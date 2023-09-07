Trump White House official Navarro convicted of contempt after defying House Jan. 6 subpoena
WASHINGTON (AP) — Trump White House official Peter Navarro has been convicted of contempt of Congress charges for refusing to cooperate with a congressional investigation into the Jan. 6 Capitol attack. Thursday’s verdict came after a short trial for Navarro, a trade adviser under President Donald Trump who later promoted the Republican’s baseless claims of 2020 election voter fraud. Navarro was charged with two misdemeanor counts, both punishable by up to a year behind bars. Navarro vowed to appeal, arguing that he was protected by executive privilege. Trump White House adviser Steve Bannon was convicted of two counts of contempt of Congress and was sentenced to four months behind bars, but he has appealed.
‘That ’70s Show' actor Danny Masterson gets 30 years to life in prison for rapes of 2 women
LOS ANGELES (AP) — That ’70s Show” star Danny Masterson has been sentenced to 30 years to life in prison for the rapes of two women two decades ago. Los Angeles Judge Charlaine Olmedo handed down the sentence to the 47-year-old Masterson at a hearing on Thursday. Masterson was convicted of raping two women at his Hollywood-area home in 2003. Both women gave statements in court Thursday on the trauma they experienced and the suffering it brought them in the years since. Masterson maintains his innocence and his attorneys plan to appeal. The jury was deadlocked and a mistrial was declared on a third rape count involving Masterson’s former girlfriend.
Climate protester glues feet to floor, interrupting US Open semifinal between Gauff and Muchova
NEW YORK (AP) — The U.S. Open semifinal between Coco Gauff and Karolina Muchova has been delayed early in the second set because of a disruption by environmental activists in the Arthur Ashe Stadium stands. Gauff was ahead 6-4, 1-0 when play was halted for more than 45 minutes on Thursday night. Three protesters were wearing shirts that read, “End Fossil Fuels.” One had glued their bare feet to the cement floor. Police officers eventually removed all three and the players returned to the court after waiting out the delay in the locker room.
Attacks by Islamic insurgents in Mali kill 49 civilians and 15 soldiers, military says
BAMAKO, Mali (AP) — Two attacks by Islamic insurgents in the restive north of Mali have killed 49 civilians and 15 government soldiers. The provisional death toll given by the country’s military junta was read on state television. A passenger boat near the city of Timbuktu on the Niger River and a Malian military position in Bamba further downstream in the Gao region were targeted. The statement said the attacks have been claimed by Islamic extremist insurgent group JNIM, an umbrella coalition of armed groups aligned with al-Qaida.
Supreme Court Justice Kavanaugh predicts 'concrete steps soon' to address ethics concerns
CLEVELAND (AP) — U.S. Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh has told attendees at a judicial conference in Ohio that addressing recent ethics concerns can increase public confidence in the institution. He gave no details, but said he hopes “there'll be some concrete steps soon” in the Supreme Court's review of the issue. He stopped short of speaking about recent calls for justices to institute an official code of conduct. Kavanaugh took questions from the chief judge and a judge from the 6th U.S. Circuit Court, at a conference attended by judges, attorneys and court personnel.
An influx of migrant children tests the preparedness of NYC schools
NEW YORK (AP) — The first day of school is providing challenges for major U.S. cities that are struggling with the influx of tens of thousands of migrants. In New York City alone, public schools have opened classrooms to nearly 20,000 children arriving with parents seeking asylum. Schools could face further challenges in coming months because of a recent spike in the number of families illegally entering the U.S. from Mexico. The increasing number of families means schools will have to educate more migrant children. Despite being overwhelmed for months by the migrant crisis, New York City school officials are assuring parents and community groups that the city is prepared to handle the rise in newly arrived students.
Fugitive killer eludes Pennsylvania police for eighth day as wary residents keep a watchful eye
WEST CHESTER, Pa. (AP) — The hunt for an elusive murderer who escaped a Pennsylvania prison has stretched into a second week. Residents of the Philadelphia suburbs where he's believed to be hiding say they’re on edge but comforted by the police presence. Hundreds of heavily armed searchers are scouring roads, neighborhoods and dense woodlands. Danelo Souza Cavalcante, a 34-year-old from Brazil, got a life sentence last month for killing his ex-girlfriend in 2021. He escaped a county jail on Aug. 31 while awaiting transfer to state prison. His breakout mirrored an earlier escape there in May and wasn’t detected by guards for a full hour
An ailing American explorer trapped 3,000 feet deep in Turkish cave awaits difficult rescue
ISTANBUL (AP) — Rescuers from across Europe rushed to a cave in Turkey to save an American researcher who became trapped around 1,000 meters (3,000 feet) below the cave's entrance after suffering stomach bleeding. The 40-year-old Mark Dickey suddenly became ill during an expedition with a handful of others, including three other Americans, in the Morca cave in southern Turkey’s Taurus Mountains. A New Jersey-based cave rescue group he’s affiliated with says Dickey has been bleeding and losing fluid from his stomach. In a video message from inside the cave and made available Thursday by Turkey’s communications directorate, Dickey thanked the caving community and the Turkish government for their efforts to save him.
Biden to use G20 summit and Vietnam visit to highlight US as trustworthy alternative to China
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden hopes to demonstrate at the upcoming Group of 20 summit in India and a visit to Vietnam that the United States and like-minded allies can be more trustworthy partners than China on economic and security issues. White House officials say Biden, at the summit, will spotlight a U.S. plan to increase by $200 billion the lending power of the World Bank and International Monetary Fund. That's an attempt to offer an alternative to China’s massive Belt and Road infrastructure initiative, which the U.S. views as a Trojan horse for Chinese military expansion. In Vietnam, Biden is expected to announce plans to tighten economic cooperation between the countries.
Ta’Kiya Young, killed by police in an Ohio parking lot, is mourned along with her unborn child
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ta’Kiya Young planned to move her growing family into a place of her own, and was just steps away from achieving that goal. She will now never have that chance. The 21-year-old pregnant Black woman was fatally shot by police in a supermarket parking lot near Columbus, Ohio, on Aug. 24. Young’s family held a funeral for her on Thursday. She lay in a casket with a clear lid, dressed in fuchsia with the body of her unborn child lying in her embrace. Her surviving relatives want the officer who shot her to be immediately fired and charged in her death.
