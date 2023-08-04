Ukraine says its drones damaged a Russian warship, showing Kyiv's growing naval capabilities
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine says its sea drones have struck a major Russian port and damaged a warship. The attack underlined Kyiv's growing naval capabilities as the Black Sea becomes an increasingly important battleground in the war. The strike on Novorossiysk marks the first time a commercial Russian port has been targeted in the nearly 18-month-old conflict. The Black Sea port hosts a naval base, shipbuilding yards and an oil terminal and is key for exports. It lies about 110 kilometers east of Crimea, where Russia’s Defense Ministry said it thwarted another attack.
Pence seizes on Trump's latest indictment as he looks to break through in crowded GOP field
NEW YORK (AP) — As Donald Trump was being arraigned in Washington on yet another round of criminal charges, his running mate-turned-rival Mike Pence moved to capitalize on the news, unveiling merchandise that quoted from the indictment. The shirts and hats featured the phrase “Too Honest” — a reference to Trump's response when Pence rebuffed his efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election. Pence’s decision to seize on the words marks a notable change in tone for a usually cautious candidate who has so far struggled to break through in a primary dominated by his former boss. Pence has moved to criticize Trump more aggressively, casting himself as the person who stood up to Trump, averting catastrophe.
Trump was told not to talk to witnesses in 2020 election conspiracy case. That could be a challenge
WASHINGTON (AP) — It was a routine part of a federal court hearing: The defendant was told not to discuss the case with any witnesses without lawyers present. But there’s nothing routine about this case. The defendant is Donald Trump, accused of orchestrating a conspiracy to overturn the results of the 2020 election. The potential witness pool is vast and includes members of the former president’s inner circle deeply involved in his reelection campaign, including some currently on his payroll. His lies about the election — which form the basis of the charges — are repeated in nearly every speech he gives.
Thousands overwhelm New York's Union Square for streamer giveaway, tossing chairs and pounding cars
NEW YORK (AP) — A crowd of thousands of people who gathered in New York City's Union Square for a popular livestreamer's hyped giveaway got out of hand, leading to injuries and arrests. Aerial TV news footage Friday showed a surging, tightly packed crowd climbing on vehicles, hurling chairs, throwing punches and scaling structures in the park. A number of people were injured including some police officers. On his Instagram feed, the streamer Kai Cenat had an image promoting a giveaway at 4 p.m. in the park. Police say they plan to charge Cenat with inciting a riot. Police arrested more than 60 people.
After 27 years, authorities identify woman whose remains were found along Gilgo Beach parkway
HAUPPAUGE, N.Y. (AP) — Authorities say a woman whose remains were among discoveries that became known as the Gilgo Beach killings has been identified after 27 years. Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond Tierney announced Friday that she was 34-year-old Karen Vergata. She had previously been known to the public as “Jane Doe No. 7.” She disappeared around Valentine's Day 1996 and was living in Manhattan. Some of her remains were first discovered in 1996 on Fire Island. More of her bones were later found near Gilgo Beach in 2011.
The first pill to treat postpartum depression has been approved by US health officials
WASHINGTON (AP) — Federal health officials have approved the first pill to specifically treat depression after childbirth. Postpartum depression affects thousands of new mothers in the U.S. each year. The Food and Drug Administration approved the drug, called Zurzuvae, for adults experiencing severe depression related to childbirth or pregnancy. It's taken once a day for 14 days. The new pill from Sage Therapeutics works similarly to an older drug that is also approved for postpartum depression. But that drug must be infused in a medical facility. The FDA approved the new drug based on study results showing it improved depression symptoms in as little as three days. Side effects include drowsiness and dizziness.
How 6 Mississippi officers tried to cover up their torture of 2 Black men
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Six white former law enforcement officers in Mississippi have pleaded guilty to a racist assault on Michael Corey Jenkins and his friend Eddie Terrell Parker. A roughly 90-minute period of terror began late on Jan. 24 after a white neighbor called a Rankin County Deputy and complained two Black men were staying with a white woman. A rogue group of deputies who called themselves “The Goon Squad” burst into the home without a warrant and abused the men before shooting Jenkins. Kristen Clarke of the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division says the trauma of the case “is magnified because the misconduct was fueled by racial bias and hatred.”
Kremlin critic Navalny convicted of extremism and sentenced to 19 years in prison
MELEKHOVO, Russia (AP) — A Russian court has convicted imprisoned opposition leader Alexei Navalny of extremism charges and sentenced him to 19 years in prison. Navalny is already serving a nine-year term on a variety of charges that he says were politically motivated. The extremism charges are related to the activities of Navalny’s anti-corruption foundation and statements by his top associates. The 47-year-old Navalny is President Vladimir Putin’s fiercest foe. He has exposed official corruption and organized major anti-Kremlin protests. He was arrested in January 2021 upon returning to Moscow after recuperating in Germany from nerve agent poisoning. He blamed that poisoning on the Kremlin, which denied involvement.
Fewer Americans got jobs in July than expected. But a steady market suggests US may avoid recession
WASHINGTON (AP) — The job market has cooled over the summer. But it’s still strong enough to defy predictions that higher interest rates would tip the United States into recession. U.S. employers added 187,000 jobs last month, fewer than expected, as the higher interest rates continued to weigh on the economy. But the unemployment rate dipped to 3.5% in a sign that the job market remains resilient. Hiring was up from 185,000 in June, a figure that the Labor Department revised down from an originally reported 209,000. Economists had expected to see 200,000 new jobs in July.
Big Ten grabs Ducks, Huskies and AP source says Big 12 poised to take 3 more from reeling Pac-12
Oregon and Washington are moving from the Pac-12 to the Big Ten next summer and the Big 12 is poised to complete its raid of the beleaguered conference on the West Coast. The two schools are set to become the 17th and 18th members of the Big Ten next August. Meanwhile, three more Pac-12 schools have applied to join the Big 12 and are expected to be accepted, a person with knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the Big 12 and schools were not making public internal discussions.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.