Activists spurred by affirmative action ruling sue Harvard over legacy admissions
WASHINGTON (AP) — A civil rights legal group is challenging legacy admissions at Harvard University, saying the practice discriminates against students of color by giving an unfair boost to the mostly white children of alumni. Lawyers for Civil Rights, a nonprofit based in Boston, is filing the suit on behalf of Black and Latino community groups in New England, alleging that Harvard’s admissions system violates the Civil Rights Act. It’s the latest effort in a growing push against legacy admissions. Backlash against the practice has been building in the wake of last week’s Supreme Court’s decision ending affirmative action in college admissions.
Israel targets a West Bank militant stronghold with drones and troops, killing 8 Palestinians
JENIN, West Bank (AP) — Israel has used drones to strike targets in a militant stronghold in the occupied West Bank and deployed hundreds of troops in the area. Monday's incursion resembled the wide-scale military operations carried out during the second Palestinian uprising two decades ago. Palestinian health officials say at least eight Palestinians have been killed and 50 others wounded. The incursion comes at a time of growing domestic pressure for a tough response to a series of attacks on Israeli settlers, including one last month that killed four people. Jenin, the area of the raid, has been a flashpoint as Israeli-Palestinian violence has escalated since the spring of 2022.
Crowds across France show solidarity at town halls targeted in rioting following police shooting
NANTERRE, France (AP) — Crowds have gathered at town halls across France to show solidarity with local governments targeted in six nights of unrest touched off by the police shooting of a 17-year-old. The riots, which seemed to be easing overnight into Monday, have been driven by a teenage backlash in the suburbs and urban housing projects against a French state that many young people with immigrant roots say routinely discriminates against them. In all, 99 town halls were attacked in the violence, along with other public buildings, according to the Interior Ministry. Authorities say the average age of those arrested is 17 — the same as the boy killed by police.
The aftermath of mass shootings infiltrates every corner of survivors’ lives
CHICAGO (AP) — Beyond medical bills in the millions and the weight of trauma and grief, mass shooting survivors and their family members contend with scores of changes showing how their lives have been upended by violence. From financial costs such as hospital bills, rehabilitation, counseling and a service animal to personal costs including giving up a career, strained relationships and the loss of autonomy and a sense of security, survivors from shootings in Uvalde, Colorado Springs, Las Vegas and Highland Park say a few tragic minutes have shifted their entire trajectories.
The wait for US passports is creating travel purgatory and snarling summer plans
WASHINGTON (AP) — A much-feared backup of U.S. passport applications has snarled summer plans for would-be travelers around the world. Somewhere around March, people who thought they were renewing or applying for new passports in plenty of time for their summer trips flooded what the State Department says is a system still short-staffed from cuts during the pandemic. Some 500,000 applications are submitted a week, setting the process up to issue more than the 22 million passports issued last year. That's created a mini-nation of people with family dreams and big money at stake holding the phone, refreshing the screen, queuing up, spending more money and fuming online — before any of them set foot near an airport.
The Democratic Party promised to overhaul its primaries. Doing that has been anything but simple
WASHINGTON (AP) — Nearly six months after the Democratic Party approved President Joe Biden’s plan to overhaul which states lead off its presidential primary, implementing the revamped order has proven anything but simple. New Hampshire is in open rebellion. South Carolina and Nevada are on board but have faced stiff Republican pushback. In Michigan, compliance may mean having to cut the state legislative session short, despite Democrats controlling both chambers and the governor’s mansion. And then there’s Iowa, which is looking for ways to still go first without violating party rules. Party officials expect the process to continue through the end of the year — even as the 2024 race heats up all around it.
Putin will speak with leaders of China and India in his first summit since the Wagner insurrection
NEW DELHI (AP) — President Vladimir Putin will participate this week in his first multilateral summit since an armed rebellion rattled Russia. Analysts say his participation at a virtual summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization on Tuesday is an opportunity to show he is in control after a short-lived insurrection by Wagner mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin. The security forum was founded by Russia and China in a bid to counter Western alliances from East Asia to the Indian Ocean. This year’s event is hosted by India as a way to burnish its global credentials. The group also includes the Central Asian nations of Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan, where Russian influence runs deep, as well as Pakistan. Iran is set to officially join at the summit.
NATO readies military plans to defend against bruised but unbowed Russia
BRUSSELS (AP) — A top NATO military officer says Russia’s armed forces are bruised but by no means beaten in the war in Ukraine. NATO Military Committee Chair Admiral Rob Bauer says on Monday Russia's army is depleted by the war but that it still has a strong navy and air force and a nuclear arsenal. He says these things are being taken into account as NATO readies the biggest revamp of its military plans since the Cold War to deal with any Russian invasion. Bauer says Russia's armed forces "might not be 11 feet tall, but they are certainly not 2 feet tall.” U.S. President Joe Biden and his NATO counterparts will endorse the plans at a July 11-12 summit in Lithuania.
Drug cartel violence flares in western Mexico after vigilante leader's killing
APATZINGAN, Mexico (AP) — The drug cartel violence that citizen self-defense leader Hipolito Mora gave his life fighting against has flared anew just one day after he was buried. Shootings and road blockades hit the city of Apatzingan, a regional hub in Mexico's hot lands. Roads in and out of Apatzingan were blocked Sunday morning by trucks and buses pulled across the road by cartel gunmen, as the vehicles' owners stood by helplessly. And in the city itself, gunmen carjacked a family, took their auto at gun point and used it to shoot another driver to death a few blocks away. The victim's car was left dangling from a bridge as he lay dead inside.
Deep sea mining permits may be coming soon. What are they and what might happen?
JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — The United Nations body that regulates the world’s ocean floor is preparing to resume negotiations that could open the international seabed for mining, including for materials vital for the green energy transition. Negotiations within the International Seabed Authority are approaching a critical point since it will soon need to begin accepting applications for mining permits. Environmental activists and researchers worry about the potential impact of mining on sparsely researched marine ecosystems and habitats of the deep sea. Here’s a look at deep sea mining, its importance and why environmental activists are raising concerns.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.