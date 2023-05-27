Biden says debt deal 'very close' even as two sides far apart on work requirements
WASHINGTON (AP) — House negotiators left the Capitol in the early hours of Saturday without a debt limit deal with the White House. They're expected to return later in hopes of reaching agreement over the holiday weekend. It appears as though work requirements for federal food aid recipients have emerged as a final sticking point. President Joe Biden says he thinks a deal is “very close.” Meanwhile, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen says the deadline for a potentially catastrophic default has been pushed to June 5 from an earlier estimate of June 1. That seems likely to drag negotiations into another frustrating week.
Texas' GOP-held House set for impeachment proceedings against Attorney General Ken Paxton
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas’ GOP-led House of Representatives is set to hold historic impeachment proceeding against Attorney General Ken Paxton, as the scandal-plagued Republican called on his supporters to protest a vote that could lead to his ouster. The House has scheduled a Saturday afternoon start for debate on whether to impeach and suspend Paxton over allegations of bribery, unfitness for office and abuse of public trust. Paxton has called the impeachment proceedings “political theater” and an attempt to disenfranchise voters who re-elected him in November. On Friday he asked supporters “to peacefully come let their voices be heard at the Capitol tomorrow.”
Thousands of exhausted South Sudanese head home, fleeing brutal conflict
RENK, South Sudan (AP) — Tens of thousands of exhausted people are heading home to the world’s newest country, South Sudan, from a civil war in neighboring Sudan. That's creating a bottleneck near the dusty border. The international community and the government are scurrying to help, worried about a prolonged conflict. Fighting between Sudan’s military and a rival militia killed at least 863 civilians before a seven-day ceasefire began Monday night. Many in South Sudan are concerned about what could happen if the fighting next door continues. But the most immediate concern is the tens of thousands of South Sudanese returning with no idea how they’ll get to their towns and villages, many unable to afford the trip. Aid groups and the government are stretched for resources to help.
As Elizabeth Holmes heads to prison for fraud, questions remain about her motives
SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — As Elizabeth Holmes prepares to report to prison next week, the criminal case that laid bare the blood-testing scam at the heart of her Theranos startup is entering its final phase. The 11-year sentence represents a comeuppance for the wide-eyed woman who broke through “tech bro” culture to become one of Silicon Valley’s most celebrated entrepreneurs, only to be exposed as a fraud. Along the way, Holmes became a symbol of the shameless hyperbole that often saturates startup culture. But questions still linger about her true intentions — so many that even the federal judge who presided over her trial seemed mystified. And Holmes’ defenders continue to ask whether the punishment fits the crime.
Teen workers are in high demand for summer and commanding better pay
BOSTON (AP) — Teens have long been vital to filling out the summertime staffs of restaurants, ice cream stands, amusement parks and camps. Now, thanks to one of the tightest labor markets in decades, they have even more sway, with an array of jobs to choose from at ever higher wages. To ease the labor crunch, some states are moving to roll back restrictions to let teens work more hours — much to the chagrin of labor rights groups, who see it as a troubling trend. Economists say there are other ways to expand the workforce without putting more of a burden on kids, including by allowing more legal immigration.
A growing number of LGBTQ+ Russians seek refuge from war, discrimination in Argentina
BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — Anastasia Domini and wife Anna are part of an increasing number of Russians from the LGBTQ+ community who have decided to leave their homeland to escape discrimination and settle in Argentina, where same-sex marriage has been legal for more than a decade. The Dominis changed their last names in Russia so they could more convincingly pretend to be sisters. A recent Saturday stroll holding hands in Argentina’s capital exemplified how much their life had changed since they moved to the country last year. They may have difficulties with the language there but are able to live openly.
Mechanical sails? Batteries? Shippers forming 'green corridors' to fast-track cleaner technologies
Water transport is a cost-efficient way of moving goods and people — but it emits lots of greenhouse gases. The shipping industry produces nearly 3% of the emissions warming the planet. Government and industry leaders hope “green shipping corridors” can bring improvements. These corridors are partnerships along major shipping routes where ports, vessel companies, fuel producers and cargo owners can collaborate. They're intended to fast-track development of cleaner technologies and operations. More than 20 have been proposed. They’re largely on paper now but are expected to take shape in coming years. A corridor linking ports in Los Angeles and Shanghai, among the world's busiest routes, was announced in January.
Former US diplomat Henry Kissinger celebrates 100th birthday, still active in global affairs
Former diplomat and presidential advisor Henry Kissinger is marking his 100th birthday, outlasting many of his political contemporaries who guided the United States through one of its most tumultuous periods including the presidency of Richard Nixon and the Vietnam War. Born in Germany on May 27, 1923, Kissinger remains known for his key role in American foreign policy of the 1960s and 1970s including some of the most disputed policies of the Vietnam conflict. David Kissinger writes in The Washington Post that his father will celebrate this week with visits to New York, London and his hometown of Furth, Germany.
New Mexico shooting victims mourned by their children, 64 grandchildren
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Each of the three women killed last week when indiscriminate gunfire erupted in a residential neighborhood of Farmington, New Mexico, left a unique mark in the community that spanned generations. Altogether, 97-year-old Gwendolyn Dean Schofield, her 73-year-old daughter Melody Ivie and 79-year-old Shirley Voita had 64 grandchildren. Two days of memorial services were held this week to celebrate the three longtime Farmington residents. The bedroom community in northwestern New Mexico is still grieving from the impacts of a rampage by an 18-year-old on the eve of his high school graduation. The May 15 shooting left six others wounded, including two police officers.
Disgusted by racism targeting soccer's Vinícius, his Brazilian hometown rallies to defend him
SAO GONCALO, Brazil (AP) — The chants of “monkey!” at the Spanish soccer stadium echoed across the Atlantic, reaching the ears of people on the outskirts of Rio de Janeiro. That’s where Vinícius Júnior, who is Black, grew up and launched his soccer career. Now, despite his global fame and millions, he was again the target of crude racism in Europe. His hometown in multiracial Brazil was sickened, and has rallied to his defense.
