Biden tells Idalia's Florida victims 'your nation has your back.' DeSantis rejects meeting with him
LIVE OAK, Fla. (AP) — President Joe Biden saw from the sky Hurricane Idalia’s impact across a swath of Florida before setting out on a walking tour of the city of Live Oak, which is recovering from the storm. Notably absent was any interaction with Gov. Ron DeSantis, a Republican presidential candidate. DeSantis suggested a meeting could hinder response efforts and did not accompany the Democratic president. Biden's federal disaster chief says her team and the governor's team “worked collectively” to agree on the area that Biden would visit. The mayor of Live Oak, east of the state capital of Tallahassee, thanked Biden and first lady Jill Biden for coming and “showing us that we’re important to you.”
For at least a day, all the world is 'Margaritaville' in homage to Jimmy Buffett
KEY WEST, Florida (AP) — From Key West, Florida, and beyond, the world became an extension of Jimmy Buffett's musical kingdom of “Margaritaville.” With the passing of the beach-bum balladeer at the age of 76, legions of his fans are celebrating the music he left behind. Buffett’s eponymous hit song has long been the anthem of Florida’s Key West, where Buffett once lived and built his enduring legacyr. The community there planned a remembrance Sunday along Duval Street, home to some of Key West’s most well-known eateries and music venues, including the Chart Room where Buffett sang early in his career. Dozens of fans gathered at a Margaritaville restaurant in New York City to honor Buffett.
DeSantis' redistricting map in Florida is unconstitutional and must be redrawn, judge says
A judge says that a Florida redistricting plan pushed by Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis violates the state constitution. The state judge said Saturday the plan is prohibited from being used for any future U.S. congressional elections since it diminishes the ability of Black voters in north Florida to pick a representative of their choice. The judge sent the plan back to the Florida Legislature with instructions that lawmakers should draw a new congressional map that complies with the Florida Constitution. The decision in state court was the latest to strike down new congressional maps in Southern states over concerns that they diluted Black voting power.
Bill Richardson, a former governor and UN ambassador who worked to free detained Americans, dies
WASHINGTON (AP) — Bill Richardson, a two-term Democratic governor of New Mexico and a U.S. ambassador to the United Nations who dedicated his post-political career to working to free Americans detained overseas, has died. He was 75. The Richardson Center for Global Engagement, which he founded and led, said in a statement Saturday that he died in his sleep at his home in Chatham, Massachusetts. Before his election in 2002 as governor, Richardson was U.N. ambassador and energy secretary under President Bill Clinton and served 14 years as a congressman representing northern New Mexico. Richardson also traveled the globe as an unofficial diplomatic troubleshooter, negotiating the release of hostages and American servicemen from North Korea, Iraq, Cuba and Sudan
Pope starts Mongolia visit by praising the country's religious freedom dating back to Genghis Khan
ULAANBAATAR, Mongolia (AP) — Pope Francis has praised Mongolia’s tradition of religious freedom dating to the times of founder Genghis Khan during the first-ever papal visit to the Asian nation. Francis met with Catholic missionaries who have cultivated one of the world's tiniest and newest Catholic communities on his first full day Saturday in Mongolia. Francis earlier met with President Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh inside a traditional Mongolian round yurt set up inside the state palace. He wrote a message in the guest book that he was visiting Mongolia as a pilgrim of peace. He wrote that Mongolia is “a country young and ancient, modern and rich of tradition.” Francis is visiting Mongolia to minister to its Catholic community of 1,450 people.
An Ohio ballot measure seeks to protect abortion access. Opponents' messaging is on parental rights
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The wording of a proposed constitutional amendment on Ohio’s fall ballot to ensure abortion rights seems straightforward. The ballot measure would enshrine the right “to make and carry out one’s own reproductive decisions.” Yet as the campaigning for and against the nation’s latest tug-of-war over abortion begins in earnest this weekend, Ohio voters are getting a different message from the measure’s opponents. Opponents are characterizing the proposal as threatening a wide range of parental rights. It’s no surprise that anti-abortion groups opposed to the amendment are promoting that message as polls show a strong majority of Ohio voters believe abortion should generally be legal.
'Margaritaville' singer Jimmy Buffett, who turned beach-bum life into an empire, dies at 76
NEW YORK (AP) — “Margaritaville” singer-songwriter Jimmy Buffett has died at age 76. A statement on Buffett's official website and social media pages says the singer died Friday “surrounded by his family, friends, music and dogs." Buffett created beach bum soft rock with an escapist Caribbean flavor song and turned that celebration of loafing into a billion-dollar empire of restaurants, resorts and frozen concoctions. The song ”Margaritaville," by far his biggest hit, was released in 1977 and spent 22 weeks in the Billboard Hot 100. It became a seaside standard and inspired generations of fans — known as Parrotheads — to celebrate easy living.
Russia says it thwarted attacks on Crimea bridge. Shelling and strikes leave at least 3 dead
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russia says its forces destroyed three Ukrainian naval drones being used in an attempt to attack a key bridge linking Russia to Moscow-annexed Crimea, temporarily closing it for a third time in less than a year. One naval drone was destroyed late Friday and two others early on Saturday morning, according to Russia’s Defense Ministry. There was no immediate comment from Ukrainian officials. One civilian was killed and three wounded during shelling of Russia’s Belgorod and Kursk regions bordering Ukraine. Another two died and four were wounded during shelling of Ukraine’s southern Kherson and northeastern Sumy regions. According to British intelligence, Russia risks splitting its forces in an attempt to prevent a Ukrainian breakthrough in Ukraine’s south.
Texas AG Ken Paxton's impeachment trial is in the hands of Republicans who have been by his side
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — The impeachment trial of Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is going to test the will of Republicans senators to punish not only one of their own, but a hard-right firebrand who has driven the state’s policymaking for years. Paxton is set to stand trial in the Texas Senate starting Tuesday on charges of bribery and abuse of office. Paxton is just the third official in the state's nearly 200-year history to be impeached. Witnesses called to testify could include Paxton and a woman with whom he acknowledged having an extramarital affair.
Children hit hardest by the pandemic are now the big kids at school. Many still need reading help
Young students who were hit hardest by the pandemic are entering the upper grades of elementary school. Many will need extra reading support that schools aren’t used to providing for older children. The students who were just starting school when the world shut down in 2020 showed some of the most alarming delays in their ability to read. To help them catch up, schools deployed a wide range of strategies. And among some incoming fourth-graders, there are encouraging signs of gains. But now that they’re big kids, will they get the same help? Experts say few upper-grade teachers know how to build foundational reading skills.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.