Georgia special grand jury recommended charges against 39 people, including Sen. Lindsey Graham
ATLANTA (AP) — A special grand jury investigating efforts to overturn Georgia’s 2020 presidential election results recommended indictments against a much larger group than prosecutors ultimately charged, including one current and two former U.S. senators. The grand jury report released Friday shows the jurors recommended charges against 39 people, compared to the 18 charged along with ex-President Donald Trump. Those not indicted include Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina, former U.S. Sens. Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue of Georgia and former Trump national security adviser Michael Flynn. The report was released at the request of the special grand jury and provides insight into one of the most expansive investigations into Trump.
Body cam catches elite federal prosecutor offering his Justice Department card in DUI crash arrest
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Body-camera video obtained by The Associated Press shows one of the nation's most prolific federal drug prosecutors offering police his Justice Department business card in an apparent attempt to blunt the fallout from a Fourth of July crash in which he is accused of drunkenly striking another vehicle and leaving. Joseph Ruddy was charged with driving under the influence with property damage — a first-degree misdemeanor. But he remained on the job at the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Tampa for two months, appearing in court as recently as last week to notch another win for the federal drug smuggling task force he helped create.
New Mexico governor issues order to suspend open and concealed carry of guns in Albuquerque
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham has issued an emergency public health order that suspends the open and permitted concealed carry of firearms in Albuquerque for 30 days in the midst of a spate of gun violence. The Democratic governor said Friday she is expecting legal challenges but felt compelled to act in response to gun violence, including the fatal shooting of an 11-year-old boy outside a minor league baseball stadium this week. The firearms suspension is tied to a threshold for violent crime rates that only the Albuquerque area currently meets. Police are exempt from the temporary ban.
Powerful earthquake strikes Morocco, damaging some buildings and sending people into the streets
RABAT, Morocco (AP) — A powerful earthquake has struck Morocco, damaging buildings in major cities and sending panicked people pouring into streets and alleyways from Rabat to Marrakech. There is no immediate word on any casualties. The U.S. Geological Survey says the quake hiT at 11:11 p.m. Friday with a preliminary magnitude of 6.8. The tremor's epicenter was high in the Atlas Mountains south of Marrakech and west of Oukaimeden, a popular Moroccan ski resort. It was also near Toubkal, the highest peak in North Africa.
Ex-US intelligence officer for North Korea points to growing concern on nuclear threat toward South
WASHINGTON (AP) — America's newly retired national intelligence officer for North Korea points to growing concern the North is building up its nuclear capabilities with neighboring South Korea in mind. Syd Seiler spoke to The Associated Press this week. Seiler spent four decades as a presidential adviser, negotiator and policy-maker on North Korea. Seiler points to leader Kim Jong Un's more threatening tone toward South Korea over the past year and a half. Seiler says that's in addition to Kim clearly focusing on South Korea in developing his nuclear and missile program. In a wide-ranging interview, Seiler points to the threat to South Korea even over the next decade as a top area of concern.
The number of people missing following devastating Maui wildfires has dropped to 66, governor says
HONOLULU (AP) — One month after the deadliest U.S. wildfire in more than a century leveled the historic town of Lahaina, Hawaii Gov. Josh Green says the number of missing has dropped to 66, the death toll remains at 115, and authorities will soon escort residents on visits to their property. Green told reporters Friday that tens of millions of dollars in aid will make its way to families and businesses as they recover, and beginning Oct. 8, travel restrictions will end and West Maui will reopen to visitors. The new tally of people still missing is significantly lower than a week earlier, when authorities said 385 remained unaccounted for.
Biden and Modi working in 'warmth and confidence' to build ties as Chinese leader skips G20
NEW DELHI (AP) — President Joe Biden has opened his visit to India by meeting privately Friday with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Indian leader’s home. The White House says the session was marked by “undeniable warmth and confidence” in one another going into the annual Group of 20 summit. Climate, economic security and other issues will dominate the agenda. Biden spent just under an hour meeting with Modi. White House adviser Kurt Campbell says warm sentiments have replaced a sense of distrust and uncertainty that previously defined relations between the U.S. and India.
On 'João', Brazilian singer Bebel Gilberto honors her late father, bossa nova giant João Gilberto
SAO PAULO (AP) — New York-born Brazilian singer Bebel Gilberto has released “João,” an album in tribute to her late father, the bossa nova giant João Gilberto. It comes four years after his death, and Gilberto says “it is a love letter to him.” For the singer, recording these songs went beyond a celebration of her dad — it is a celebration of her country. She hopes the album exposes more listeners to Brazilian music, just like the success of Billie Eilish's “Billie Bossa Nova” and Beabadoobee’s “The Perfect Pair" has brought in a new generation of listeners.
California lawmakers vote to limit when local election officials can count ballots by hand
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California lawmakers have voted to limit when local governments can count election ballots by hand. Local leaders in Shasta County decided to get rid of the voting machines it uses to tabulate ballots. County supervisors cited a loss of public confidence in the machines from Dominion Voting Systems. The company is at the center of discredited conspiracy theories since the 2020 presidential election. The county had been preparing to count ballots by hand. Friday, the California Legislature essentially voted to stop them from doing that. The bill only allows hand counts by local election officials in narrow circumstances. The bill now goes to Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom.
Inside the brand new White House Situation Room: Cutting-edge tech, mahogany and that new car smell
WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House Situation Room — a space of great mystique and even higher secrecy — just got a $50 million facelift. The 5,500-square-foot, highly secure complex of conference rooms and offices in the West Wing has undergone a gut renovation that took a year to complete. This is where the president meets with national security officials to discuss the most sensitive government matters, speaks with foreign leaders and works through major national security crises. President Joe Biden got a tour this week of the reworked space and then received an intelligence briefing in the hush-hush complex, which was created in 1961 by the Kennedy administration after the Bay of Pigs invasion as a dedicated crisis management center.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.