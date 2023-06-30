The Supreme Court rejects Biden's plan to wipe away $400 billion in student loan debt
WASHINGTON (AP) — A sharply divided Supreme Court has effectively killed President Joe Biden’s $400 billion plan to cancel or reduce federal student loan debts for millions of Americans. Hours later on Friday, Biden said that “this fight is not over” and he proposed a new plan based on different authority. His original plan was to spend some $400 billion to cancel or reduce federal student loan debts for millions of borrowers. The plan was challenged in court by a group of Republican-led states and others. A sharply divided Supreme Court ruled Friday that the Biden administration overstepped its authority in trying to cancel or reduce the student loan debt.
The Supreme Court rules for a designer who doesn't want to make wedding websites for gay couples
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court’s conservative majority has ruled a Christian graphic artist who wants to design wedding websites can refuse to work with same-sex couples. The decision is a defeat for gay rights. The court ruled 6-3 on Friday for designer Lorie Smith despite a Colorado law barring discrimination based on sexual orientation, race, gender and other characteristics. Smith argued the law violates her free speech rights. Smith’s opponents warned a win for her would allow a range of businesses to discriminate against customers. Justice Neil Gorsuch wrote for the court’s six conservative justices that the First Amendment envisions a United States where people are “free to think and speak as they wish.”
Alan Arkin, Oscar-winning 'Little Miss Sunshine' actor, dies at 89
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Oscar winner Alan Arkin has died at age 89. The popular character actor was nominated three times for Academy Awards and finally won in 2007 as the foul-mouthed grandfather in the surprise hit “Little Miss Sunshine.” Four decades earlier, he was nominated for “The Russians Are Coming, The Russians Are Coming” and “The Heart Is a Lonely Hunter.” He also directed the film version of Jules Feiffer’s 1971 dark comedy “Little Murders” and Neil Simon’s 1972 play about bickering old vaudeville partners, “The Sunshine Boys.” His sons Adam, Matthew and Anthony confirmed their father’s death through the actor’s publicist on Friday. They called Arkin a "uniquely talented force of nature.
Youths clash with French police, loot stores in 4th day of riots triggered by fatal police shooting
NANTERRE, France (AP) — Young rioters clashed with police and looted stores across France in a fourth day of violence triggered by the deadly police shooting of a teen, piling more pressure on President Emmanuel Macron after he appealed to parents to keep children off the streets and blamed social media for fueling unrest. While Macron held off on declaring a state of emergency, his interior minister ordered a complete shutdown of all public bus and tram services nationwide to take effect before sunset Friday and beefed up police forces to 45,000. Macron says social media platforms such as Snapchat and TikTok have played a “considerable role” in fueling copycat acts of violence.
A week after an armed rebellion rattled Russia, key details about it are still shrouded in mystery
A week after the mutiny raised the most daunting challenge to President Vladimir Putin’s rule in over two decades, key details about the uprising remain shrouded in mystery. Did mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin have inside help from the military and political elite in his armed rebellion that rattled Russia? Uncertainty also swirls around the fate of Prigozhin and his Wagner private military forces, along with the deal they got from the Kremlin and what the future holds for the Russian defense minister they tried to oust. Finally, the Russian president is seeking to shore up the weaknesses revealed by the events of last weekend — but how successful he will be is another unknown..
The world's tallest flagpole. A tiny Maine town. An idea meant to unite people is dividing them
COLUMBIA FALLS, Maine (AP) — In the United States, many people view bigger as better. But some residents of a tiny community in Maine are balking at measuring patriotism by the size of a flagpole. Situated at the nation’s eastern tip, Maine’s Down East region is the place where the sunlight first kisses the East Coast of the United States each day. It's where the vast wilderness and ocean meet. It's also the place where a patriotic family has proposed the world's tallest flagpole — one that'd be taller than the Empire State Building, with a huge American flag on top. The proposal was supposed to unite people around the flag and create jobs. Instead, it's laying bare community and cultural flashpoints.
Heat waves like the one that's killed 14 in the southern US are becoming more frequent and enduring
PHOENIX (AP) — Heat waves like the one that engulfed parts of parts of the South and Midwest and killed more than a dozen people are becoming more common. Experts say the extreme weather events, which claim more lives than hurricanes and tornadoes, will likely increase in the future. A heat dome that killed 13 people in Texas and another in Louisiana pushed eastward Thursday and is expected to be centered over the mid-South by the weekend. Heat index levels of up to 112 degrees are forecast in parts of Florida over the next few days and extreme heat is expected in Arizona by Saturday. Climate scientists say extreme heat deaths will increase without more action to combat climate change.
In rural India, summer's heat can be deadly. Ambulance crews see the toll up close
BANPUR, India (AP) — Extreme heat is fast becoming a serious public health crisis in India, with more than 150 people dying during a severe heat wave that blasted the country earlier in June. India is among the countries most vulnerable to climate change and severe heat, which is sometimes classified as a slow-onset disaster. Ambulance crews can be the first line of care for those affected by heat. The Associated Press followed one such crew as they raced from call to call during a busy 12-hour shift in Bundelkhand, a mostly poor region in the nation's interior that is one of India's hottest. Paramedic Jitendra Kumar said the work is difficult but he feels proud to be saving lives.
Haze, heat and storms are bringing danger and discomfort to many parts of the US
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Smoky haze, hot weather and powerful storms brought dangerous and uncomfortable conditions to parts of the U.S. heading into a long July Fourth weekend that typically draws Americans to outdoor gatherings. In the Midwest, utility crews scrambled Friday to restore electricity a day after a powerful wind storm system moved across Illinois and Indiana. Utility companies reported that more than 250,000 homes and businesses were still without electricity. In the South, an excessive heat warning is in place for parts of Tennessee, Arkansas and Mississippi. And the Environmental Protection Agency is warning that parts of Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey and Connecticut could experience “unhealthy” air conditions because of wildfires in Canada.
Brazil's Jair Bolsonaro is barred from running for office until 2030
SAO PAULO (AP) — Far-right former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has been barred from running for office again until 2030 after a panel of judges concluded that he abused his power and cast unfounded doubts on the country’s electronic voting system. Friday's decision upends the 68-year-old’s political future and likely erases any chance for him to regain power. Five of the seven judges on the nation’s highest electoral court agreed that Bolsonaro used government communication channels to promote his campaign and sowed distrust about the vote. He can appeal to the Supreme Court, though experts say the decision is unlikely to be overturned.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.