North Korea says its latest submarine can launch nuclear weapons, but there are doubts
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea says its new submarine has nuclear attack capabilities after years of development. Leader Kim Jong Un described the step as crucial in his efforts to build a nuclear-armed navy to counter the United States and its Asian allies. The North’s official Korean Central News Agency said the vessel, named “Hero Kim Kun Ok," is designed to launch tactical nuclear weapons from underwater. The agency did not specify the number of missiles it could carry and fire. In July, the U.S. docked a nuclear-capable ballistic missile submarine in South Korea for the first time since the 1980s.
India seeks a greater voice for the developing world at G20 but the Ukraine war may overshadow talks
NEW DELHI (AP) — It’s never been easy for the leaders of the world’s largest economies to find common ground, but Russia’s war on Ukraine has made it even harder for the Group of 20 meeting to reach meaningful agreements this year. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, this year’s host, has pledged Ukraine won’t overshadow his focus on the needs of developing nations in the so-called Global South, but the war has proved hard to ignore. Russia and China have blocked attempts at a final communique over objections to phrasing on Ukraine. Ending the summit without a communique would underscore how strained relations are among the world’s major powers.
Special grand jury report that aided Georgia probe leading to Trump's indictment is set for release
ATLANTA (AP) — A judge is expected to release the full report compiled by a special grand jury that helped an investigation by the Georgia prosecutor who ultimately indicted former President Donald Trump and 18 others. The report is expected Friday. Part of the report was released in February, but a judge said at the time that any parts recommending charges against specific people would not immediately be disclosed. But after 19 people were indicted last month on charges associated with efforts to overturn the 2020 election, the judge said the report can be released.
Mali military camp is attacked a day after 49 civilians and 15 soldiers were killed in assaults
BAMAKO, Mali (AP) — A military camp in Mali’s restive north has been attacked a day after two separate assaults by al-Qaida-linked insurgents killed 49 civilians and 15 government soldiers. The military said in a brief statement that it was responding to Friday's attack in the Gao region. Thursday’s attacks targeted a passenger boat near the city of Timbuktu and a military position in Bamba further downstream in Gao. The military junta says responsibility for the attacks was claimed by JNIM, an umbrella coalition of armed groups aligned with al-Qaida. It says it killed about 50 assailants while responding to the attacks. A United Nations report says al-Qaida-affiliated and Islamic State-linked groups have almost doubled their territory in Mali in less than a year.
Latin America women's rights groups say their abortion win in Mexico may hold the key to US struggle
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Women’s rights activists in Latin America have long looked to the United States as a model in their decades-long struggle to chip away at abortion restrictions in their highly religious countries. A historic Mexican Supreme Court ruling decriminalizing abortion on the federal level has prompted some to say U.S. activists should turn to their counterparts south of the border as they navigate a post-Roe v. Wade reality. Since the 1980s women's rights activists in Argentina, Mexico and other Latin American countries have little-by-little chipped away at laws restricting abortion. Now, Latin America is in the midst of a “green wave” as those countries like Mexico roll back restrictions at the same time new barriers are going up in the U.S.
Russia holds elections in occupied Ukrainian regions in an effort to tighten its grip there
TALLINN, Estonia (AP) — Russian authorities are holding local elections this weekend in occupied parts of Ukraine in an effort to tighten their grip on territories Moscow illegally annexed a year ago and still does not fully control. The voting for Russian-installed legislatures in the Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia has already begun and concludes Sunday. It has been denounced by Kyiv and the West. Ukrainian lawmakers urged other countries not to recognize the results of the vote. One analyst said it is important for Russia to go on with the voting to maintain the illusion of normalcy.
Evacuation orders for areas in central Greece as a river bursts its banks and floodwaters rise
ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Severe rainstorms eased but floodwaters were still rising in parts of central Greece Friday, while fire department and military helicopters were plucking people from villages inundated by tons of water and mud that have left at least six dead, six missing and many people clinging to the roofs of their homes, appealing for rescue. Flooding triggered by rainstorms also hit neighboring Bulgaria and Turkey, killing a total of 18 people in all three countries since the rains began Tuesday. In Greece, severe rainstorms turned streams into raging torrents that burst dams, washed away roads and bridges and hurled cars into the sea. Authorities said some areas received twice the average annual rainfall for Athens in the space of just 12 hours.
As more children die from fentanyl, some prosecutors are charging their parents with murder
SANTA ROSA, Calif. (AP) — A growing number of parents across the U.S. are being criminally charged with murder or manslaughter after their children die from exposure to fentanyl. Supporters of the ramped-up enforcement say that by now those who use the synthetic opioid know the lethality of the drug and should be treated like drunk drivers who kill people. Critics of the approach say the parents didn’t intend to kill their children but instead made poor choices because of their addictions and are being further punished instead of being offered help. The debate comes as the country battles with how to effectively diminish the use of the highly accessible and extremely deadly drug.
Spanish prosecutors accuse Rubiales of sexual assault and coercion for kissing a player at World Cup
BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Spanish state prosecutors have accused Luis Rubiales of sexual assault and coercion for kissing a player on the lips without her consent after the Women’s World Cup final. The now-suspended president of the Spanish soccer federation kissed Jenni Hermoso on the lips during the awards ceremony after Spain beat England to win the title on Aug. 20 in Sydney, Australia. Prosecutors presented the case against Rubiales to Spain’s National Court in Madrid two days after Hermoso formally accused him of sexual assault. Rubiales could face a fine or a prison sentence of one to four years if found guilty of sexual assault.
Lions spoil Chiefs' celebration of Super Bowl title by rallying for a 21-20 win in the NFL's opener
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Detroit Lions rallied for a 21-20 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs to ruin the Super Bowl champions' celebration on the NFL's opening night. Jared Goff threw for 253 yards and a touchdown while new Lions running back David Montgomery reached the end zone for the go-ahead score late in the game. Detroit then held the Chiefs on the next possession to put it away. Kansas City had won eight straight openers while the Lions had lost their last five. The Chiefs played without injured All-Pro tight end Travis Kelce and All-Pro defensive tackle Chris Jones, who is in a holdout.
