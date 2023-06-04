Ukraine keeps up pressure following Russian declaration of victory in Bakhmut
OUTSIDE BAKHMUT, Ukraine (AP) — Defenders of Ukraine's city of Bakhmut are keeping up the pressure even though Russian forces declared victory there after the longest, deadliest battle of the war so far. The ongoing defense gives commanders in Moscow another thing to think about ahead of an anticipated Ukrainian counteroffensive. Ukraine's deputy defense minister said artillery shelling continues at levels similar to those at the height of the nine-month fight over the city. She says the battle is evolving into a new phase. Ukrainian defenders still control the western fringes of Bakhmut. From the Kremlin’s perspective, the area around the city is part of the more than 1,000-kilometer (621-mile) front line that the Russian military must hold.
Indian railways official says error in signaling system led to crash that killed 275 people
BALASORE, India (AP) — An Indian railway official says the derailment that killed 275 people and injured hundreds more was caused by an error in the electronic signaling system that led a train to wrongly change tracks and crash into a freight train. Authorities worked to clear the mangled wreckage of the two passenger trains that derailed Friday night in Odisha state in one of the country’s deadliest rail disasters in decades. The railway official says the root cause of the crash was related to an error in the electronic signaling system. She said a detailed investigation will reveal whether the error was human or technical. Despite efforts to improve safety, several hundred accidents occur every year on India’s railways, the largest under one management in the world.
Vigilantes in Haiti strike back at gangsters with brutal street justice
PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — Old cars, used tires and barbed wire block off the biggest neighborhood in the capital of Haiti. Gun-toting gangsters have been robbing, raping and murdering the innocent. Weak or corrupt police and government officials have done little, or worse. Now the people are rising up. A wave of brutal vigilante justice is breaking across Haiti, concentrated in this capital of about 1 million. The vigilantes close off neighborhoods. Then they often chop the limbs of suspected gangsters, behead them and set them afire, sometimes when they are still alive. Vigilantes have killed at least 164 people since the movement dubbed “bwa kale” began in April.
DeSantis hits Trump from the right while the ex-president looks ahead to the general election
NEW YORK (AP) — In his first week on the campaign trail as a presidential candidate, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis repeatedly hit his chief rival, Donald Trump, from the right. DeSantis told a conservative radio host, “This is a different guy than 2015, 2016." Meanwhile, Trump has repeatedly attacked DeSantis from the left, suggesting Florida’s new six-week abortion ban is “too harsh” and arguing DeSantis’ votes to cut Social Security and Medicare in Congress will make him unelectable in a general election. The attacks underscore the underlying early dynamic of the race: As DeSantis tries to win over GOP primary voters and chip away at Trump’s commanding lead, Trump is trying to pivot to the general election.
Biden's 2024 pitch highlights pragmatism over Trump's pugilism
WASHINGTON (AP) — As President Joe Biden seeks a second term, he's again trying to frame the race as a referendum on competence and governance. The Democratic president points to the bipartisan debt limit and budget legislation he signed Saturday as another exemplar of the success of his approach. Biden promised voters in 2020 he knew how to get things done in Washington and could bring stability. It seemed like a message out of step with the more combative era brought on by Donald Trump. But Biden prevailed by more than 7 million votes. Biden's approach will be tested in the coming campaign, with his approval rating even among Democrats low despite the results he has delivered.
Carter and the Kings: A friendship and alliance — but after MLK's assassination
ATLANTA (AP) — Jimmy Carter is now 98 years old as he receives hospice care. His fellow Georgian, Martin Luther King Jr., would have been 94. The two men never met during all their time in Atlanta. But the Rev. Bernice King tells The Associated Press that Carter has been a “courageous” and “principled” figure who built on her father’s work, advancing the King family's vision of racial equality and human rights. She says Carter first had to navigate in a society where white people were expected to treat Black people in a demeaning way. The Carters and the Kings have since formed an enduring partnership.
China defends buzzing American warship in Taiwan Strait, accuses US of provoking Beijing
SINGAPORE (AP) — China’s defense minister has defended sailing a warship across the path of an American destroyer and Canadian frigate transiting the Taiwan Strait, telling a gathering of some of the world’s top defense officials in Singapore that such so-called “freedom of navigation” patrols are a provocation to China. In his first international public address since becoming defense minister in March, Gen. Li Shangfu told the Shangri-La Dialogue on Sunday that China doesn’t have any problems with “innocent passage” but that “we must prevent attempts that try to use those freedom of navigation (patrols), that innocent passage, to exercise hegemony of navigation.”
China tightens access to Tiananmen Square, 24 detained in Hong Kong on anniversary of 1989 protests
BEIJING (AP) — China has tightened access to Tiananmen Square in central Beijing on the anniversary of 1989 pro-democracy protests. In Hong Kong, which had been the last Chinese-controlled territory to hold commemorations, police detained at least 24 people around Victoria Park on Saturday and Sunday. The large public space used to be the scene of an annual candlelight gathering to remember the hundreds or thousands killed when army tanks and infantry descended on central Beijing on the night of June 3 and into the morning of June 4, 1989. Discussion of the events has long been suppressed in China and became increasingly off-limits in Hong Kong since a sweeping national security law was imposed in June 2020.
Chuck Todd leaving NBC political panel show 'Meet the Press' and being replaced by Kristen Welker
NEW YORK (AP) — Chuck Todd says he's leaving “Meet the Press” after a tumultuous near-decade of moderating the NBC political panel show. Todd will be replaced in the coming months by Kristen Welker. The 51-year-old Todd told viewers Sunday he's ”watched too many friends and family let work consume them before it was too late." Todd says he promised his family he wouldn’t do that. Todd has often been an online punching bag for critics during a polarized time. There were rumors his time at the show would be short when its executive producer was reassigned at the end of last summer. It’s unclear when Todd's last show will be.
Slow start to New York's legal pot market leaves farmers holding the bag
ARGYLE, N.Y. (AP) — New York's fledgling marijuana market doesn't have enough licensed retailers to sell the 300,000 pounds (136,000 kilograms) of cannabis grown by farmers in the state. Farmers can only legally sell their product in a dozen licensed dispensaries statewide, and they're feeling a financial pinch as another growing season gets underway. Pot businesses in the West have struggled with black market competition and high taxes, but in New York, the farmers’ plight is part of the bumpy launch of New York’s recreational pot market. State leaders had always planned to gear up the market in stages, but dispensaries have debuted at a slower pace than expected.
