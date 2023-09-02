President Biden heads to Florida to see Idalia's destruction. But he won't be seeing Gov. DeSantis
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is heading to Florida for a firsthand look at Hurricane Idalia’s destruction. But he won’t be seeing the state’s Republican governor and 2024 presidential hopeful, Ron DeSantis. The governor suggested that such a meeting could hinder disaster response efforts. Idalia made landfall Wednesday morning along Florida’s sparsely populated Big Bend region as a Category 3 storm, causing widespread flooding and damage before moving north to drench Georgia and the Carolinas. But Biden’s visit to see its effects has become engulfed by politics. That's because DeSantis’ statement Friday saying he had “no plans” to see the president during his Florida trip came hours after Biden said he'd be meeting with the governor.
'Margaritaville' singer Jimmy Buffett, who turned beach-bum life into an empire, dies at 76
NEW YORK (AP) — “Margaritaville” singer-songwriter Jimmy Buffett has died at age 76. A statement on Buffett's official website and social media pages says the singer died Friday “surrounded by his family, friends, music and dogs." Buffett created beach bum soft rock with an escapist Caribbean flavor song and turned that celebration of loafing into a billion-dollar empire of restaurants, resorts and frozen concoctions. The song ”Margaritaville," by far his biggest hit, was released in 1977 and spent 22 weeks in the Billboard Hot 100. It became a seaside standard and inspired generations of fans — known as Parrotheads — to celebrate easy living.
Pope starts Mongolia visit by praising the country's religious freedom dating back to Genghis Khan
ULAANBAATAR, Mongolia (AP) — Pope Francis has praised Mongolia’s tradition of religious freedom dating to the times of its founder, Genghis Khan, during the first-ever papal visit to the Asian nation. Francis met with Catholic missionaries who have cultivated one of the world's tiniest and newest Catholic communities on his first full day Saturday in Mongolia. Earlier, Francis met with President Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh inside a traditional Mongolian ger, or round yurt, set up inside the state palace. He wrote a message in the guest book that he was visiting Mongolia, “a country young and ancient, modern and rich of tradition,” as a pilgrim of peace. Francis is visiting Mongolia to minister to its young Catholic community of 1,450 people.
As Taiwan's government races to counter China, most people aren't worried about war
TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — Taiwan’s government is racing to counter China, buying nearly $19 billion in military equipment from the United States, and extending military conscription for men to a year starting in 2024. But many people on the island say they don’t feel the threat. That may be partly due to the nuanced view many Taiwanese hold of China. While polls show most on the island reject the idea of reunification, many say they are attracted to their much larger neighbor’s dynamic economy, shared language and culture. Others are simply numb to hearing about the threat in their backyard.
Texas AG Ken Paxton's impeachment trial is in the hands of Republicans who have been by his side
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — The impeachment trial of Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is going to test the will of Republicans senators to punish not only one of their own, but a hard-right firebrand who has driven the state’s policymaking for years. Paxton is set to stand trial in the Texas Senate starting Tuesday on charges of bribery and abuse of office. Paxton is just the third official in the state's nearly 200-year history to be impeached. Witnesses called to testify could include Paxton and a woman with whom he acknowledged having an extramarital affair.
More than a meal: Restaurant-based programs feed seniors' social lives
GOFFSTOWN, N.H. (AP) — A group of friends and neighbors meets for a weekly meal, choosing from a special menu of nutritious foods paid for by social programs meant to keep older adults eating healthy. If you’re imagining people gathering for lunch in a senior center, think again. In some states, programs that give struggling restaurants some of the federal and state money set aside to feed seniors have grown in popularity. The restaurants can provide balanced meals with more choices, flexible timing and a judgment-free setting that can help seniors get together to chat and stem loneliness.
Children hit hardest by the pandemic are now the big kids at school. Many still need reading help
Young students who were hit hardest by the pandemic are entering the upper grades of elementary school. Many will need extra reading support that schools aren’t used to providing for older children. The students who were just starting school when the world shut down in 2020 showed some of the most alarming delays in their ability to read. To help them catch up, schools deployed a wide range of strategies. And among some incoming fourth-graders, there are encouraging signs of gains. But now that they’re big kids, will they get the same help? Experts say few upper-grade teachers know how to build foundational reading skills.
Nobel Foundation retracts invite to Russia, Belarus and Iran representatives to attend ceremonies
STOCKHOLM (AP) — The Nobel Foundation retracted its invitation for representatives of Russia, Belarus and Iran to attend this year’s Nobel Prize award ceremonies after the controversial decision “provoked strong reactions”. The retraction on Saturday came after several Swedish lawmakers said they would boycott this year’s Nobel Prize award ceremonies after the private foundation that administers the prestigious awards changed its position from a year earlier and invited of the three countries to attend to attend. Some of the lawmakers cited Russia’s war on Ukraine and the crackdown on human rights in Iran as reasons for their boycott.
Family in central Mexico struggles to preserve the natural way of producing intense red dye
SAN FRANCISCO TEPEYACAC, Mexico (AP) — One family in central Mexico is struggling to preserve the production of cochineal. It's an intense, natural red dye so prized that after gold and silver, it was probably the most valuable thing the Spaniards found in Mexico. For centuries, red clothing had been a sign of power and wealth because the dye was so rare and expensive. Colonial Mexico was largely built on the wealth derived from cochineal, which would go on to dye the British empire’s ‘Redcoat’ uniforms. It is painstakingly produced from the crushed bodies of tiny female insects that feed on the pads of nopal cactus plants.
India launches a spacecraft to study the sun after successful landing near the moon's south pole
NEW DELHI (AP) — India has launched its first space mission to study the sun, less than two weeks after a successful uncrewed landing near the south pole region of the moon. The Aditya-L1 spacecraft took off Saturday on board a satellite launch vehicle from the space center in southern India on a mission to study the sun from a point that's nearly 1 million miles from Earth. The Indian Space Research Organization says the spacecraft is equipped to study the sun’s corona, chromosphere, photosphere, and solar wind. India recently became the first country to land a spacecraft near the moon’s south pole, which scientists believe could hold vital reserves of frozen water.
