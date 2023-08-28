HBCU president lauds students, officer for stopping Jacksonville killer before racist store attack
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The president of the historically Black institution in Jacksonville, Florida, says a campus security officer tipped off by observant students likely stopped the killer who fatally shot three people at a nearby Dollar General Store from carrying out his racist attack at Edward Waters University. Students reported seeing a young, white man, pull into a campus library parking lot and began putting on tactical gear Saturday, Edward Waters University President Zachary Faison Jr. said Monday. They immediately flagged down a security officer who was on patrol to tell them what they saw. Minutes later, the gunman made his way to a Dollar General Store down the road.
Trump chief of staff Meadows says actions laid out in Georgia indictment were part of his job
ATLANTA (AP) — Mark Meadows has testified that actions detailed in a sweeping indictment accusing him of participating in an illegal conspiracy to overturn Donald Trump's 2020 election loss in Georgia were all part of his job as White House chief of staff. Meadows made the claim Monday as part of his argument that the case should be moved from a state court to federal court. U.S. District Judge Steve Jones did not immediately rule. Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis says Meadows’ actions were political in nature and not performed as part of his official duties.
Florida governor declares widespread state of emergency ahead of Idalia's expected landfall
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Florida residents are evacuating from homes in low-lying areas along the Gulf Coast as forecasters predict that Tropical Storm Idalia will hit the state as a major hurricane by Wednesday. Idalia would be the first storm to hit Florida this hurricane season and a big blow to the state, which is still recovering from the devastation of Hurricane Ian almost a year ago. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency in 46 counties, evacuation notices were issued in 21 counties and the state has mobilized 1,100 National Guard members. On Monday, Idalia was thrashing Cuba with heavy rains, especially the westernmost part of the island, which was also seriously affected by Ian.
Florida prays Idalia won't join long list of destructive storms with names starting with 'I'
Floridians pray that when Idalia hits the Gulf Coast it won’t join the long list of destructive Atlantic Ocean storms whose names started with “I.” Since 1955, 13 Atlantic storm names beginning with “I” have been retired, according to the National Weather Service. That happens when a storm’s death toll or destruction is so severe that using its name again would be insensitive. After “I” storms, 10 names that begin with “F” have been retired. Why? Hurricane season often reaches its peak around the time that the pre-determined alphabetical storm-name list gets to the “I.”
Guatemala progressive's presidential victory certified, but his party is suspended from operating
GUATEMALA CITY (AP) — Guatemala’s top electoral tribunal has declared progressive Bernardo Arévalo the winner of the country’s presidential elections, but the prospect of him taking office on Jan. 14 is uncertain after another government body suspended all activities by his Seed Movement party. No authority has explained exactly what the suspension, confirmed to The Associated Press by the party’s lawyer, will mean for the president elect. The moves come after one of the most tumultuous elections in the Central American nation’s recent history, which has put to test Guatemala’s democracy. Arévalo and other competitors of the country’s elite were faced waves of judicial attacks in an attempt to knock them out of the race.
Spanish soccer federation leaders ask president Rubiales to resign over his kiss of player
GENEVA (AP) — Leading officials within the Spanish Football Federation have asked suspended president Luis Rubiales to resign because of his behavior at the Women’s World Cup, including kissing a player on the lips after Spain won the championship match. The heads of the regional bodies say his “unacceptable behavior has caused great damage to the image of Spanish soccer.” The heads also want interim president Pedro Rocha to immediately withdraw the federation’s request to UEFA to suspend it from international competitions. The federation’s request for a suspension was widely seen as an attempt to silence some of Rubiales’ critics because a suspension would ban Spanish teams from competitions like the Champions League.
Biden is 'old,' Trump is 'corrupt': AP-NORC poll has ominous signs for both in possible 2024 rematch
WASHINGTON (AP) — Americans asked to describe the Democrat in the White House and the Republican best positioned to face him in next year’s election say President Joe Biden is “old” and “confused” and say former President Donald Trump is “corrupt” and “dishonest.” Unflattering portraits of Biden and Trump emerge clearly in an Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research poll, which asked an open-ended question about what comes to mind when people think of them. For Biden, the largest share of U.S. adults mention his age of 80. Trump has been indicted in four cases and elicits words such as "crooked" and “liar."
The Ukraine war, propaganda-style, is coming to Russian movie screens. Will people watch?
TALLINN, Estonia (AP) — The Russian authorities have announced an endeavor to boost production of movies glorifying Moscow’s actions in Ukraine this year. One feature film along those lines — “The Witness” — hit theaters on Aug. 17, and at least two more are in the works. But it’s a big question whether such films will attract the viewers. Similar movies in the past have been a box-office disaster. Plus, sociologists say the public interest in following the war has waned, and people these days mainly strive to escape from the gloom and doom of the news from Ukraine.
Hawaii power utility takes responsibility for first fire on Maui, but faults county firefighters
HONOLULU (AP) — Hawaii’s electric utility acknowledged Sunday night its power lines started a wildfire on Maui but faulted county firefighters for declaring the blaze contained and leaving the scene, only to have a second wildfire break out nearby and become the deadliest in the U.S. in more than a century. Hawaiian Electric Company released a statement in response to Maui County’s lawsuit blaming the utility for failing to shut off power preemptively. Hawaiian Electric called that complaint “factually and legally irresponsible,” and said its power lines in West Maui had been de-energized for more than six hours when the second blaze started. A Maui County attorney says it's the utility's fault because their power lines caused the initial fire.
Mother of beleaguered Spanish soccer chief starts hunger strike as calls mount for his resignation
MADRID (AP) — The mother of the Spanish soccer federation president under fire for kissing a player during the Women’s World Cup awards ceremony has started a hunger strike in a church in southern Spain in defense of her son. Ángeles Béjar, mother of suspended federation president Luis Rubiales, said Monday she would remain on hunger strike until a solution is found to the treatment of her son. Speaking to reporters outside the church in the southern town of Motril, Rubiales’ cousin, Vanessa Ruiz, joined his mother in calling on the player, Jenni Hermoso, to tell the truth. Hermoso has denied Rubiales' claim the kiss was consensual. FIFA provisionally suspended Rubiales on Saturday after he gave a defiant speech and refused to resign.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.