Jan. 6 rioters are raking in thousands in donations. Now the US is coming after their haul
A growing number of Capitol rioters are facing hefty fines on top of prison sentences at their sentencing hearings. That's because prosecutors appear to be ramping up efforts to prevent them from profiting from their participation in the riot on Jan. 6, 2021. An Associated Press review of court records shows prosecutors in riot cases are increasingly asking judges to impose sentences that include fines to offset donations from supporters of the rioters. Prosecutors acknowledge there’s nothing wrong with raising money to pay for legal expenses. But the Justice Department in some cases has questioned whether all the money is really going to pay their lawyers because many of those charged have had government-funded legal representation.
Debt ceiling deal: What's in, what's out of the agreement to avert US default
WASHINGTON (AP) — Both sides can point to some victories in the debt ceiling deal reached between President Joe Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy. But some conservatives already are expressing concerns that the compromise doesn't cut future deficits enough. And Democrats have been worried about proposed changes to work requirements in programs such as food stamps. Negotiators are working on finalizing the bill's text and many details about the package are unknown. McCarthy says the House will vote on the legislation on Wednesday, giving the Senate time to consider it before June 5. That's the date the date when the Treasury has said the United States could default on its debt obligations.
Diverse Republican presidential primary field sees an opening in 2024 with voters of color
CHICAGO (AP) — Race has emerged as a central issue, and a delicate one, in the 2024 presidential contest as the Republican Party fields one of its most racially diverse group of primary candidates ever. In most cases, the candidates of color play down the significance of their racial heritage. They also oppose policies around policing, voting rights and education that are specifically designed to benefit disadvantaged communities and combat structural racism. But the GOP's increasingly diverse leadership, backed by evolving politics on issues such as immigration, suggest the party might have an opportunity to widen its appeal in 2024.
Why Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton's impeachment fight isn't finished yet
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — The Texas Legislature already made one historic move with the impeachment of Republican state Attorney General Ken Paxton. Another one is coming. The GOP-led House of Representatives on Saturday approved 20 articles of impeachment on sweeping allegations of wrongdoing that have trailed Paxton for years, including abuse of office and bribery. The vote immediately suspended the state’s top lawyer from office. But the intraparty political brawl in the nation’s largest conservative state is far from over. Next, Republican-controlled state Senate will hold a trial that will ultimately decide Paxton’s fate. It is not yet scheduled. Paxton’s allies are counting on victory there.
More businesses require teens to be chaperoned by adults, curbing their independence
PARAMUS, N.J. (AP) — For many teens, roaming shopping malls, hanging out at amusement parks, and watching a movie at a local theater with their peers have been long considered the rites of passage to adulthood. But in the recently, that independence has been curbed. An increasing number of malls, amusement parks and other public places where teens gather to meet their friends, have implemented policies just ahead of the summer requiring them to be accompanied by adult chaperones at least for certain times of the day. Requiring an adult chaperone is not new to some malls, but experts say there’s been a renewed push there, and the trend is now spreading to other types of establishments as businesses grapple with increasing rowdy teen behavior.
Shooting at New Mexico's Red River motorcycle rally kills 3, wounds 5
RED RIVER, N.M. (AP) — Three people were killed and five were wounded in a shooting at an annual motorcycle rally. Red River Mayor Linda Calhoun says the shooting around 5 p.m. Saturday resulted in three fatalities and five victims transported to hospitals in Denver, Albuquerque and nearby Taos, New Mexico. Calhoun says the 41st annual Red River Memorial Motorcycle Rally had drawn about 20,000 bikers to the town and the violence involved members of motorcycle gangs, who were apprehended after the shooting with no remaining threat to the public.
Ukraine's Kostyuk booed at French Open after no handshake with Belarus' Sabalenka because of war
PARIS (AP) — Aryna Sabalenka initially thought the boos and derisive whistles coming from the French Open crowd were directed at her after a first-round victory. Instead, the negative reaction was aimed at her opponent, Marta Kostyuk, for not participating in the usual post-match handshake at the net. Kostyuk, who is from Ukraine, avoided so much as any eye contact with Sabalenka, who is from Belarus, after the match, instead walking directly over to acknowledge the chair umpire. It’s something Kostyuk has been doing whenever she has faced any opponent from Russia or Belarus since her country was invaded by Russia, with help from Belarus, in February 2022. Sabalenka won 6-3, 6-2.
5 things to know about Memorial Day including its controversies
NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Memorial Day is supposed to be about mourning the nation’s fallen service members. But it’s come to anchor the unofficial start of summer and a long weekend of retail discounts. Memorial Day has long been a source of contention and contradiction, from its shifting origin stories to today’s mattress sales. Auto club AAA forecasts that this holiday weekend could be “one for the record books, especially at airports.” More than 42 million Americans are projected to travel 50 miles or more. Compared to last year, 2.7 million more people will travel for the unofficial start of summer. And that's despite inflation.
5 questions to consider as you get ready for the ‘Succession’ finale
The critically acclaimed drama series “Succession” is coming to an end Sunday night after four seasons of chronicling a feuding a billionaire family. There's no shortage of theories among fans and critics about who will prevail among the fictional Roy family siblings by the end of the nearly 90-minute series finale. There are plenty of questions heading into Sunday's finale. They include who will ultimately win among the Roys, what happens with its undecided U.S. presidential election and whether any of the drama's characters will return in another series someday. The Emmy-winning series stars Jeremy Strong, Kieran Culkin, Sarah Snook and Brian Cox.
Indy 500 arrives with clear favorites, plenty of off-the-radar spoilers
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — There are plenty of clear favorites heading into the 107th running of the Indianapolis 500. At the top of the list is Alex Palou, the pole sitter, whom FanDuel Sportsbook lists as the betting favorite. The Chip Ganassi Racing driver has three capable teammates in defending winner Marcus Ericsson, 2008 winner Scott Dixon and two-time champion Takuma Sato. Arrow McLaren has four contenders led by Pato O'Ward. Felix Rosenqvist and former winners Alexander Rossi and Tony Kanaan also drive for the team. But there also are off-the-radar drivers planning to play spoiler. They include Argentine star Agustin Canapino and Santino Ferrucci, who along with rookie Benjamin Pedersen has turned around long-struggling A.J. Foyt Racing.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.