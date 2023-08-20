Rains from Tropical Storm Hilary swamp roads, trap cars and flood buildings in California and Mexico
SAN DIEGO (AP) — Deadly floodwaters have inundated streets along the length of Mexico’s arid Baja California, where Tropical Storm Hilary came ashore Sunday, carrying torrential rain into Southern California and beyond. The National Hurricane Center predicts Hilary will unleash flooding across a normally dry region, swirling north into Nevada by Monday morning. For now Tijuana and San Diego are directly in the storm’s path. Hurricane Center Director Michael Brennan says it's about the water, not the wind, and people should focus on avoiding flood risks.
Trump says he will skip GOP presidential primary debates
NEW YORK (AP) — Former President Donald Trump has confirmed that he will be skipping Wednesday’s first Republican presidential primary debate — and likely others as well. Trump wrote Sunday on his social media site that the public knows him and “what a successful presidency” he had, so he "will therefore not be doing the debates.” Trump's spokesman did not immediately clarify whether he plans to boycott every primary debate, or just those that have currently been scheduled. The former president and early GOP frontrunner has said for months that he sees little upside in joining his GOP rivals on stage when they gather for the first time in Milwaukee Wednesday, given his commanding lead in the race.
Where do the 2024 presidential candidates stand on abortion? Take a look
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — More than a year after the Supreme Court overturned the federal right to abortion, the issue has at times dominated the discussion among the Republicans seeking their party’s 2024 presidential nomination. It's sure to be on display during the first GOP debate of the campaign this week in Milwaukee. Some of the division within the field has come over whether there should be a national ban on the practice — and after how many weeks — now that justices have returned specific debate over abortion legality to the states.
From turmoil to triumph, Spain earns its first Women's World Cup title with a 1-0 win over England
SYDNEY (AP) — Spain has won the Women’s World Cup for the first time with Olga Carmona’s first-half strike giving La Roja a 1-0 victory over England in the final at Stadium Australia. The triumph for Spain avenged a quarterfinal loss to eventual champion England in the European championship last year. La Roja's first major international trophy also followed a tumultuous preparation for the team and its coach. Now they're world champions. Spain joins Germany as the only countries to win both men's and women's world titles. England's long wait for another World Cup continues. After the final Carmona learned of her father’s death, the Spanish soccer federation announced late Sunday.
Ecuadorians vote for president without violence, but overseas voting system sees cyberattacks
GUAYAQUIL, Ecuador (AP) — Ecuadorians are awaiting the results of a special presidential election after putting aside fears of leaving their homes amid unprecedented violence. They cast ballots Sunday under a heavy guard by police and soldiers, ordered in part due to the assassination of a presidential candidate early this month. Front-runners included an ally of exiled former President Rafael Correa and a millionaire with a security background promising to be tough on crime. After polls closed, the country’s top electoral authority characterized the election as “peaceful and safe.” But she says the electronic voting system used by Ecuadorians living abroad was targeted by several cyberattacks.
Sweltering temperatures bring misery to large portion of central US, setting heat records
HOUSTON (AP) — Sweltering temperatures are lingering in a large swath of the central U.S., causing misery from the Gulf of Mexico to the Great Lakes. The extreme heat prompted Texas’ electric power grid manager to ask residents to voluntary conserve power Sunday night. Record highs have been recorded in Texas and other states. People were told to chug extra water while mowing lawns or exercising outdoors Sunday, and to check on neighbors to ensure air conditioning is available. Stifling heat in Texas overwhelmed new students taking part in orientation at Prairie View A&M University, northwest of Houston. University officials said they were reviewing operations after 38 students were hospitalized Friday night.
As thousands flee homes across British Columbia from wildfires, chiefs in one region report progress
VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Firefighters are reporting making progress battling wildfires in a region of British Columbia where homes have been destroyed or damaged in recent days. The good news on Sunday came as thousands of people across the province have fled their homes. Firefighters also worked to keep blazes at bay near the capital of Canada’s Northwest Territories, though no one claimed victory as forecasters warned that drier and windier weather was coming. Fire managers asked people to stay out of evacuated areas for their own safety and to reduce the strain on first responders. Hay River Mayor Kandis Jameson told residents it could be a matter of weeks, not days, before they could return home.
A tanker believed to hold sanctioned Iran oil starts offloading near Texas despite Tehran's threats
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — An oil tanker long suspected of carrying sanctioned Iranian crude oil has begun offloading its cargo near Texas. That's according to tracking data analyzed Sunday. The fate of the cargo aboard the Suez Rajan has become mired in the wider tensions between the U.S. and the Islamic Republic. That's the case even as Tehran and Washington work toward a trade of billions of dollars in frozen Iranian assets in South Korea for the release of five Iranian-Americans held in Tehran. U.S. and Iranian officials did not respond to requests for comment Sunday.
Russia's Luna-25 spacecraft crashes into the moon, ending its bid to reach the lunar south pole
MOSCOW (AP) — Russia's Roscosmos space agency says the Luna-25 spacecraft has crashed into the moon after it spun into an uncontrolled orbit, bringing a premature end to the country's first lunar mission since 1976. The pilotless spacecraft was aiming to be the first ever to land on the south pole of the moon, an area where scientists believe there could be important reserves of frozen water and precious elements. It was expected to land Monday. However, Roscosmos said it lost contact with the Luna-25 on Saturday after the spacecraft ran into difficulties and reported an “abnormal situation.” The Luna-25 was in a race with an Indian spacecraft to be the first to reach the south pole.
‘Blue Beetle’ unseats ‘Barbie’ atop box office, ending four-week reign
NEW YORK (AP) — The DC superhero film “Blue Beetle” led weekend ticket sales with an estimated $25.4 million, according to studio estimates, dethroning “Barbie” from the top spot after a record-setting run that left movie theaters colored pink for a month. The “Barbie” phenomenon is far from over. Greta Gerwig’s film grossed $21.5 million in its fifth weekend. Its domestic tally is up to $567.3 million. The other half of “Barbenheimer” also continues to perform remarkably well. Christopher Nolan’s “Oppenheimer” took in $10.6 million in its fifth week. With a $285.2 million domestic total, “Oppenheimer” now owns the distinction of being the biggest box-office hit never to land No. 1 at the weekend box office.
