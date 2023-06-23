Supreme Court upholds federal law used to prosecute people who encourage illegal immigration
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court has upheld a section of federal law used to prosecute people who encourage illegal immigration, ruling against a California man who offered adult adoptions he falsely claimed would lead to U.S. citizenship. The court by a 7-2 vote Friday rejected arguments the law is too broad and violates the Constitution. The case involves a section of federal immigration law that says a person who “encourages or induces” a non-citizen to come to or remain in the United States illegally can be punished by up to five years in prison. That’s increased to 10 years if the person doing the encouraging is doing so for personal financial gain.
Questions emerge about Titanic-bound sub's regulation, as investigators hunt for reason it imploded
Authorities are hunting for the reason a submersible carrying people to the wreck of the Titanic imploded deep in the North Atlantic, as questions emerged about how such expeditions are regulated and tributes poured in for the five aboard who were killed. The announcement that no one survived brought a tragic end to a five-day saga that included an urgent around-the-clock search for the vessel known as the Titan. A U.S. Coast Guard official said the investigation into what happened was already underway and would continue in the area around Titanic where debris from the submersible was found.
Infighting among Putin's lieutenants hurts Russia's war footing, if not his hold on power
After spending more than two decades building a rigidly controlled political system, Russian President Vladimir Putin is silently watching increasingly raucous infighting that has emerged among top members of his entourage amid the war in Ukraine. While it doesn’t pose any immediate threat to Putin’s power, some analysts say his failure to squelch the squabbles between Yevgeny Prigozhin, the maverick head of the Wagner private military contractor, and the military brass heralds potential shifts in Russia’s political scene and sets the stage for more internal battles. It has pushed Prigozhin to the forefront of Russia’s political scene and signaled his growing ambitions.
3M reaches $10.3 billion settlement over contamination of water systems with 'forever chemicals'
TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. (AP) — Chemical manufacturer 3M has agreed to pay at least $10.3 billion to settle lawsuits over contamination of many U.S. public drinking water systems with potentially harmful compounds known as PFAS. The deal was announced Thursday by the company based in St. Paul, Minnesota, and an attorney representing hundreds of public water systems. 3M is a leading maker of PFAS chemicals used widely in firefighting foams and many nonstick and grease-resistant consumer products. They're described as “forever chemicals” because they don’t degrade naturally in the environment. PFAS compounds been linked to a variety of health problems, including liver and immune-system damage and some cancers.
Biden will sign an order seeking to protect birth control access a year after Roe was overturned
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is banking on reproductive rights to be a galvanizing issue for voters in 2024. The Democrat is collecting three top-level endorsements, issuing an executive order to bolster access to contraception and hosting a rally Friday ahead of the anniversary of the Supreme Court decision that overturned federal abortion protections. The endorsements are from Planned Parenthood Action Fund, NARAL Pro-Choice America and Emily’s List. The groups are throwing their early support behind Biden's reelection effort in part to highlight the importance of the issue for Democrats heading into the election year. The anti-abortion group Susan B. Anthony List says the Supreme Court ruling also can animate organizations on the other side.
Ohio father accused of killing his 3 young sons indicted on murder charges
BATAVIA, Ohio (AP) — A grand jury has indicted an Ohio man accused of fatally shooting his three young sons on murder charges. A grand jury indicted 32-year-old Chad Doerman on charges of aggravated murder, kidnapping and felonious assault Thursday for the June 15 deaths of his 3, 4 and 7-year-old sons. Prosecutors say he admitted to planning the shooting. Officials haven't released a motive for the shootings. Court records did not indicate whether he was represented by a lawyer and Clermont County’s public defender’s office declined to comment on if they represent him.
Oklahoma death row inmate plans to reject chance for clemency despite maintaining his innocence
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — An Oklahoma death row inmate scheduled to be executed in September for the 1996 killing of a University of Oklahoma dance student says he plans to reject his chance for a clemency hearing. Anthony Sanchez said in a telephone interview from death row Thursday there is little hope the governor would spare his life. He cites recent cases of death row inmates Bigler Stouffer and James Coddington, both of whom received 3-2 votes from the board in favor of clemency that were later rejected by Gov. Kevin Stitt. Juli Buskenhad just completed her last semester at OU in December 1996 when the 21-year-old was abducted from her Norman apartment complex. Her body was found that evening in southeast Oklahoma City.
Interstate 95 is set to reopen less than two weeks after deadly collapse in Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Interstate 95 is set to reopen to traffic less than two weeks after a deadly collapse in Philadelphia shut down a heavily traveled stretch of the East Coast’s main north-south highway. Crews worked around the clock and are poised to finish ahead of schedule. The interim six-lane roadway is set to reopen at noon Friday. It will serve motorists during construction of a permanent bridge. An elevated section of I-95 collapsed June 11 after a tractor-trailer hauling gasoline flipped on an off-ramp and caught fire. The driver was killed. The closure snarled traffic in and around Philadelphia and threatened to raise the cost of consumer goods as truckers detoured around the area.
7.5 million 'Baby Shark' bath toys recalled after multiple laceration and impalement injuries
WASHINGTON (AP) — About 7.5 million “Baby Shark” bath toys are being recalled after multiple impalements, lacerations and puncture wounds were reported in children playing with them. Toymaker Zuru said it’s recalling both full-size and mini versions of its robotic baby shark toys that have hard plastic top fins. Twelve injuries have already been reported with Zuru’s full-sized Robo Alive Junior Baby Shark Sing & Swim Bath Toys — after children sat or fell on the now-recalled toys. Nine of these cases required stitches or medical attention, according to a Thursday release from the Consumer Protect Safety Commission. Consumers in possession of these recalled toys are instructed to stop using them immediately and contact Zuru for a full refund.
Why are the Texas Rangers the only MLB team without a Pride Night?
The Texas Rangers are the only one of the 30 teams in Major League Baseball that aren't hosting Pride Night during a game in June as part of Pride Month. The Rangers say they are committed to making everyone feel welcome at all games. The team plays in a state where conservative lawmakers passed several bills in this year’s legislative session to crack down on LBGTQ+ rights. The Houston Astros hosted a Pride Night this week. Houston is one of the Democratic strongholds in Texas.
