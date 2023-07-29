Fresh charges tie Trump even more closely to coverup effort. That could deepen his legal woes
WASHINGTON (AP) — New allegations in the classified documents case against former President Donald Trump deepen his legal jeopardy as he braces for possible additional indictments related to efforts to overturn the 2020 election. The latest criminal charges unsealed Thursday allege a more central role for the former president than previously known in a cover-up that prosecutors say was meant to prevent them from recovering top-secret documents he took with him after he left the White House. Experts say the new allegations strengthen special counsel Jack Smith’s already powerful case against Trump while undercutting potential defenses floated by the former president. Trump has denied any wrongdoing.
Members of Congress break for August with no clear path to avoiding a shutdown this fall
WASHINGTON (AP) — Lawmakers broke for their August recess this week with many worried about whether they can avoid a partial government shutdown upon their return. Congress will have until Oct. 1, the start of the new fiscal year, to pass the spending bills needed to fund government agencies next year or a stopgap measure that keeps agencies running temporarily. It won’t be easy. Democratic Sen. Chris Coons of Delaware is worried about the road ahead, saying “we’re going to scare the hell out of the American people before we get this done." House Speaker Kevin McCarthy says he's confident "we can get this all done” by the end of September.
Water is refreshing in the heat, right? In parts of Florida this past week, not so much
KEY BISCAYNE, Fla. (AP) — When the ocean gets really hot, it's less refreshing. Earlier this week, sea surface temperatures rose above 100 degrees Fahrenheit at a spot off Florida's southern tip. In the prolonged heat wave smothering the Southwest, pools are so hot that they don't offer enough relief. One woman threw blocks of ice into her pool to lower the temperature. This is happening when large swaths of the United STates are suffering through a heat wave. Scientists recently declared that July was the hottest month ever recorded for the globe. Luckily in Florida, a storm finally helped sea surface temperatures fall where they were extremely high.
Do you believe in angels? About 7 in 10 U.S. adults do, a new AP-NORC poll shows
Compared with the devil, angels carry more credence in America. They even get more credence than hell. More than astrology, reincarnation, and the belief that physical things can have spiritual energies. In fact, about 7 in 10 U.S. adults say they believe in angels, according to a new poll by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research. The widespread acceptance of angels made sense to one angel expert because they are malleable to an array of worldviews. Angels mean different things to different people. For example, the idea of loved ones becoming heavenly angels after death is neither an unusual belief nor a universally held one.
'God willing, we will meet again in Libya.' A migrant family's tale shows chaos at Tunisian border
A Cameroonian man who survived the desert crossing between Tunisia and Libya says his wife and daughter died and are the migrants that appear in a graphic photo widely shared on social media. Mbengue Nyimbilo Crepin says Tunisian authorities dumped him, wife Matyla Dosso, 6-year-old Marie and others at the border in the heat, without water. Nyimbilo collapsed and told his family to continue on. He eventually got to Libya but later saw the photo and identified his wife and daughter. Tunisian officials are conducting mass expulsions of Black migrants. Despite evidence of abuse, the EU has offered millions of euros to stabilize Tunisia and stop migrants trying to reach Europe. That didn't stop Nyimbilo from trying. He now struggles to understand his loss.
To wrap, or not to wrap? Hungarian bookstores face fines over closed packaging for LGBTQ+ books
BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Booksellers in Hungary must decide whether to comply with a law requiring books that depict homosexuality to be placed in closed packaging on their shelves. Some bookstores have already received hefty fines from the right-wing government for failing to do so, while others have opted to abide by the legislation, despite their opposition to it. The 2021 law bans the “depiction or promotion” of homosexuality in content available to minors under 18, including in television, films, advertisements and literature. Rights groups say the law infringes on the rights of the LGBTQ+ community, but the government insists it's necessary to protect children. Some authors, booksellers and activists have resisted the provisions, arguing that they are discriminatory.
The extreme heat wave that blasted the Southwest is abating with late arriving monsoon rains
PHOENIX (AP) — A historic heat wave that turned the Southwest into a blast furnace throughout July is beginning to abate with late arriving monsoon rains. Forecasters expect that by Monday, people in metro Phoenix will begin seeing high temperatures under 110 degrees for the first time in a month. The high temperature in the desert city as of Friday has been at or above that mark for 29 consecutive days. Already this week the overnight low at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport fell under 90 for the first time in 16 days, allowing people some respite from the stifling heat.
Election disinformation campaigns targeted voters of color in 2020. Experts expect 2024 to be worse
CHICAGO (AP) — Community organizations are gearing up for what they expect will be a worsening onslaught of disinformation targeting voters of color as the 2024 election approaches. They say the tailored campaigns challenge assumptions of what kinds of voters are susceptible to election conspiracies and distrust in voting systems. For example, immigrants from authoritarian regimes in countries like Venezuela or who have lived through the Chinese Cultural Revolution may be vulnerable to misinformation that claims politicians want to turn the U.S. into a Socialist state. Disinformation efforts often hinge on topics most important to each community, taking advantage of very real fears and past trauma.
The UFO congressional hearing was 'insulting' to US employees, a top Pentagon official says
WASHINGTON (AP) — A top Pentagon official has attacked this week’s widely watched congressional hearing on UFOs. In a letter posted online, Dr. Sean Kirkpatrick criticizes much of the testimony from a retired Air Force intelligence officer that energized believers in extraterrestrial life and produced headlines around the world. He says the claims made in the hearing were “insulting” to employees who are investigating several hundred reports of sightings his office has received. Retired Air Force Maj. David Grusch testified Wednesday that the U.S. has concealed what he called a “multi-decade” program to collect and reverse-engineer UFOs.
'X' logo installed atop Twitter building, spurring San Francisco to investigate permit violation
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — San Francisco has opened a complaint and launched an investigation of a giant “X” sign that cropped up Friday on top of the downtown headquarters of the social media platform formerly known as Twitter. Billionaire Elon Musk, who bought the platform, announced the name change this week. He tried to remove the iconic Twitter sign and blue bird on Monday, but workers were stopped for safety reasons. San Francisco's building inspection department also said Musk would need permits to change the sign. On Friday, a spokesman for the department said Musk still needs permits to make sure anything erected on top of the building is sound and safely installed.
