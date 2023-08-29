Idalia strengthens over warm Gulf of Mexico waters as it steams toward Florida
CEDAR KEY, Fla. (AP) — Florida residents living in vulnerable coastal areas have been ordered to pack up and leave as Hurricane Idalia gained steam in the warm waters of the Gulf of Mexico and threatened to unleash life-threatening storm surges and rainfall. Idalia strengthened to a Category 2 system on Tuesday afternoon, with winds that evening of 105 mph. The hurricane was projected to come ashore early Wednesday as a Category 3 system with sustained winds of up to 120 mph in the lightly populated Big Bend region, where the Florida Panhandle curves into the peninsula. The result could be a big blow to a state still dealing with lingering damage from last year’s Hurricane Ian.
University of North Carolina graduate student left building right after killing adviser, police say
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — Authorities say a University of North Carolina graduate student walked into a classroom building, shot his faculty adviser and then left. Thirty-four-year-old Tailei Qi was charged Tuesday with first-degree murder in Monday’s killing of Zijie Yan inside of a science building at the state’s flagship public university. UNC Police Chief Brian James said at a news conference that Chapel Hill police arrested Qi in a residential neighborhood near campus. He says investigators are still trying to determine a motive for the attack and are still searching for the gun used to kill Yan. The attack led to a roughly three-hour lockdown on the UNC campus. No one else was hurt in the attack.
10 drugs targeted for Medicare price negotiations as Biden pitches cost reductions
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is touting his administration's efforts to lower medical costs. Officials on Tuesday announced the first 10 drugs that would be targeted for Medicare price negotiations. The popular diabetes treatment Jardiance and the blood thinner Eliquis are on the list. Biden says “we’re going to keep standing up to Big Pharma and we’re not going to back down.” The Democratic president’s move faces litigation from drugmakers and criticism from Republican lawmakers. A pharmaceutical lobbying group says the list stems from “a rushed process focused on short-term political gain rather than what is best for patients.”
HBCU president lauds students, officer for stopping Jacksonville killer before racist store attack
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The president of the historically Black institution in Jacksonville, Florida, says a campus security officer tipped off by observant students likely stopped the killer who fatally shot three people at a nearby Dollar General Store from carrying out his racist attack at Edward Waters University. Students reported seeing a young, white man, pull into a campus library parking lot and began putting on tactical gear Saturday, Edward Waters University President Zachary Faison Jr. said Monday. They immediately flagged down a security officer who was on patrol to tell them what they saw. Minutes later, the gunman made his way to a Dollar General Store down the road.
Guatemala's president-elect faces legal challenges that seek to weaken him. Here's what's happening
GUATEMALA CITY (AP) — Guatemala's Aug. 20 presidential election has been bogged down in court and legal challenges despite the fact the results were clear: Progressive candidate Bernardo Arévalo won about 61% of the vote to conservative Sandra Torres' 39%. After weeks of uncertainty, the top electoral court finally certified Arévalo as the winner Monday. But prosecutors are seeking to suspend his party, throwing into doubt whether he will have any support in congress. And Torres has filed court challenges seeking to overturn the election result, alleging fraud in the vote count. That's something that none of the independent election observer groups reported.
Lawyers indicted with Trump say they were doing their jobs. But that may be a tough argument to make
WASHINGTON (AP) — The 18 defendants charged alongside former President Donald Trump in this month’s racketeering indictment in Fulton County, Georgia, include more than a half-dozen lawyers. Several of them have signaled that they were merely doing their jobs as attorneys when they maneuvered on Trump’s behalf to undo the results of that election. But while attorneys do have wide berth to advance untested or unconventional positions, experts say a “lawyers being lawyers” defense will be challenging to pull off to the extent prosecutors can directly link the indicted lawyers to criminal schemes alleged in the indictment.
Russian mercenary boss Yevgeny Prigozhin is buried in private, ending his tumultuous journey
ST. PETERSBURG, Russia (AP) — A private burial has been held for Yevgeny Prigozhin, ending a tumultuous journey from St. Petersburg street thug to Kremlin-financed mercenary leader. He was killed last week in a suspicious plane crash two months after leading a brief mutiny that challenged the authority of President Vladimir Putin. His spokespeople said a private funeral was held for the 62-year-old and directed “those who wish to bid their farewell” to go to the Porokhovskoye cemetery in St. Petersburg. The Kremlin had said Putin would not attend the ceremony. Images from the cemetery showed a wooden cross over a flower-covered grave and two flags nearby — a Russian tricolor and a black Wagner flag.
No. 2 House Republican Steve Scalise is diagnosed with blood cancer and undergoing treatment
WASHINGTON (AP) — The second ranking House Republican says he has been diagnosed with blood cancer. Rep. Steve Scalise of Louisiana said Tuesday that he has been diagnosed with multiple myeloma. The 57-year-old Scalise says he'll continue to serve in the House as he undergoes treatment. He vowed to tackle the treatment with "strength and energy" and described the cancer as “very treatable.” Scalise was among those wounded in 2017 when an attacker fired on lawmakers on a Virginia baseball field. He endured long hospitalizations from being shot in the hip. In offering their best wishes to him now, fellow lawmakers are recalling the determination and strength he showed in recovering from that attack.
A new Titanic expedition is planned. The US is fighting it, says wreck is a grave site
NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — The U.S. government is trying to stop a planned expedition to the sunken Titanic shipwreck that could recover items of historic interest. The expedition is being organized by RMS Titanic Inc. The Georgia-based firm owns the salvage rights to the wreck and exhibits recovered artifacts. The government’s legal challenge to the expedition has nothing to do with the fatal implosion of the Titan submersible in June. It hinges instead on a federal law and a pact with Great Britain to treat the wreck as a memorial to those who died and to prevent entry into its hull.
When it comes to the Hollywood strikes, it's not just the entertainment industry that's being hurt
LOS ANGELES (AP) — It’s been more than 100 days since members of the Writers Guild of America stopped working and more than a month since the actors union joined them. The financial ripples that the strikes have caused are wide-reaching. It's affected the obvious industries like studio rentals, set construction, props and makeup to things like coffee shops near studios and dry cleaning for costumes. All across Los Angeles, companies large and small are feeling the effects. The last writers strike took three months to resolve and is conservatively estimated to have cost $2.1 billion. This time around, the number will be harder to measure.
