PARIS (AP) — Young rioters clashed with police and targeted a mayor’s home with a burning car as France saw a fifth night of unrest sparked by the police killing of a teenager. Overall violence overnight Saturday appeared to lessen from previous nights. Police made 719 arrests nationwide by early Sunday after a mass security deployment aimed at quelling France’s worst social upheaval in years. The crisis is posing a new challenge to President Emmanuel Macron’s leadership. It is also exposing deep-seated discontent in low-income neighborhoods over discrimination and lack of opportunity. The 17-year-old whose death Tuesday spawned the anger was buried Saturday in a Muslim ceremony.
BALTIMORE (AP) — Police in Baltimore say two people were killed and 28 victims were wounded in a mass shooting, including three who are in critical condition. Baltimore Police Department Acting Commissioner Richard Worley says there were a total of 30 victims in the shooting he says took place at a block party just after 12:30 a.m. Sunday in the Brooklyn Homes area in the 800 block of Gretna Avenue. Worley says All of the victims were adults. Nine victims were transported by ambulance and 20 victims walked into area hospitals with injuries from the shooting. Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott has asked anyone with information about the shooting to assist investigators.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Overturning Roe v. Wade and affirmative action in higher education had been leading goals of the conservative legal movement for decades. Over a span of 370 days, a Supreme Court reshaped by three justices nominated by President Donald Trump made both of those goals a reality. Last June, the court ended nationwide protections for abortion rights. On Thursday, the court’s conservative majority decided that race-conscious admissions programs at the oldest private and public colleges in the county were are unlawful. Precedents that had stood since the 1970s were overturned. The court just ended a term in which ethical questions swirled around the justices and public trust dipped. There were other expected conservative decisions, but also some notable surprises.
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Elon Musk has limited the amount of tweets that most Twitter users can view each day. He described the restrictions as an attempt to prevent unauthorized scraping of potentially valuable data from the social media platform. The site is now requiring people to log on to view tweets and profiles. That's a change in its longtime practice to allow everyone to peruse the chatter. The restrictions could result in users being locked out of Twitter for the day after scrolling through several hundred tweets. Thousands of users complained Saturday of not being able to access the site. Musk said after facing backlash that he would raise the thresholds on how many tweets accounts can read per day.
NEW YORK (AP) — A prominent group that represents LGBT conservatives says a video shared by Ron DeSantis′ presidential campaign that slams rival Donald Trump for his past support of gay and transgender people “ventured into homophobic territory.” The video was shared on Twitter on Friday, the last day of June’s LGBTQ+ Pride Month. The video features footage of Trump at the Republican National Convention in 2016 saying he would “do everything in my power to protect our LGBTQ citizens.” The video later shifts from its Trump focus to promoting headlines saying that DeSantis as Florida governor signed “the most extreme slate of anti-trans laws in modern history” and a “draconian anti-trans bathroom bill.”
BEIRUT (AP) — Israel carried out airstrikes on areas near the central Syrian city of Homs causing material damage but no casualties, the Syrian military said in a statement. A Syrian anti-aircraft missile exploded over Israeli territory, the Israeli military said, prompting another round of strikes early Sunday. Syrian state media quoted an unnamed military official as saying that the air defenses shot down some of the missiles fired by Israeli warplanes flying over neighboring Lebanon. Israel, which has vowed to stop Iranian entrenchment in Syria, has carried out hundreds of strikes on targets in government-controlled parts of neighboring Syria in recent years, but it rarely acknowledges them.
NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — When the U.S. Supreme Court overturned the national right to abortion a year ago, it shook efforts to legalize and make abortions safer in Africa. Sub-Saharan Africa has the world's highest rate of unintended pregnancies, and 77% of abortions are estimated to be unsafe. Yet the Supreme Court's ruling has emboldened some U.S.-based organizations that advocate against abortion in Africa, especially in largely Christian countries. One Christian conservative group helped to develop a “family values” conference with lawmakers from several African countries this year. African experts worry recent gains in abortion access could be reversed.
The CEO of United Airlines is apologizing for jumping on a private plane this week while thousands of his airline's customers were stranded because their flights got canceled. CEO Scott Kirby said Friday that taking a private jet was the wrong decision. He says it was insensitive to United Airlines customers who were waiting to get home, and he is apologizing to customers and airline employees. He promises to do better in the future. Kirby caught a private flight New Jersey to Denver on Wednesday. United canceled 750 flights that day. That's one-fourth of its schedule.
WASHINGTON (AP) — In the wake of a Supreme Court decision that removes race from the admissions process, colleges are coming under renewed pressure to put an end to legacy preferences, the practice of favoring applicants with family ties to alumni. Long seen as a perk for the white and wealthy, opponents say it’s no longer defensible in a world with no counterbalance in affirmative action. President Joe Biden suggested that colleges should rethink the practice after the court’s ruling, saying legacy preferences “expand privilege instead of opportunity.” For critics of legacy admissions, the renewed debate over fairness in admissions has offered a chance to swing public sentiment behind their cause.
Satellite images analyzed by The Associated Press show what appeared to be a newly built military-style camp in Belarus. A Belarusian guerrilla group has suggested it might be used to house fighters from Russian mercenary group Wagner. The images provided by Planet Labs PLC suggest that dozens of tents were erected at a former military base about 230 kilometers (142 miles) north of Ukraine's border. Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin and his fighters escaped prosecution and were offered refuge in Belarus last week after they agreed to end what appeared to be an armed insurrection in Russia. The leader of the guerrilla group told the AP that construction of a site for Wagner fighters was underway.
