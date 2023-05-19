Zelenskyy to attend G7 summit Sunday as world leaders tighten sanctions against Russia over Ukraine
HIROSHIMA, Japan (AP) — Leaders of the world's most powerful democracies are pledging to tighten punishments on Russia for invading Ukraine. The Group of Seven leaders meeting in Japan made clear that their support for Ukraine “will not waver." Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy was expected to join the summit in Japan in person on Sunday, following a virtual appearance on Friday. Russian President Vladimir Putin’s nuclear threats against Ukraine, along with North Korea’s missile tests and China’s expanding nuclear arsenal, have resonated with Japan’s push to make nuclear disarmament a major part of the summit that opened Friday in Hiroshima, Japan.
$3 billion accounting error means the Pentagon can send more weapons to Ukraine
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Pentagon has overestimated the value of the weapons it has sent to Ukraine by at least $3 billion. It's an accounting error that could be a boon for the war effort because it will allow the Defense Department to send more weapons now without asking Congress for more money. The acknowledgment comes at a time when the Pentagon is under increased pressure by Congress to show accountability for the billions of dollars it has sent in weapons, ammunition and equipment to Ukraine and as some lawmakers question whether that level of support should continue.
FBI employees testify on GOP politicization claims after losing clearances
WASHINGTON (AP) — Several FBI employees have accused the bureau of politicization in congressional testimony, a day after the agency announced two of them had seen their security clearances revoked over concerns about how their views of the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol attack affected their work. The three men who described themselves as whistleblowers alleged overreach and retaliation by the FBI in front of a House panel on what Republicans assert is the “weaponization” of government against conservatives. The probe has been criticized by Democrats who have called it a futile effort by Republicans to avenge the enemies of former President Donald Trump.
Videos show gunman saying 'kill me' to onrushing officers in New Mexico rampage that killed 3
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Videos released by authorities in New Mexico recorded a voice said to be an 18-year-old gunman urging police to “kill me” during this week’s rampage that left three older women dead before officers fatally shot him outside a church. They also show Farmington police officers rushing toward the gunman. Police made the videos public at a news conference Thursday. Authorities in Farmington have been probing for motivations behind Monday’s deadly attack by the high school senior, amid indications from relatives of prior mental health issues. Police say he sprayed bullets indiscriminately outside his home and while walking down a residential street.
Disney scraps plans for new Florida campus as fight with Gov. Ron DeSantis continues
LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — The Walt Disney Co. says it's scrapping plans to build a new campus in central Florida and relocate 2,000 employees from Southern California to work in digital technology, finance and product development. Thursday's announcement follows a year of attacks from Gov. Ron DeSantis and the Legislature, with Disney filing a First Amendment lawsuit against him and other officials last month. Disney had planned to build the campus about 20 miles from the giant Walt Disney World theme park resort. But a company official says in a memo employees that “new leadership and changing business conditions” prompted Disney to abandon those plans.
Most say pair debt limit increase with deficit cuts, but few following debate closely: AP-NORC poll
WASHINGTON (AP) — A new poll finds that most U.S. adults say they are highly concerned about how the nation's economy would be affected if the debt limit isn't increased and the government can't pay its debts. That's according to a survey from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research. The poll shows 6 in 10 adults say they want any increase in the debt limit to be coupled with agreed-upon terms for reducing the federal budget deficit. At the same time, Americans are more likely to disapprove than approve of how President Joe Biden and congressional negotiators in both political parties are handling negotiations.
7.7 magnitude earthquake causes small tsunami on South Pacific islands
WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — A 7.7 magnitude earthquake caused a small tsunami to wash ashore on South Pacific islands Friday. No damage has been reported, and the threat passed in a few hours. The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said waves 2 feet above tide level were measured off Lenakel, a port town in Vanuatu. Smaller waves were measured by coastal or deep-ocean gauges elsewhere off Vanuatu and off New Caledonia and New Zealand. Vanuatu’s National Disaster Management Office advised people to head to higher ground. New Zealand's emergency agency expected experience strong currents with unpredictable surges at the shoreline. Waves 8 inches above tides were measured at North Cape, New Zealand. The quake’s epicenter was near the Loyalty Islands, part of New Caledonia.
Jordan Neely, NYC subway rider choked to death, to be mourned at Manhattan church
NEW YORK (AP) — Jordan Neely's chokehold death on the New York City subway set off a debate about vigilantism, homelessness and public safety. On Friday he is being mourned by his family at a church in Harlem. The former Michael Jackson impersonator died May 1 when a fellow subway rider pinned him to the floor of a subway car in a chokehold that lasted several minutes. The fatal struggle was recorded on video by an onlooker who said Neely had been yelling at other passengers as he begged for money, but hadn’t attacked anyone. The eulogy at Neely’s funeral will be delivered by the Rev. Al Sharpton, a noted civil rights activist.
On US Bike to Work Day, here's how COVID, eco-thinking made cycling better in cities worldwide
MONTREAL (AP) — During the worst of the pandemic, outdoor recreation surged as people took up pursuits to escape isolation. For many, that meant getting on a bicycle. The question is whether they stick with it in these closer-to-normal times. The evidence is incomplete. But what's clear from a Rutgers-Virginia Tech study of cycling in various North American and European cities is that many new bikeways were built during the height of COVID-19. And these efforts were rewarded with increased cycling in places that undertook robust development. Montreal did more than any other North American city studied. In Europe, London, Paris and Brussels stepped up more than most. A study in Bogota, Colombia, also noted an uptick in cycling there.
Dubai's next big thing? Perhaps a $5 billion man-made 'moon' as the city's real estate market booms
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — A proposed $5 billion real estate project wants to take skyscraper-studded Dubai to new heights — by bringing a symbol of the heavens down to Earth. Canadian entrepreneur Michael Henderson envisions building a 274-meter, or 900-foot, replica of the moon in Dubai. The city-state is already home to the world’s tallest building and other architectural wonders. And even though Henderson’s plan may sound out of this world, Dubai already has a red-hot real estate market. It has been fueled by the wealthy who earlier fled coronavirus restrictions imposed in their countries during the pandemic and Russians seeking refuge amid Moscow’s war on Ukraine.
