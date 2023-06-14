Despite serious legal threat, Trump turns day in court into a campaign event
NEW YORK (AP) — Donald Trump’s four years in the White House were punctuated by the spectacle and attempts at showmanship he cultivated from years as a tabloid fixture and reality star. Trump’s history-making appearance Tuesday as a criminal defendant in a Florida federal court was no different. The former commander in chief, accused of being careless with some of the country’s most sensitive secrets and obstructing authorities as they tried to recover the documents, pleaded not guilty to 37 charges. But Trump, who is seeking a return to the White House in 2024, treated the day like a campaign event, even as he faces serious threats to his political ambitions and his freedom.
18-year-old trainee accused of shooting 3 soldiers at firing range on Japanese army base, killing 2
TOKYO (AP) — Officials say an 18-year-old army trainee shot three fellow soldiers at a firing range on a Japanese army base, killing two of them. Police say the suspect was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder at the scene in Gifu prefecture. The Ground Self Defense Force confirmed two of those shot were later pronounced dead at a hospital. Other people were apparently participating in the training when the shooting occurred. Japan has been known for its safety, with strict gun control laws, but high-profile violence has occurred in recent years. Prime Minister Fumio Kishida was almost hit by a pipe bomb thrown at an election campaign venue in April. Former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was assassinated in 2022 by an attacker using a handmade gun.
It’s almost time to resume student loan payments. Not doing so could cost you
NEW YORK (AP) — After three years, the pandemic-era freeze on student loan payments will end in late August. It might seem tempting to just keep not making payments, but the consequences can be severe, including a hit to your credit score and exclusion from future aid and benefits. More than 40 million Americans will have to start making federal student loan payments again at the end of the summer under the terms of a debt ceiling deal approved by Congress. Millions are also waiting to find out whether the Supreme Court will allow President Joe Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan to go ahead. But payments will resume regardless of what justices decide.
The weapons expert in the Alec Baldwin case was hungover on set, prosecutors say
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Prosecutors are accusing the weapons supervisor on the film set where Alec Baldwin shot and killed a cinematographer of drinking and smoking marijuana in the evenings during the filming of “Rust.” They say she was likely hungover when she loaded a live bullet into the revolver. They leveled the accusations Friday in response to a motion filed last month by Hannah Gutierrez-Reed's attorneys that seeks to dismiss her involuntary manslaughter charge. Gutierrez-Reed's attorney said Tuesday that the prosecution's case is weak and they're resorting to character assassination claims. Prosecutors also said in the filing that they expect to decide within the next 60 days whether to recharge Baldwin.
Teacher who was shot by 6-year-old student in Virginia has resigned, school officials say
The first-grade teacher who was shot by her 6-year-old student in Virginia no longer works for the school system that employed her. Newport News Public Schools said Tuesday that Abby Zwerner resigned. Her separation became official Monday. Zwerner's departure comes more than two months after she sued the district for $40 million and accused school officials of gross negligence. Zwerner suffered serious injuries from the shooting and has endured multiple surgeries. Jeffrey Breit is an attorney for Zwerner. He told WAVY-TV on Tuesday that Zwerner was fired. The school system refutes that claim. It released previous emails in which Zwerner declared her intent to resign.
White House press secretary has violated rule against politics on the job, watchdog says
WASHINGTON (AP) — A government watchdog agency says White House press secretary Karine-Jean Pierre violated a law that bars federal employees from engaging in political activity on the job. According to a letter from the Office of Special Counsel, Jean-Pierre crossed the line in the run-up to the midterm elections with her references to “MAGA Republicans” because her comments were intended “to generate opposition to Republican candidates” and thus ”constituted political activity.” Jean-Pierre faced scrutiny after a conservative organization called Protect the Public’s Trust filed a complaint over her White House briefings. Jean-Pierre said Tuesday that the White House counsel would review the Office of Special Counsel letter.
At least 78 migrants dead and dozens feared missing after fishing vessel sinks off Greece
ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Authorities say a fishing boat carrying migrants capsized and sank off the coast of Greece, leaving at least 78 people dead and many dozens feared missing in one of the worst disasters of its kind this year. Coast guard, navy and merchant vessels fanned out Wednesday for a vast search-and-rescue operation that also included a plane and a helicopter. Authorities said 104 people have been rescued so far after the boat sank overnight in international waters some 75 kilometers southwest of Greece’s southern Peloponnese peninsula. The spot is close to one of the deepest areas of the Mediterranean Sea. It was unclear how many passengers might still be in the water or trapped in the sunken vessel, but some initial reports suggested hundreds of people may have been on board.
Judge lets columnist amend defamation claim with over $10 million demand for damages from Trump
NEW YORK (AP) — A federal judge says a columnist who won a $5 million sexual abuse and defamation jury award against Donald Trump can update a similar lawsuit in a bid for over $10 million more in damages from the ex-president. Judge Lewis A. Kaplan granted the request by writer E. Jean Carroll on Tuesday. She made the request after a jury concluded last month that Trump sexually abused her in spring 1996 in a Manhattan luxury department store. Trump didn't attend the trial. He repeated disparaging comments he's made about Carroll after the trial. Her lawyer then updated the still-pending defamation lawsuit.
Republicans delay vote on University of Wisconsin budget after promises to cut diversity funds
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Republican lawmakers have suspended a vote on funding for University of Wisconsin campuses, just hours after a top GOP leader promised to slash the college system’s budget as part of an ongoing fight over diversity and inclusion initiatives. Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, the state’s top Republican, said Tuesday that he wants to cut all spending on diversity initiatives in the university's budget, generating a wave of outrage from Democrats. Republicans who control the Legislature's finance committee couldn't come to an agreement after nearly seven hours of closed-door discussions and delayed consideration of the UW system budget. The battle over campus diversity initiatives mirrors a national push by Republicans.
Movie Review: Americana, told Wes Anderson-style, in star-filled ‘Asteroid City’
Wes Anderson returns with a sprawling cast for “Asteroid City," a play within a play set in the midcentury American desert at a stargazer convention of kid geniuses. In her review, AP Film Writer Lindsey Bahr writes that “'Asteroid City" seems like a response to critics of his last two films. It's earnest and self-conscious case for making art, putting on the play, telling the story, acting the part even if you and your audience aren’t entirely sure what you’re saying, and it works on an intellectual and emotional level. Rated PG-13, “Asteroid City” is a Focus Features release in theaters Friday, expanding nationwide June 23.
