Jury finds Trump liable for sexual abuse, awards accuser $5M
NEW YORK (AP) — A jury has found Donald Trump liable for sexually abusing advice columnist E. Jean Carroll in 1996. Jurors awarded her $5 million in a judgment that could haunt the former president as he campaigns to regain the White House. The verdict was announced in a federal courtroom in New York City on the first day of deliberations. Jurors rejected Carroll’s claim that she was raped, but found Trump liable for sexual abuse and for defaming Carroll after she made her allegations public. Trump chose not to attend the civil trial and was absent when the verdict was read.
AP sources: US Rep. George Santos facing federal charges
NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. Rep. George Santos, who has faced outrage and mockery over a litany of fabrications about his heritage, education and professional pedigree, has been charged with federal criminal offenses. That's according to two people who could not publicly discuss specific details of the case while it remains under seal and spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity. The charges against Santos were filed in the Eastern District of New York. Santos said he hadn't been told of the charges, telling The AP, “This is news to me."
Tucker Carlson says he's coming back with show on Twitter
NEW YORK (AP) — Fired Fox News host Tucker Carlson says he'll be resuming a version of his old show on Twitter. He made the announcement in a three-minute video posted on the social media site, calling Twitter one of the last remaining media platforms that allows free speech. He offered few details in a monologue that told viewers that “the news you consume is a lie.” Fox fired Carlson, its most popular prime-time host, on April 24 without offering a public explanation, and its ratings in his old time slot have tumbled. Neither Carlson's lawyer nor Fox immediately returned messages for comment.
Officer who killed mall attack shooter hailed as a hero
ALLEN, Texas (AP) — Authorities say the mass shooting at a suburban Dallas shopping mall lasted three to four minutes before a local police officer shot and killed the gunman. Hank Sibley, the regional director of the Texas Department of Public Safety, said at a news conference Tuesday that the Allen police officer who shot and killed 33-year-old Mauricio Garcia acted heroically and saved “countless lives” through his quick action. He says the officer is still processing what happened and isn't ready to have his name made public. Sibley says the investigation into Garcia’s motive is ongoing, but he expressed “neo-Nazi” beliefs. He also says Garcia had no criminal history before he opened fire at Allen Premium Outlets on Saturday.
Tunisian naval guard kills 3 near synagogue; 10 injured
TUNIS, Tunisia (AP) — A Tunisian naval guard has shot and killed a colleague and two civilians as he tried to reach a synagogue on the island of Djerba during an annual Jewish pilgrimage. Tunisia's Interior Ministry said the attacker was slain by security guards, and 10 people were injured. The civilians killed were French and Tunisian, apparently pilgrims attending ceremonies near the 2,500-year-old Ghriba synagogue. The injured include six security agents and four civilians. The assailant first killed a colleague with his service weapon and then seized ammunition and headed toward the Ghriba synagogue, the ministry said.
Migrants flow north to US border ahead of policy changes
BAJO CHIQUITO, Panama (AP) — Despite a dissuasion campaign by the U.S. government, migrants are headed toward its southern border in growing numbers ahead of the end of pandemic-era asylum restrictions and proposed new restrictions on those seeking asylum. Some 2,000 migrants emerged from the treacherous Darien jungle on the Colombia-Panama border on one recent day to register at a remote Panamanian outpost. Some carried vague information about an upcoming change in U.S. border policy and were hustling to get there. Despite the hardships and danger, crossings along this route are on a record pace and the United Nations has warned they could reach 400,000 this year.
Westminster finals arrive: What dog will claim best in show?
NEW YORK (AP) — Dogs and handlers are getting ready for the big night at the Westminster Kennel Club dog show. Six finalists already have been chosen. One more is yet to come before all seven face off for best in show around 11 p.m. EDT Tuesday. So far, the contenders include a Pekingese, a French bulldog, a petit basset griffon Vendéen, an English setter and an Australian shepherd. Each Westminster finalist first has bested other dogs of its breed, and then of its “group,” such as toy dogs or hounds.
Biden: Debt meeting 'productive,' default 'not an option'
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden says he and congressional leaders had a “productive” meeting Tuesday on trying to raise the nation’s debt limit. No agreement was reached, but they will meet again Friday to try to avert the risk in weeks of an unprecedented government default. Republican House Speaker Kevin McCarthy said after meeting with Biden and other Democrats that he "didn’t see any new movement” toward ending the months-long impasse over raising the nation’s borrowing limit. McCarthy stopped short of guaranteeing there would be no default, simply saying he was doing everything he could.
Sheriff: Louisiana man shot child playing hide and seek
STARKS, La. (AP) — Bond has been set at $300,000 for a Louisiana man who authorities say fired a gun at children playing hide and seek outside his home, striking a 14-year-old girl. Southwest Louisiana authorities say 58-year-old David Van Doyle, of the Starks community, faces aggravated assault and battery charges. He was arrested Sunday and remained in jail Tuesday morning. Jail officials say a public defender has been assigned to the case. The attorney has not yet responded to a request for comment. The girl's injuries were not considered life-threatening. The sheriff's office says Doyle told detectives he saw shadows outside and shot at people running away.
Perimeter guards absent as 2 men escaped Philadelphia prison
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — There were no dedicated corrections officers watching the housing unit at a Philadelphia prison where two inmates escaped Sunday night, and there were no armed perimeter guards when they made it through a fence surrounding the prison yard, a correctional officers union official told The Associated Press Tuesday. Authorities are still searching for two inmates — one accused of killing four people — who were gone from a Philadelphia prison for nearly 19 hours before officials knew they were missing. Prison officials say several headcounts conducted Sunday and Monday reportedly showed that all prisoners were accounted for.
