicted on felony charges for working to overturn the results of the 2020 election in the run-up to the violent riot by his supporters at the U.S. Capitol. The Justice Department's four-count indictment Tuesday accuses the former president of assaulting the underpinnings of democracy in a frantic but ultimately failed effort to cling to power. Special counsel Jack Smith says the Capitol attack “was fueled by lies, lies by the defendant targeted at obstructing a bedrock function of the U.S. government: the nation’s process of collecting counting and certifying the results of the presidential election.” Trump is due in court Thursday.
The election-meddling indictment against Trump is sprawling. Here's a breakdown of the case
Former President Donald Trump has for years pushed baseless claims that the 2020 election was stolen from him. A sprawling indictment unsealed Tuesday says the one who tried to steal the election was Trump, in a desperate bid to cling to power. The indictment handed down in Washington accuses Trump of conspiring with allies to try to overturn his election loss to President Joe Biden as his legal challenges floundered in court. It’s the third time this year the early front-runner in the 2024 Republican presidential primary has been charged in a criminal case.
Judge assigned to Trump’s Jan. 6 case is a tough punisher of Capitol rioters. Follow live updates
WASHINGTON (AP) — The federal judge assigned to the election fraud case against former President Donald Trump has stood out as one of the toughest punishers of rioters who stormed the U.S. Capitol in an attack fueled by Trump’s baseless claims of a stolen election. She has also ruled against him before. Trump is to appear Thursday before U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan, who was nominated to the bench by President Barack Obama. She often has handed down prison sentences in Jan. 6, 2021, riot cases that are harsher than Justice Department prosecutors recommended. In November 2021, she refused Trump's request to block the release of documents to the U.S. House’s Jan. 6 committee by asserting executive privilege.
Fitch downgrades US credit rating, citing mounting debt and political divisions
WASHINGTON (AP) — Fitch Ratings has downgraded the United States government’s credit rating, citing rising debt at the federal, state, and local levels and a “steady deterioration in standards of governance” over the past two decades. Fitch says the worsening political polarization around spending and tax policy are key reasons for the downgrade. It said U.S. governance has declined relative to other highly rated countries and cited “repeated debt limit standoffs and last-minute resolutions.” The rating was cut Tuesday one notch to AA+ from AAA, the highest possible rating. The new rating is still well into investment grade.
X marks the lawsuit: Elon Musk's social media company sues nonprofit highlighting site's hate speech
WASHINGTON (AP) — A nonprofit organization that researches links between social media, hate and extremism has been sued by X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter. The Center for Countering Digital Hate regularly publishes studies looking at hate speech and misinformation on sites like X, Facebook and TikTok. The lawsuit, filed Monday, alleges that the center's researchers improperly accessed internal company data, and claims the nonprofit is funded by foreign governments. The center denies that allegation and says platform owner, Elon Musk, is using the lawsuit to silence critics of his leadership. Musk purchased Twitter last year and last month renamed the platform X.
Aid efforts for Haitians suffer new blow with kidnapping of American nurse and daughter
PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — Aid efforts for Haitians enduring the gang violence ravaging their nation suffered a new blow with the kidnapping of an American nurse from New Hampshire and her daughter, who were still missing Tuesday. Around 200 Haitians had marched in their nation’s capital to show their anger over the abduction of Alix Dorsainvil, who was working for the nonprofit Christian ministry El Roi Haiti when she and her daughter were seized on Thursday. The kidnapped women is the wife of the ministry's founder, Sandro Dorsainvil. Witnesses told The Associated Press that Alix Dorsainvil was working in the small brick clinic when armed men burst in and seized her.
Russia accuses Ukraine of striking same Moscow building that was hit by drone days ago
TALLINN, Estonia (AP) — Russian authorities have accused Ukraine in yet another drone attack on Moscow and its surroundings. One of the drones on Tuesday hit the same building in the capital that was damaged by a drone in a similar attack Sunday. An adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy tweeted that Moscow was "getting used to a full-fledged war,” without confirming or denying Kyiv’s involvement. Russian officials claim that the intensified attacks on the capital region reflect failures in Ukraine’s counteroffensive. The repeated drone strikes underscore Moscow’s vulnerability as Russia’s war in Ukraine drags into its 18th month.
Niger crisis deepens as European nations evacuate and coup leaders get support from other juntas
NIAMEY, Niger (AP) — A French military transport plane carrying Europeans has departed Niger in the first such evacuation flight since mutinous soldiers ousted the country’s democratically elected president nearly a week ago and shut its borders. France, Italy and Spain all announced evacuations from Niger for their citizens and other European nationals, concerned that they risked becoming trapped by the coup that won backing Tuesday three other West African nations also ruled by mutinous soldiers.. The French Foreign Ministry in Paris cited recent violence that targeted the French Embassy as one of the reasons for the evacuation. The decision comes during a deepening crisis sparked by the coup last week against Niger’s democratically elected president, Mohamed Bazoum.
Chatbots sometimes make things up. Is AI’s hallucination problem fixable?
Spend enough time with ChatGPT and other artificial intelligence chatbots and it doesn’t take long for them to spout falsehoods. Described as hallucination, confabulation or just plain making things up, it’s now a problem for every business, organization and high school student trying to get a “generative AI” system to compose documents and get work done. Builders of AI systems known as large language models say they're working to make them more truthful. But some experts say the problem isn't fixable. The say there's a mismatch between the technology's capabilities and how people want to use it.
Verlander going back to Houston highlights flurry of MLB trades ahead of Tuesday's deadline
CHICAGO (AP) — Ace pitcher Justin Verlander was shipped from the New York Mets to Houston ahead of the trade deadline, returning to the Astros after he helped them win the World Series last year. The retooling Mets acquired minor league outfielders Drew Gilbert and Ryan Clifford in the deal. The major league-leading Atlanta Braves also got some help, acquiring reliever Brad Hand in a trade with the Colorado Rockies. The Toronto Blue Jays added shortstop Paul DeJong from St. Louis, acting quickly after Bo Bichette was sidelined by right knee soreness.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.