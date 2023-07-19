Trump's target letter suggests the sprawling US probe into the 2020 election is zeroing in on him
WASHINGTON (AP) — A target letter sent to Donald Trump suggests that a sprawling Justice Department investigation into efforts to overturn the 2020 elections is zeroing in on him. Federal prosecutors have cast a wide net, asking witnesses in recent months about a chaotic White House meeting that included discussion of seizing voting machines and about lawyers’ involvement in plans to block the transfer of power. They’ve also discussed with witnesses schemes by Trump associates to enlist slates of Republican fake electors in battleground states won by Democrat Joe Biden and interviewed state election officials who faced pressure campaigns over the election results.
North Korea stays silent on its apparent detention of a US soldier who bolted across the border
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea is staying silent about the detention of an American soldier who sprinted across the Koreas’ heavily fortified border as other members of his tour group looked on in shock. Some observers said the North was unlikely to repatriate him anytime soon amid heightened tensions between the rivals. Pvt. 2nd Class Travis King bolted into North Korea while on a tour of the Demilitarized Zone on Tuesday. That was a day after he was supposed to leave the country and travel to a base in the U.S. King was released from a South Korean prison earlier this month, not the first time he’d run into legal trouble in the country. King is the first known American held in North Korea in nearly five years.
Russia hits critical port facilities in Odesa after Kremlin halts grain deal
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russia unleashed intense overnight drone and missile attacks that officials said damaged critical port infrastructure in southern Ukraine, including grain and oil terminals, and wounded at least 12 people. The bombardment targeted the port city of Odesa, days after President Vladimir Putin blamed Ukraine for an attack on the crucial Kerch Bridge linking Russia with the Crimean Peninsula, which the Kremlin illegally annexed from Kyiv in 2014. Putin also pulled Moscow out of its participation in the Black Sea Grain Initiative, which enabled Ukraine’s exports to reach many countries facing the threat of hunger. Russian emergency officials in Crimea, meanwhile, said more than 2,200 people were evacuated from four villages because of a fire at a military facility.
Firefighters battle wildfires surrounding Athens as second heat wave hits the Mediterranean country
NEA PERAMOS, Greece (AP) — New evacuations have been ordered as wildfires raged near the Greek Capital after a second heat wave hit the Mediterranean country from the west following days of record-high temperatures baked southern Europe. Firefighters on Wednesday were working round-the-clock to preserve forests, industrial facilities, and vacation homes as evacuations continued for a third day along a highway connecting Athens to the southern city of Corinth. The World Meteorological Organization, a United Nations body that monitors weather, said preliminary global figures showed the month of June to be the hottest on record and that the rising temperatures are already having a major impact on human health, agriculture, energy and water access.
Phoenix scorches at 110 for 19th straight day, breaking big US city records in global heat wave
PHOENIX (AP) — The extreme heat scorching Phoenix set a record Tuesday, the 19th consecutive day temperatures hit at least 110 degrees Fahrenheit in a summer of suffering that's echoing around much of the globe. As human-caused climate change and a newly formed El Nino are combining to shatter heat records worldwide, the Phoenix region stands apart among major metropolitan areas in the U.S. Weather historian Christopher Burt of the Weather Company says no other major city has had any streak of 110-degree days or 90-degree nights longer than Phoenix.
Israeli president says his speech to Congress highlights an 'unbreakable bond' despite US unease
WASHINGTON (AP) — Israel’s president speaks to Congress in an appearance aimed at demonstrating what he calls the “unbreakable bond” between Israel and the U.S. The show of unity Wednesday comes despite U.S. concerns over Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s judicial overhaul and settlement construction in the occupied West Bank. Isaac Herzog will become the second Israeli president, after his father, Chaim Herzog, to address Congress. Herzog's speech will mark modern Israel’s celebration of its 75th year. But the visit by Israel's figurehead president also exposes the difficulties Democrats face in balancing longstanding U.S. support for ally Israel with disapproval of some actions by Netanyahu’s government, a coalition of ultranationalist and ultra-Orthodox parties.
Climate and violence hobble Nigeria's push to rely on its own wheat after the hit from Russia's war
ABUJA, Nigeria (AP) — Nigeria is trying to make Africa’s largest economy reliant on its own wheat production. But climate change and violence in the northern part of the country, where grains are largely grown, have hindered these efforts. That has worsened local food prices because Nigeria hasn't been able to produce enough wheat to make up for lost supplies tied to Russia's war in Ukraine. Russia’s decision this week to back out of an accord allowing Ukraine to ship grain from the Black Sea could make things worse after Ukraine had pledged more supplies of wheat at lower prices. Some farmers are seeing extreme heat and irregular rain contributing to wheat yields dropping in half.
Adrift for months, Australian and his dog lived on raw fish until Mexican fishermen rescued them
MANZANILLO, Mexico (AP) — Lost at sea for months on a disabled catamaran, with no way to cook and no source of fresh water but the rain, Australian Timothy Shaddock said he expected to die. But there was a lot he liked about the experience, he said, like swims in the sea, the company of his dog Bella, and the sight of the moon over the water. In a press conference as he came ashore Tuesday, Shaddock dwelled on his love of the sea, and declined to describe the “many, many, many bad days” he experienced before being rescued by a tuna fishing boat. He said he and Bella lived on raw fish and rainwater, and worked maintaining the boat almost all the time he wasn't sleeping.
Northwestern hazing scandal puts the school in the league of big institutions tied to sexual abuse
Northwestern has been added to a long list of American universities to face a scandal in athletics and may eventually join the trend of making large payouts following allegations of sexual abuse. A former Wildcats football player filed the first lawsuit against Pat Fitzgerald and members of the school’s leadership on Tuesday, seeking damages stemming from a hazing scandal that cost the former football coach his job. More lawsuits are expected to follow from former football and baseball players as well as from student-athletes who played other sports for the private school.
'Oppenheimer' stirs up conflicted history for Los Alamos and New Mexico downwinders
LOS ALAMOS, N.M. (AP) — An upcoming movie about a man who changed the course of the world’s history by shepherding the development of the first atomic bomb is expected to be a blockbuster. But for a community downwind of the New Mexico testing site, director Christopher Nolan's “Oppenheimer” will be painful. New Mexicans who were exposed to radiation from the world's first atomic blast during World War II's top-secret Manhattan Project have never been fully recognized. Downwinders are calling on Nolan and others to help raise awareness of the health implications of Oppenheimer's work. Meanwhile, officials in Los Alamos are preparing for the spotlight. They see it as a chance to help visitors learn about the town's complicated history.
