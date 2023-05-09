Texas shooter's 'RWDS' patch linked to far-right extremists
The shooter who killed eight people at a Dallas-area mall was wearing a patch that read “RWDS," short for “Right Wing Death Squad.” It's a phrase that has been embraced in recent years by far-right extremists who glorify violence against their political enemies. An official with the Anti-Defamation League notes the term originally emerged in the 1970s and ’80s to describe Central and South American paramilitary groups created to support right-wing governments and dictatorships. Authorities have not said what they believe might have motivated 33-year-old Mauricio Garcia, who was killed by a police officer who happened to be near the mall Saturday when Garcia opened fire.
Putin tells WWII event West is waging a 'real war' on Russia
President Vladimir Putin has declared that the West has unleashed “a real war” against Russia. The Russian leader reprised the familiar refrain at scaled-down Victory Day celebrations that may reflect the toll the Ukraine conflict is taking on his forces. Putin’s remarks Tuesday came just hours after the Moscow fired its latest barrage of cruise missiles at targets in Ukraine. Russia invaded its neighbor more than 14 months ago. Ukrainian authorities said air defenses destroyed 23 of 25 missiles launched.
Trump forum a big test for CNN, moderator Kaitlan Collins
NEW YORK (AP) — Donald Trump's town hall forum on CNN on Wednesday is the first major TV event of the 2024 presidential campaign, and a big test for the chosen moderator, Kaitlan Collins. The former White House correspondent and now-morning show host must juggle questions from an audience of Republican primary voters, her own follow-ups and the need to fact-check false statements. Meanwhile, many Democrats think the former president shouldn't get the prime-time platform, while there are Republicans who think Trump will never get a fair shake on the network he denigrated as “fake news” while president. CNN says it is part of its long-standing tradition of candidate forums.
Imran Khan, Pakistan's ex-prime minister, arrested in court
ISLAMABAD (AP) — Officials from the party of Pakistan’s former Prime Minister Imran Khan say he has been arrested as he appeared in a court in the capital, Islamabad, to face charges in multiple graft cases. Fawad Chaudhry, a senior official with the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party said the 72-year-old Khan was arrested on Tuesday on the premises of the court by agents from the country’s anti-corruption body, the National Accountability Bureau. The arrest marks a stark escalation in Pakistan's political crisis. Khan was ousted in a no-confidence vote in April last year. He has claimed his ouster was illegal and a Western conspiracy and has campaigned against the government of his successor, Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif, demanding early elections.
Teachers earn $67K on average. Is push for raises too late?
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — As schools across the country struggle to find teachers to hire, more governors are pushing for pay increases and bonuses for the beleaguered profession. Some are doing it for the second straight year, as others vow to beat out other states competing for educators. Ahead of Monday’s start of national Teacher Appreciation Week, 26 governors are talking about boosting teacher compensation. That’s according to the nonprofit Teacher Salary Project. It’s not clear how far pay raises will go toward relieving the shortages. Some teachers say it’s too little, too late to fix problems that are years in the making.
Soldier to be sentenced for murder in Texas protest shooting
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A U.S. Army sergeant convicted of murder in the shooting death of an armed protester during a Black Lives Matter march in Texas faces up to life in prison when his sentencing hearing begins Tuesday. Daniel Perry was convicted in April in the 2020 killing of 28-year-old Garrett Foster, who was legally carrying a rifle in the downtown Austin march. Perry was working as a ride-share driver the night of the shooting and has said he acted in self-defense. Witnesses testified they didn't see Foster raise his weapon. Republican Gov. Greg Abbott has already pushed the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles to recommend he pardon Perry.
Chaos? Kumbaya? How the debt limit standoff might end
WASHINGTON (AP) — Just how does this debt limit standoff end? Plenty of scenarios are being publicly and privately gamed out, but no one knows for sure. The possibilities range from kumbaya to total economic chaos with plenty of options in between. So far, neither President Joe Biden nor House Speaker Kevin McCarthy is giving ground ahead of talks slated for Tuesday. Time is short: The Treasury Department warns the U.S. could default as soon as June 1 if there is no deal. Potential outcomes include an extension of the deadline and Biden taking action on his own.
Disney updates lawsuit against DeSantis to add new events
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Disney has amended its free speech lawsuit against Gov. Ron DeSantis to add recent developments in the tit-for-tat fight between the entertainment giant and the Florida governor. Disney’s amended complaint was filed Monday in federal court in Tallahassee. It ha been updated with developments since the entertainment giant nearly two weeks ago sued DeSantis and a new oversight board for the Disney World governing district. The new board is made up of DeSantis appointees. The revised complaint references legislation passed last week by Florida lawmakers. One of the new laws gives the state unprecedented authority to inspect a monorail system at Disney World
Bob Huggins apologizes for homophobic slur during radio show
West Virginia basketball coach Bob Huggins has apologized for using a homophobic slur to refer to Xavier fans while also denigrating Catholics. Huggins is a former longtime coach at Cincinnati, Xavier’s crosstown rival. During a call to a Cincinnati radio station Monday, Huggins was asked whether he had a chance of landing a Xavier player from the transfer portal. Huggins referred to rubber penises thrown on the court at Xavier before he used a homophobic slur. Huggins later apologized and said he “used a completely insensitive and abhorrent phrase that there is simply no excuse for." West Virginia’s athletic department called Huggins’ comments “offensive” and said it's reviewing the matter.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.