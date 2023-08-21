Hilary drenched deserts and flooded roadways in California. Now it's threatening Oregon and Idaho
PALM DESERT, Calif. (AP) — Tropical Storm Hilary drenched Southern California swept people into swollen rivers, toppled trees onto homes and flood roadways. Crews worked to clear away the debris Monday. The National Hurricane Center said only vestiges of a weakened system was moving over the Rocky Mountains. Hilary first made landfall as a hurricane in Mexico’s arid Baja California Peninsula on Sunday before becoming the first tropical storm to hit Southern California in 84 years. Officials warned it still could cause severe flooding and mudslides in areas.
Trump says he will surrender Thursday on Georgia charges tied to efforts to overturn 2020 election
Former President Donald Trump says he will surrender to authorities in Georgia on Thursday to face charges in the case accusing him of illegally scheming to overturn his 2020 election loss. “Can you believe it? I’ll be going to Atlanta, Georgia, on Thursday to be ARRESTED,” Trump wrote on his social media network, hours after his bond was set at $200,000, according to court papers filed Monday. The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release Monday afternoon that when Trump surrenders there will be a “hard lockdown” of the area surrounding the main county jail.
Biden says federal government will help Maui 'for as long as it takes' to recover from wildfire
LAHAINA, Hawaii, (AP) — President Joe Biden told survivors of Hawaii’s wildfires that the nation “grieves with you” and promised that the federal government will help Hawaii “for as long as it takes” to recover from the deadliest wildfire in the United States in more than a century. Biden arrived in Maui on Monday 13 days after the wildfires that have taken at least 114 lives ravaged the western part of the island. Biden and first lady Jill Biden also met with first responders and is being briefed by state and local officials about the ongoing response.
Alabama can enforce ban on puberty blockers and hormones for transgender children, court says
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — A federal appeals court is allowing Alabama to enforce a ban outlawing the use of puberty blockers and hormones to treat transgender children. Monday's ruling is a victory for Republican-led states seeking to prohibit minors from receiving the gender-affirming medications. A three-judge panel of the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals lifted a judge’s ruling that had temporarily blocked the state from enforcing the ban. A trial is scheduled for April 2 on whether to permanently block the law, but the appellate decision is a boost for Alabama’s efforts to keep the ban in place.
Female soldiers in Army special operations face rampant sexism and harassment, military report says
WASHINGTON (AP) — A new report says female soldiers face rampant sexism, sexual harassment and other gender-related challenges in male dominated Army special operations units. The report on Monday comes eight years after the Pentagon opened all combat jobs to women. U.S. Army Special Operations Command reports a wide range of “overtly sexist” comments from male soldiers, including a broad aversion to females serving in commando units. It says the comments are “not outliers” but represent a common sentiment that females don’t belong on special operations teams. Several recommendations involving increased training to expand awareness of sexual harassment, mentorship, health care and other issues have been completed. Others are in progress.
FDA approves RSV vaccine for moms-to-be to guard their newborns
WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. regulators have approved the first RSV vaccine for pregnant women to protect their newborns. The respiratory infection fills hospitals with wheezing babies every fall and winter. Pfizer's vaccine, given in late pregnancy, allows moms-to-be to develop virus-fighting antibodies that pass to their fetus. The Food and Drug Administration approval came late Monday. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention must sign off before maternal vaccinations begin. The only other option to protect babies is giving them lab-made antibodies. RSV is a coldlike nuisance for most healthy people but it can be life-threatening for the very young.
British nurse Lucy Letby imprisoned for life in murders of 7 babies and attempted murders of 6
LONDON (AP) — A British judge has sentenced a former neonatal nurse to spend the rest of her life in prison for killing seven babies and attempting to kill six others at a hospital in northern England. Justice James Goss gave 33-year-old Lucy Letby the most severe sentence possible under British law on Monday. Following 22 days of deliberation, a Manchester Crown Court jury convicted Letby of murdering the seven babies over a yearlong period that saw her prey on the vulnerabilities of sick newborns and their anxious parents. Letby refused to appear in court to face her sentencing or to hear grieving parents share their anger and anguish.
A right-wing sheriffs group that challenges federal law is gaining acceptance around the country
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — A national group of sheriffs that claims the top law enforcers in American counties are not bound by federal law has successfully spread its doctrine to dozens of states in recent years. A new investigation has found that this sheriffs group has mainstreamed its status in part by securing state accreditation for its taxpayer-funded law enforcement training.
Ecuadorians reject oil drilling in the Amazon, ending operations in a protected area
RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Ecuadorians voted against drilling for oil in a protected area of the Amazon, an important decision that will require the state oil company to end its operations in a region that’s home to two isolated tribes and is a hotspot of biodiversity. With over 90% of the ballots counted, around six in 10 Ecuadorians rejected the oil exploration in Block 43, situated within Yasuni National Park, one of the world’s most biodiverse regions.
Looking for a new car under $20,000? Good luck. Your choice has dwindled to just one vehicle
DETROIT (AP) — Just five years ago, a price-conscious auto shopper in the United States could choose from among a dozen new small cars selling for under $20,000. Now, there’s just one: The Mitsubishi Mirage. And even the Mirage appears headed for the scrap yard. At a time when Americans increasingly want pricey SUVs and trucks rather than small cars, the Mirage remains the lone new vehicle whose average sale price is under 20 grand — a figure that once marked a kind of unofficial threshold of affordability. With prices — new and used — having soared since the pandemic, $20,000 is no longer much of a starting point for a new car.
