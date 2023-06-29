Supreme Court strikes down affirmative action in college admissions, says race cannot be a factor
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court has struck down affirmative action in college admissions, forcing institutions of higher education to look for new ways to achieve diverse student bodies. In a 6-3 decision, the court overturned admissions plans at Harvard and the University of North Carolina, the nation’s oldest private and public colleges, respectively. The two programs violate the Constitution’s equal protection clause, Chief Justice John Roberts wrote for a conservative majority. Justice Sonia Sotomayor wrote in dissent that the decision “rolls back decades of precedent and momentous progress.”
In affirmative action and student loan cases, advocates fear losses for racial equality
WASHINGTON (AP) — If student loan forgiveness and affirmative action are both struck down by the Supreme Court, it could send an ominous signal to millions of Americans that conservative critics have succeeded in erecting more roadblocks to racial equality in America. On Thursday, the court ruled against race-conscious admissions. The student loan ruling is still to come. To many observers, the efforts to roll back two policies that disproportionately help Black students and other students of color reflect a backlash to racial progress in higher education. The rulings could also have political consequences among young voters of color who took President Joe Biden at his word when he promised to cancel debt.
Paris to shut down public transportation early in bid to avoid violence triggered by police shooting
NANTERRE, France (AP) — The head of the Paris region says bus and tram services will shut down early to safeguard transport workers and passengers from urban violence triggered by a fatal police shooting. Valerie Pecresse said that services will end Thursday at 9 p.m. Pecresse tweeted that the transports are not targets for thugs and vandals. She says the decision was taken together with the Paris police chief and Paris-region transport operators. France’s government says it would deploy 40,000 police officers and take a zero-tolerance approach in neighborhoods where buildings and vehicles were torched.
Expect a hot, smoky summer in much of America. Here's why you'd better get used to it
Forecasters say the only break much of America can hope for anytime soon from eye-watering dangerous smoke from fire-struck Canada is brief bouts of shirt-soaking sweltering heat and humidity from a southern heat wave that has already proven deadly. Even then the smoke will likely come back to the Midwest and East. That’s because neither the 235 out-of-control Canadian wildfires nor the stuck weather pattern that’s responsible for this mess of meteorological maladies are stubbornly showing no signs of relenting for the next week or longer. That's what meteorologists at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Weather Prediction Center figure.
3 charged in insider trading case related to taking ex-President Donald Trump's media company public
NEW YORK (AP) — Three Florida men have been charged with making over $22 million illegally through insider trading by trading ahead of the public announcement that a special purpose acquisition corporation was going to take a media company owned by former President Donald Trump public. The charges were outlined Thursday in court papers unsealed in Manhattan federal court. The court papers said the men were invited to invest in Digital World Acquisition Corp. and were provided confidential information about DWAC and another acquisition corporation, Benessere Capital Acquisition Corp. According to court papers, they were told that a potential target of the acquisition corporations was Trump Media & Technology Group.
Recapping the revolt in Russia, through the words of 4 presidents and a mutinous warlord
WARSAW, Poland (AP) — The dramatic rebellion by a mercenary warlord in Russia that challenged President Vladimir Putin was punctuated by dramatic language of the key protagonists – and some long silences. Mercenary leader Yevgeny Prigozhin incited a rebellion and sent his troops toward Moscow but aborted his mutiny when the Belarusian president brokered an agreement that included exile for the warlord in Belarus. The revolt laid bare deep divisions within Russian power circles. It tarnished Putin’s aura of complete control, and gave Ukrainians hope that Russian infighting could create opportunities for them.
EU leaders to assess Putin's position in talks with NATO and Ukraine chiefs at summit
BRUSSELS (AP) — NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg and Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy have taken center stage at the European Union summit. Their presence will underscore the importance the 27 EU leaders attach to protecting their eastern flank from Russian aggression and beefing up Ukraine’s defense capabilities. Zelenskyy is set to address Thursday's gathering by video link and Stoltenberg will host an early lunch at the spring summit for leaders. But the biggest seat at the table will be reserved for something that's not officially on the agenda: the fallout from the stunning weekend mutiny in Russia.
The AP Interview: Olympics boss vows Paris Games will be safe, says no resignations planned in probe
SAINT-DENIS, France (AP) — Tony Estanguet won gold medals for canoeing in the 2000, 2004 and 2012 Olympic Games. Now, the trim 45-year-old is the face and chief organizer of the 2024 Paris Games. He presides over a rapidly growing workforce whose preparations were progressing largely smoothly before financial crime investigators raided their headquarters last week. In an interview with The Associated Press, Estanguet insists that the two French police probes into Olympic-related contracts bear no comparison with corruption and ethics scandals that have dogged the Olympic movement and its flagship money-spinning event for decades. He says senior colleagues who are subject to the investigations will not resign “for the moment.”
Trump's GOP support dips slightly after his indictment over classified documents, AP-NORC poll finds
NEW YORK (AP) — Former President Donald Trump’s criminal indictment on charges of mishandling government secrets appears to have dented his popularity among Republicans — but only slightly. That's according to a new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research. Sixty percent of Republicans now have a favorable view of Trump. That number is down slightly from April, when 68% of Republicans said they had a favorable view of the 2024 GOP presidential front-runner. The poll found 38% of Republicans have an unfavorable view of Trump, up from 30% in April. The dip suggests some Republicans could be growing weary of Trump’s never-ending legal drama.
Biden is wrapping a campaign fundraising blitz aimed at making a bold early statement
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has cozied up to high-dollar donors at posh Upper East Side penthouses and on West Coast decks gussied up with floral arrangements and flags in recent weeks. He has two more fundraisers in New York on Thursday that will close out an end-of-quarter campaign blitz his team believes will put him on strong financial footing for a contest they expect to set new spending records. While the first quarter is widely viewed as a benchmark of campaign strength, Jeffrey Katzenberg, the Hollywood mogul, Democratic mega-donor and co-chair of Biden’s campaign, said there is “no urgency right now” for Biden to raise or spend vast sums since he lacks a credible primary threat, and the election is 16 months away.
