India train crash kills over 280, injures 900 in one of nation's worst rail disasters
BALASORE, India (AP) — Rescuers in India have found no more survivors in the overturned and mangled wreckage of two passenger trains that derailed, killing more than 280 people and injuring hundreds in one of the country’s deadliest rail crashes in decades. Chaotic scenes erupted after the derailment on Friday night in eastern Odisha state as rescuers climbed atop the wrecked trains to break open doors and windows using cutting torches. The death toll rose steadily throughout the night. Scores of bodies, covered by white sheets, lay on the ground near the tracks as locals and rescuers raced to help survivors. Army soldiers and air force helicopters joined the effort. The director of Odisha's fire services says at least 280 bodies have been recovered and some 900 people were injured.
Biden set to sign debt ceiling bill that averts prospect of unprecedented federal default
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is expected to sign legislation on Saturday to raise the debt ceiling, dodging Monday’s deadline when the Treasury warned that the United States would start running short of cash to pay all its bills. The bipartisan measure, was passed by the House on Wednesday and the Senate on Thursday. It averts the potential of an unprecedented government default that would have rocked the U.S. and global economies. Raising the nation’s debt limit, which now stands at $31.4 trillion, will ensure that the government can borrow to pay debts already incurred. The deal was hashed out by Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy.
Inside the penal colonies: A glimpse at life for political prisoners swept up in Russia's crackdowns
TALLINN, Estonia (AP) — Alexei Navalny will spend his 47th birthday Sunday in a tiny prison cell with hardly any natural light. He won’t be able to see or talk to loved ones because phone calls and visits are banned for those in “punishment isolation.” Prison guards usually blast patriotic songs and speeches of President Vladimir Putin at him. He's serving a nine-year term due to end in 2030 on charges widely seen as trumped up, and faces another trial on new charges that could keep him locked up for another two decades. While he gets most of the attention, there’s a growing number of less-known prisoners in Russia, some of whom serve their time in similarly harsh conditions.
Oath Keepers convicted in Jan. 6 Capitol riot get prison in latest extremist sentencings
WASHINGTON (AP) — Two Florida men who stormed the U.S. Capitol with other members of the far-right Oath Keepers group were sentenced Friday to three years in prison for seditious conspiracy and other charges — the latest in a historic string of sentences in the Jan. 6. 2021 attack. David Moerschel, a 45-year-old neurophysiologist from Punta Gorda, and Joseph Hackett, a 52-year-old chiropractor from Sarasota, were convicted in January alongside other members of the antigovernment extremist group for their roles in what prosecutors described as a violent plot to stop the transfer power from former President Donald Trump to President Joe Biden after the 2020 election.
As anti-gay sentiment grows, more LGBTQ+ people seek to flee Uganda
NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Frightened LGBTQ+ Ugandans are searching for a way to escape a new law prescribing the death penalty for ‘aggravated homosexuality.’ Homosexuality has long been illegal in Uganda under a colonial-era law criminalizing sexual activity ‘against the order of nature.’ The punishment for that offense is life imprisonment. The new law targets ‘aggravated homosexuality,’ which is defined as sexual relations involving people infected with HIV, as well as with minors and other categories of vulnerable people. A suspect convicted of ‘attempted aggravated homosexuality’ can be imprisoned for up to 14 years. And there’s a 20-year prison term for a suspect convicted of ‘promoting’ homosexuality, a broad category affecting everyone from journalists to rights activists.
Tragedy that left 5 dead or missing puts spotlight on safety in Alaska charter fishing industry
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Charter fishing industry experts in southeast Alaska say they're eager to learn the cause of a tragedy that left five people dead or lost at sea. A boat called the Awakin was found partially submerged off an island about 10 miles west of Sitka last Sunday. Efforts to recover the vessel have been hampered by rough seas. A salvage company is hoping to try again Saturday. Richard Yamada from the Alaska Charter Association says he can't remember any other fatal accident in Alaska's charter industry. He says he and others are hoping to learn what happened.
Community mourns teenager's death after gas station owner charged with murder
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Community members are grieving the death of a 14-year-old boy who authorities say was fatally shot in the back by a South Carolina gas station owner. A Friday evening prayer vigil across the street from the Xpress Mart Shell station in Columbia featured calls to channel righteous anger into community support and political action. The station owner Rick Chow is accused of killing Cyrus Carmack-Belton on Sunday night after chasing down the teenager, who he wrongly suspected of stealing four water bottles. The shooting leaves many in the community also crying out against racial profiling.
Utah district bans Bible in elementary and middle schools 'due to vulgarity or violence'
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — The Good Book is being treated like a bad book in Utah after a parent frustrated by efforts to ban materials from schools convinced a suburban district that some Bible verses were too vulgar or violent for younger children. And the Book of Mormon could be next. The Davis School District north of Salt Lake City banned the Bible from its elementary and middle schools in response to a parental complaint. After news of the Bible ban, the district said it received a complaint about the Book of Mormon. This all comes as parent activists throughout the United States sow alarm about how sex is talked about in schools.
Buzzworthy: Honeybee health blooming at federal facilities across the country
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — While judges, lawyers and support staff at the federal courthouse in Concord, New Hampshire, keep the American justice system buzzing, thousands of humble honeybees on the building’s roof are playing their part in a more important task: feeding the world. The Warren B. Rudman courthouse is one of several federal facilities around the country participating in the General Services Administration’s Pollinator Initiative. The goal of the program is to assess and promote the health of bees and other pollinators, which are critical to life on Earth. While the insects contribute billions to the U.S. economy annually, they're also under constant threat. Without human intervention, a bee extinction could be a disaster for the world.
Movie Review: The giddy splendor of 'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse'
Five years after “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse,” the Spider-verse is still expanding in thrilling ways. “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” is the rare sequel that dazzles as much as the original did, writes AP Film Writer Jake Coyle in his review. Just to look at, it’s something to behold. Colors drip, invert and splatter in a shimmering pop-art swirl. If “Into the Spider-Verse” reveled in the head-spinning collision of universes, “Across the Spider-Verse” throws plenty more into its multiverse blender. But despite all that's going on, this “Spider-Verse” is remarkably grounded as a coming-of-age tale that's both universal and totally exceptional.
