Suspect in mass shooting at Colorado gay nightclub expected to take plea deal
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — The suspect in a mass shooting at a Colorado Springs gay nightclub is expected to strike a plea deal to state murder and hate charges that would ensure at least a life sentence for the attack that killed five people and wounded 17. That's according to several survivors who were advised of the plans and spoke to The Associated Press. Word of a possible plea in last year’s Club Q massacre follows jailhouse phone calls from the suspect to the AP expressing plans to begin facing the consequences at the next court hearing this month. Said Anderson Lee Aldrich: “I have to take responsibility for what happened.”
'Stand with Trump' becomes rallying cry as Republicans amplify attacks on US justice system
WASHINGTON (AP) — Moments after Donald Trump pleaded not guilty to federal charges that he hoarded classified documents and then conspired to obstruct an investigation about it, the Republicans in Congress had his back. Trump's mounting legal jeopardy has quickly become a political rallying cry as they rush to stand by the indicted former president. Many Republicans say they haven't fully read the 49-page indictment against Trump. But they are adopting his grievances against the federal justice system as their own. It’s an example of how Trump has transformed the Republican Party that was once the party of “law and order,” but is now attacking the very justice system at the foundation of U.S. democracy.
Grand jury indicts Daniel Penny in chokehold death of New York City subway rider Jordan Neely
NEW YORK (AP) — A man charged with manslaughter for putting an agitated New York City subway rider in a fatal chokehold has been indicted. Daniel Penny was charged last month in the death of Jordan Neely. New York City Mayor Eric Adams confirmed the indictment Wednesday, a procedural step that allows the criminal case to continue. Neely was shouting at passengers and begging for money when Penny pinned him and held him in a chokehold on May 1. Penny’s lawyers said Wednesday that Neely had not intended to kill Neely, just hold him until police arrived. They said they're confident a trial jury will find Penny's actions fully justified.
Greece searches for hundreds feared missing after migrant boat sank, leaving 78 dead
KALAMATA, Greece (AP) — Rescue workers transferred the bodies of dead migrants to refrigerated trucks as a major search continued Thursday for possible survivors of a sea disaster in southern Greece. Seventy-eight people are confirmed dead but hundreds are feared missing. More than 100 survivors were rescued after Wednesday’s disaster. A Supreme Court prosecutor ordered an investigation into the circumstances of the deaths. Greece declared three days of mourning and politicians suspended campaigning for a general election on June 25. The tragedy has focused attention on efforts by the European Union to crack down on illegal migration using bilateral agreements with nearby countries.
Two-time Oscar winner Glenda Jackson, who mixed acting with politics, dies at 87
LONDON (AP) — Glenda Jackson, a two-time Academy Award-winning performer who had a long second career as a British lawmaker, has died. She was 87. Jackson’s agent Lionel Larner said she died on Thursday at her home in London after a short illness. He said she had recently completed filming “The Great Escaper” in which she co-starred with Michael Caine. Jackson was one of the biggest British stars of the 1960s and 70s, and won two Academy Awards, for “Women in Love” in 1971 and “A Touch of Class” in 1974. She then went into politics, winning election to Parliament in 1992. She spent 23 years as a Labour Party lawmaker.
Ex-Starbucks manager awarded $25.6 million in suit over firing after 2018 arrests of 2 Black men
CAMDEN, N.J. (AP) — Jurors in federal court in New Jersey have awarded $25.6 million to a former regional Starbucks manager who alleged that she and other white employees were unfairly punished by the coffee chain after the high-profile arrests of two Black men in 2018 at a Philadelphia location. Jurors in Camden found that race was a determinative factor in the company’s firing of Shannon Phillips and awarded her $600,000 in compensatory damages and $25 million in punitive damages. Her attorney said the company was looking for a “sacrificial lamb” to calm the outrage. Starbucks declined comment.
Harvard morgue manager and four others charged in theft and sale of human body parts
SCRANTON, Pa. (AP) — A former manager at the Harvard Medical School morgue, his wife and three other people have been indicted in the theft and sale of human body parts. Federal prosecutors in Pennsylvania announced the indictments Wednesday. They say 55-year-old Cedric Lodge stole dissected portions of cadavers that were donated to the Harvard Medical School from 2018 to early 2023. Authorities say the body parts were taken without the school’s knowledge or permission. They say Lodge sometimes took the body parts back to his New Hampshire home and also allowed buyers to visit the morgue to choose the remains they wanted to buy.
Jesuits expel prominent priest Rupnik after allegations of abuse against adult women
ROME (AP) — Pope Francis’ Jesuit religious order has expelled a prominent Slovenian priest from the congregation following allegations of sexual, spiritual and psychological abuses against adult women. A statement from the Jesuits said the Rev. Marko Ivan Rupnik was dismissed from the Jesuit order by decree on June 9 “due to stubborn refusal to observe the vow of obedience.” Rupnik is one of the most celebrated religious artists in the Catholic Church, whose mosaics decorate churches and basilicas around the world, including at the Vatican. Late last year, the Jesuits acknowledged he had been accused by several women of sexual, spiritual and psychological abuses over a 30-year period. But he had escaped punishment.
Bill Cosby sued by 9 more women in Nevada for alleged decades-old sexual assaults
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Nine more women are accusing Bill Cosby of sexual assault in a lawsuit that alleges he used what they call his “enormous power, fame and prestige” to victimize them. A lawsuit filed Wednesday in federal court in Nevada alleges that the women were individually drugged and assaulted between approximately 1979 and 1992 in Las Vegas, Reno and Lake Tahoe homes, dressing rooms and hotels. The 85-year-old Cosby has now been accused of rape, sexual assault and sexual harassment by more than 60 women. He's denied all allegations. Cosby was the first celebrity tried and convicted in the #MeToo era. He spent nearly three years at a state prison near Philadelphia before a higher court threw out the conviction and released him in 2021.
Bud Light, top US seller since 2001, loses sales crown to Modelo as beer backlash continues
After more than two decades as America’s best-selling beer, Bud Light has slipped into second place. Mexican lager Modelo Especial overtook Bud Light in U.S. retail dollar sales in the month ending June 3, according to Bump Williams Consulting. Modelo controlled 8.4% of U.S. grocery, convenience and liquor store sales; Bud Light fell to 7.3%. It’s a milestone in Bud Light's months-long sales decline since early April, when critics vowed to boycott the beer after the company sent a commemorative can to a transgender influencer. Bud Light's U.S. sales were down 24% in the week ending June 3.
