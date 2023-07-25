A judge blocks limits on asylum at US-Mexico border but gives Biden administration time to appeal
WASHINGTON (AP) — A federal judge has blocked a rule that allows immigration authorities to deny asylum to migrants who arrive at the U.S.-Mexico border without first applying online or seeking protection in a country they passed through. But the judge on Tuesday delayed his ruling from taking effect immediately to give President Joe Biden’s administration time to appeal. The order from U.S. District Judge Jon Tigar of the Northern District of California takes away a key enforcement tool set in place by the Biden administration as coronavirus-based restrictions on asylum expired in May. The new rule imposes severe limitations on migrants seeking asylum but includes room for exceptions and does not apply to children traveling alone.
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy floats an impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden
WASHINGTON (AP) — House Speaker Kevin McCarthy says Republicans in Congress may launch an impeachment inquiry of President Joe Biden over unproven allegations of financial wrongdoing. That would be a first step toward bringing articles of impeachment and could go into campaign season. McCarthy first floated the idea Monday on Fox News and spoke to reporters Tuesday at the Capitol. McCarthy is under enormous pressure from Trump allies with his slim GOP majority to elevate their priorities. White House spokesman Ian Sams said in response that the House GOP’s eagerness to go after the president "regardless of the truth is seemingly bottomless.”
Putting a floating barrier in the Rio Grande to stop migrants is new. The idea isn't.
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas' floating barrier on the Rio Grande is new, but a former Trump administration official says the idea isn't. Mark Morgan was the acting commissioner of Customs and Border Protection in 2020 when he says he approved the same barrier being put on the Rio Grande. Morgan says he called it the “water wall.” It was never installed after President Joe Biden took office the following year. Texas Republican Gov. Greg Abbott put the idea into action this month. The Justice Department has asked a federal court to order Texas to remove the buoys, saying the water barrier poses humanitarian and environmental concerns along the international boundary.
UPS reaches tentative contract with 340,000 unionized workers, potentially dodging calamitous strike
NEW YORK (AP) — UPS has reached a contract with its 340,000-person union, averting a potential strike that would have disrupted deliveries for businesses and households nationwide. The Teamsters called the tentative agreement announced Tuesday “historic” and “overwhelmingly lucrative.” The agreement, which must still be ratified by union members, includes a provision to increase starting pay for part-time workers, which had been a sticking point in the negotiations. A tentative agreement had already been reached on safety issues, including equipping more trucks with air conditioning. Teamsters General President Sean M. O’Brien says the deal “sets a new standard in the labor movement.”
Israel's government has passed the first part of its legal overhaul. The law's ripples are dramatic
The Israeli government has passed the first major piece of legislation in Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s plan to overhaul the country’s legal system. It's part of a broader plan that has triggered nationwide protests, divided the country and rattled the powerful military and influential business community. The plan seeks to weaken the country’s Supreme Court and transfer more powers to the parliament. Supporters of the plan say Israel's unelected judges wield too much power. But opponents say the judges play an important oversight role, and that the plan will push Israel toward autocratic rule. And despite the fraught atmosphere, Netanyahu’s allies say they plan on moving forward.
Education Department opens investigation into Harvard's legacy admissions
BOSTON (AP) — The U.S. Department of Education has opened an investigation into Harvard University’s policies on legacy admissions, which give an edge to applicants with family ties to alumni. Top colleges’ preferential treatment of children of alumni has been facing new scrutiny since the Supreme Court last month struck down the use of affirmative action as a tool to diversify college campuses. The department notified Lawyers for Civil Rights, a nonprofit based in Boston, on Monday that it was investigating the group’s claim that the university “discriminates on the basis of race by using donor and legacy preferences in its undergraduate admissions process.”
Judge vacates desertion conviction for former US soldier captured in Afghanistan
FALLS CHURCH, Va. (AP) — A judge has vacated the military conviction of Bowe Bergdahl, the former U.S. Army soldier who pleaded guilty to desertion after he left his post and was captured in Afghanistan. The Tuesday ruling from a federal judge in Washington says that the military judge who oversaw Bergdahl's court-martial created a potential conflict of interest by failing to disclose he had applied to the executive branch for a job as an immigration judge. Walton says a reasonable person could question the judge's impartiality given former President Donald Trump's criticism of Bergdahl during the 2016 presidential campaign. Bergdahl was charged with desertion after he left his post in Afghanistan in 2009. He was retrieved in a prisoner exchange for five Taliban leaders.
Far-right activist Ammon Bundy loses Idaho hospital defamation case, must pay millions in fines
A far-right activist who led the takeover of a federal wildlife refuge in Oregon now must pay millions of dollars in damages after a hospital in Idaho won a defamation lawsuit against him. The lawsuit by St. Luke’s Regional Health accuses Ammon Bundy and his associate Diego Rodriguez of making defamatory statements against the hospital and its employees. The statements came after Rodriguez’s infant grandson was temporarily removed from his family and taken to St. Luke’s amid concerns for his health. Police say medical personnel determined the child was malnourished and had lost weight. The hospital claimed Bundy and Rodriguez orchestrated a smear campaign against it.
Water at tip of Florida hits hot tub level, may have set world record for warmest seawater
The water temperature on the tip of Florida hit hot tub levels, exceeding 100 degrees (37.8 degrees Celsius) two days in a row, which meteorologists say could potentially be the hottest seawater ever measured. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration says weather records for sea water temperature are unofficial and there are certain conditions in this reading that could disqualify it for a top mark, but the initial reading on a buoy at Manatee Bay hit 101.1 degrees Monday evening. And just 26 miles away, scientists saw devastating effects from prolonged hot water surrounding Florida — coral bleaching and some death.
Bronny James, son of LeBron, in stable condition after cardiac arrest at USC basketball practice
Bronny James, son of NBA superstar LeBron James, is hospitalized in stable condition a day after going into cardiac arrest while participating in a basketball practice at the University of Southern California. A family spokesman said USC medical staff treated the 18-year-old James on Monday at Galen Center after he went into cardiac arrest and he was transported to a hospital. The spokesman said James was in stable condition Tuesday after leaving the intensive care unit. James was one of the nation's top high school prospects and is an incoming freshman with the Trojans.
