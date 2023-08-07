Indictment ignored and Trump barely mentioned as GOP candidates pitch Iowa voters to challenge him
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) — Republican candidates for president are trying to present themselves as Donald Trump alternatives without acknowledging the GOP front-runner and the new federal criminal charges against him. Seven GOP hopefuls took their turn on stage in front of about 800 party activists in the leadoff caucus state on Sunday. The candidates were all invited to speak at Iowa Rep. Ashley Hinson’s fundraising barbecue at a Cedar Rapids racetrack. But in their pitches to challenge Trump for the 2024 nomination, it was as if his indictment days ago on federal charges accusing him of working to overturn the 2020 election results had never happened.
3 killed when firefighting helicopters collide in Southern California, officials say
CABAZON, Calif. (AP) — Emergency officials say three people were killed when two firefighting helicopters collided in Southern California while fighting a blaze in Riverside County. One of the helicopters landed after the collision Sunday. Cal Fire Southern Region Chief David Fulcher says the second helicopter crashed and all three people aboard perished, including a Cal Fire Division chief, a Cal Fire captain and a contract client pilot. He did not identify the victims. The crash itself caused another fire, which spread to four acres before it was extinguished. The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating.
Tens of thousands of young scouts to evacuate world jamboree in South Korea as storm Khanun looms
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea is preparing to evacuate tens of thousands of scouts from a coastal jamboree site as Tropical Storm Khanun looms, scouting officials said Monday. The World Organization of the Scout Movement said it received confirmation from South Korea’s government of the early departure for all participants in the southwestern county of Buan. That means quickly moving thousands of scouts from 158 countries, mostly teenagers, out of the storm’s path. South Korea’s weather agency said the region will be affected by the storm as early as Wednesday. Khanun has taken an unusual, meandering path around Japan’s southwestern islands for more than a week, dumping heavy rain, knocking out power to thousands of homes and disrupting flights and train services.
3 passengers dead after charter bus crashes in Pennsylvania, state police say
LOWER PAXTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (AP) — Authorities say three passengers died after a charter bus carrying up to 50 people collided with a vehicle on an interstate in Pennsylvania. State police say the crash happened during heavy rain around 11:50 p.m. Sunday on southbound Interstate 81 in Dauphin County's Lower Paxton Township, near Harrisburg. Police say the bus flipped on its side. Multiple people also were taken to two hospitals with injuries. The route being taken by the bus and the cause of the crash wasn’t immediately known.
Attacks at US medical centers show why health care is one of the nation's most violent fields
Shootings and other attacks are increasing at hospitals across the U.S., contributing to health care becoming one of the nation's most violent fields. Numbers from the Bureau of Labor Statistics show American health care workers are now far more likely to suffer nonfatal injuries by violence than workers in any other profession, including law enforcement. They racked up 73% of all such injuries in 2018, the most recent year for which figures are available. Hospitals have armed security officers with handguns, stun guns or batons. Some states allow hospitals to create their own police forces, including Indiana, Ohio and Georgia.
Niger’s junta shuts airspace and accuses regional countries of planning to invade as deadline passes
NIAMEY, Niger (AP) — Niger’s mutinous soldiers have closed the country’s airspace and accused foreign powers of preparing an attack. The junta has defied a regional deadline to restore the ousted president and said any attempt to fly over the country will be met with “an energetic and immediate response.” West African regional bloc ECOWAS had demanded that the coup leaders reinstate the democratically elected President Mohamed Bazoum or face military force. International airlines have begun to divert flights around the airspace of Niger, which the United States and others had seen as the last major counterterrorism partner in the vast Sahel region.
Ex-Minneapolis officer faces sentencing on a state charge for his role in George Floyd's killing
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The last former Minneapolis police officer to face sentencing in state court for his role in the killing of George Floyd is expected to learn Monday whether he’ll spend any additional time in prison. Tou Thao has said he merely served as a “human traffic cone” in 2020 when he held back the crowd as former Officer Derek Chauvin, who is white, knelt on Floyd’s neck for 9 1/2 minutes as the Black man pleaded for his life. Minnesota guidelines have recommended four years for Thao's conviction on an aiding and abetting manslaughter charge. He would serve that concurrently with his 3 1/2-year sentence on a federal civil rights charge.
Pope discusses health, his ditched peace prayer in Fatima and LGBTQ+ Catholics in airborne briefing
ABOARD THE PAPAL PLANE (AP) — Pope Francis says his recovery from his latest abdominal surgery is going well. He says he ditched speeches during his five-day trip to Portugal not because he was tired or feeling unwell, but to better communicate with young people. Francis was asked about his health en route home from Lisbon, where he presided over World Youth Day festival. It was his first trip since he was hospitalized in June for nine days following last-minute surgery to repair an abdominal hernia and remove intestinal scar tissue. The trip was notable because the 86-year-old pontiff deviated so often from his speeches.
India's Modi faces a no-confidence vote over silence on ethnic violence tearing at remote Manipur
NEW DELHI (AP) — Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's social media feeds suggest he's been busy unveiling development projects and rubbing shoulders with foreign leaders — the powerhouse embodiment of an ascendant India shaking up the global order. That carefully crafted image is uncomfortably at odds with what's come close to a civil war engulfing a remote northeastern state. Modi's Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party governs Manipur, and he has been largely silent on the ethnic violence there after 150 deaths and displacement of thousands. Parliament will consider a no-confidence motion against his government this week over the matter. While it's almost certain to be defeated, its proponents want the motion to force Modi to address the Manipur crisis from the floor of Parliament.
Prison probably isn't the end of the political road for Pakistan's ex-Prime Minister Imran Khan
ISLAMABAD (AP) — Former Prime Minister Imran Khan of Pakistan is now an inmate at a high-security prison after being convicted of corruption and sentenced to three years. It's the most dramatic twist yet in months of political and legal wrangling between Khan and his political rivals since he was toppled in a no-confidence vote in April 2022. Khan’s party says it will appeal. Government critics say the case against Khan is flimsy, aimed at removing the former cricket star from politics ahead of a general election meant to be held this fall. The government denies Khan is a victim of political persecution. Pakistan's Supreme Court could overturn Khan’s conviction and sentence on appeal, which one political analyst believes is likely.
