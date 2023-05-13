DeSantis and Trump will look to sway Iowa GOP activists at dueling events
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and former President Donald Trump will share the spotlight in Iowa on Saturday, providing a chance to sway influential conservative activists and contrast their campaign styles in Republicans’ leadoff voting state. DeSantis is set to wade into Iowa’s hand-to-hand politicking at a congressman’s annual picnic and an Iowa Republican Party fundraiser, while Trump hopes to show strength with an outdoor rally with supporters. Although the two men will be hours away from each other, the split-screen moment in Iowa is a first for the two national Republican powerhouses. And it comes as DeSantis is widely expected to launch his 2024 presidential campaign soon.
Chaos on Mexico border averted, for now, as US turns page in migration rules
EL PASO, Texas (AP) — The U.S. has turned the page on pandemic-era immigration restrictions with relative calm at its border with Mexico as migrants adapt to strict new rules aimed at discouraging illegal crossings and await the promise of new legal pathways into the country. A full day after the rules known as Title 42 were lifted, migrants and government officials on Friday were still assessing the effects of new regulations from President Joe Biden’s administration. Migrants are now essentially barred from seeking asylum in the U.S. if they did not first apply online or seek protection in the countries they traveled through. The U.S. Homeland Security Department said Friday it had not witnessed any substantial increase in immigration.
'We're at your side,' Italian president tells Zelenskyy in Rome before Ukraine leader meets pope
ROME (AP) — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, in Rome to meet with Pope Francis and Italian leaders, has received assurances from Italy's president that Italy “is at your side.” Francis has previously said the Vatican has launched a behind-the-scenes initiative to try to end the war launched last year by Russia. Zelenskyy on Saturday and Premier Giorgia Meloni met with an embrace ahead of their meeting. Earlier in the day, Zelenskyy was hosted at the presidential palace for talks with Italy's head of state, President Sergio Mattarella, who told him that Italy was “at your side” in Ukraine's battle against Russia's invading forces in a 15-month-old war.
Before Musk picked Yaccarino as Twitter CEO, she challenged him on policies, and his own tweets
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Elon Musk sat down in April for an on-stage interview with Linda Yaccarino, the advertising executive he named as Twitter's new chief executive on Friday. Their conversation at a marketing conference in Miami was notable for Yaccarino's attempts to pin down Musk on issues important to advertisers. Those include hateful messages, moderation and Twitter's commitment to keeping ads from appearing near objectionable material. Musk insisted, without evidence, that Twitter's algorithms, tools and transparency should do the trick. He went on to declare that if placating advertisers threatened “free speech,” he would gladly sacrifice their business.
Debt ceiling standoff shows how era of pandemic spending is giving way to focus on stemming deficits
WASHINGTON (AP) — One outcome is clear as Washington reaches for a budget deal to end the debt ceiling standoff: The ambitious COVID-19 era of government spending is giving way to a new focus on stemming deficits. As President Joe Biden and congressional leaders prepare to meet again soon, their staffs are working on a budget deal. The White House has threatened to veto Republican House Speaker Kevin McCarthy’s debt ceiling bill, which it says includes “devastating cuts” to federal programs. But the administration has signaled a willingness to consider other budget caps. It's a turnaround from just a few years ago when Congress passed trillions in emergency aid to halt the pandemic and rebuild the U.S. economy.
Scabby the Rat gives bite to union protests, but is he at the tail end of his relevancy?
NEW YORK (AP) — For decades, a giant, inflatable rat with beady eyes, sharp teeth and a pustule-covered belly has been looming over union protests, drawing attention to construction sites or buildings with labor disputes. Over the decades, Scabby the Rat has become an icon at the site of labor disputes and weathered multiple legal challenges. Now Scabby's challenge is staying relevant in the age of new technology and social media. Scabby has a Facebook page, and QR codes that give people information about campaigns. But younger people often don’t always know what the rat symbolizes.
Mother's Day gift guide: Wheels, books, tech and more
NEW YORK (AP) — From just the right book to just the right wheels, there are lots of way to please all the mothers in your life this year. How about a digital camera? Good ones are out there at a reasonable cost. Gift a book on feminism, or a journal intended for single moms. One company, Bond Touch, sells a smart pendant where the heartbeats of loved ones can be stored and felt when the heart is grasped. For mothers who adopted, there are ways to give back. Support services for families who adopted are beneficiaries through the purchases of beaded bracelets or stuffed bears.
Vatican experts uncovering gilded glory of Hercules statue struck by lightning
VATICAN CITY (AP) — Vatican Museum restorers are working to remove centuries of grime from the largest known bronze statue of the ancient world: the gilded Hercules Mastai Righetti. The 13-foot-tall (four-meter-tall) figure of the half-human Roman god has stood in the same niche for more than 150 years. It has barely garnered notice among other antiquities because of the dark coating it had acquired. Its discovery in 1864 made global headlines. The colossal Hercules was revered in its own day too because it had been struck by lightning. The Romans believed that being struck by lightning imbued the statue with divinity. The Vatican experts working to bring back its sheen say the statue is glorious. Museum-goers will be able to decide for themselves come December.
Sex? Sexual intercourse? Neither? Teens weigh in on evolving definitions — and habits
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — High school students are having less sexual intercourse. That’s what the studies say. But that doesn’t mean they’re having less sex. The language of young love and lust, and the actions behind it, are evolving. And experts say the shift is not being adequately captured in national studies. For years, studies have shown a decline in the rates of American high school students having sex. That trend continued, not surprisingly, in the first years of the pandemic, according to a recent survey by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The study found that 30% of teens in 2021 said they had ever had sex. That’s a huge drop from three decades ago.
