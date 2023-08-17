Hawaii is vowing to protect landowners on Maui from being pressured to sell after wildfires
LAHAINA, Hawaii (AP) — Hawaii’s governor has vowed to protect local landowners from being “victimized” by opportunistic buyers when Maui rebuilds from deadly wildfires that incinerated a historic island community and killed more than 100 people. Gov. Josh Green said Wednesday that he instructed the state attorney general to work toward a moratorium on land transactions in Lahaina. He acknowledged the move would likely face legal challenges. Since flames consumed much of Lahaina just over week ago, locals have feared that a rebuilt town could become even more oriented toward wealthy visitors.
California town of Paradise deploys warning sirens as 5-year anniversary of deadly fire approaches
PARADISE, Calif. (AP) — Officials in the Northern California town of Paradise have begun installing and testing warning sirens to deploy in the event of another wildfire or other natural disaster. The sirens are nearly ready as the five-year anniversary of a fast-moving wildfire that killed 85 people and devastated the community approaches. Reliable warning systems are becoming more critical as increasingly destructive wildfires break out. Officials in Hawaii are facing questions after a robust siren system wasn't activated at the start of a wildfire that has killed more than 100 people.
Heavy rain and landslides have killed at least 72 people this week in an Indian Himalayan state
NEW DELHI (AP) — Days of relentless rain in India’s Himalayan region have killed at least 72 people this week as a heavy monsoon triggered landslides and flash floods that have submerged roads, washed away buildings and left residents scrambling for safety. Rescuers in the mountainous Himachal Pradesh state have been working through challenging weather conditions to help save those trapped under mud and debris from the rains that first struck over the weekend. India’s weather department has put the state on high alert and expects the downpours to continue over the next few days. Last month, record monsoon showers killed more than 100 people over two weeks in parts of northern India, including in Himachal Pradesh, which was the worst hit.
Biden's approval rating on the economy stagnates despite slowing inflation, AP-NORC poll shows
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has devoted the past several weeks to talking up the positive impacts of his policies — but his efforts have yet to meaningfully register with the public. Only 36% of U.S. adults approve of Biden’s handling of the economy, slightly lower than the 42% who approve of his overall performance. That's according to a new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research. Both figures are close to where Biden’s approval numbers have stood for about the past year and a half. Signs of an improving economic outlook have done little to sway how people feel about him as Biden could face his predecessor and 2020 opponent, Republican Donald Trump, in next year’s election.
Georgia prosecutor seeks March trial date for Trump and 18 others in election case
ATLANTA (AP) — The prosecutor in Atlanta who obtained an indictment this week against former President Donald Trump and 18 others wants to take the case to trial in March. Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis said in a proposed scheduling order filed with the court Wednesday that she wants the trial to start on March 4. She is also proposing that arraignments for the defendants happen the week of Sept. 5. Trump and 18 others were indicted Monday by a Fulton County grand jury. They are accused of committing various crimes as part of a scheme to keep Trump in power after his 2020 election loss to Democrat Joe Biden.
Biden will use Camp David backdrop hoping to broker a breakthrough in Japan-South Korea relations
WASHINGTON (AP) — Camp David is where U.S. presidents go to relax and escape Washington's prying eyes. But the rustic military installation in the Maryland mountains is also where presidents conduct some U.S. diplomacy. The most historic event to take place at Camp David was peace talks in 1978 between the leaders of Egypt and Israel, brokered by President Jimmy Carter. This week, President Joe Biden will aim for his own place in Camp David's history when he hosts the leaders of Japan and South Korea. The Asian allies have been trying to overcome a tense relationship that dates to World War II.
More than 60 Senegalese migrants feared dead on monthlong voyage to Spain
DAKAR, Senegal (AP) — More than 60 migrants are feared dead after a Spanish fishing vessel rescued a boat off Cape Verde that originally had more than 100 people aboard. The International Organization for Migration says seven bodies were found on the boat and an estimated 56 people are missing at sea and presumed dead. Senegal’s foreign affairs ministry says 38 people were rescued earlier in the week near Cape Verde off the coast of West Africa. The Spanish migration advocacy group Walking Borders says the vessel was a large fishing boat that left Senegal last month. Cape Verde lies on a treacherous migration route to Spain that kills thousands every year.
As Israeli settlements thrive, Palestinian taps run dry. The water crisis reflects a broader battle
JIFTLIK, West Bank (AP) — Across the dusty villages of the occupied West Bank, where Israeli water pipes don’t reach, Palestinians say they can't get enough water to wash their clothes — let alone irrigate their farms. By comparison, the neighboring Jewish settlements look like an oasis, with pools and vineyards. The struggle for water access in this strip of fertile land reflects a wider contest for control of the West Bank — and in particular the Jordan Valley, which Palestinians consider the breadbasket of their hoped-for future state and Israelis consider the key to protecting their eastern border. The hazards have increased in recent years, experts and officials say, as climate change and population growth have taken their toll.
Ukrainian soldiers who were blinded in combat face the new battle of navigating the world again
RIVNE, Ukraine (AP) — An organization in Ukraine is helping former soldiers who lost their vision in combat against Russia to reclaim a sense of autonomy. Along a bustling city street, a 34-year-old man takes his first independent steps since a mine exploded behind him more than a year ago. His goal is completing a 600-meter route with the help of a white mobility cane and a trainer walking ahead of him with a bracelet of small metal bells. Over several weeks, he and other men who lost their vision in combat relearn how to prepare their own meals,to take public transportation and to use cellphones. The camp also features programs for wives and fiancees.
China's government tries to defuse economic fears after real estate developer's debt struggle
BEIJING (AP) — China’s government is trying to reassure jittery homebuyers after a major real estate developer missed a payment on its multibillion-dollar debt, reviving fears about the industry’s shaky finances and their impact on the struggling Chinese economy. Economists say there is no indication Country Garden’s problems might spread beyond China. But they highlight the industry’s struggle under pressure from the ruling Communist Party to reduce soaring debt that is seen as an economic threat. That has bankrupted hundreds of small developers and depressed China’s economic growth. A government spokesman tried to reassure the public, saying financial conditions are improving and regulators are getting debt under control.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.