Russian mercenaries' short-lived revolt could have long-term consequences for Putin
A short-lived revolt by a rebellious Russian mercenary commander has ended with his troops beating a retreat. But the extraordinary challenge to President Vladimir Putin’s two-decade hold on power could have long-term consequences for his rule and his war in Ukraine. Putin’s image as a tough leader had already been badly bruised by that war. Analysts said Saturday’s march toward Moscow by forces under the command of his onetime protege, Yevgeny Prigozhin, exposed further weaknesses. It also meant some of the best forces fighting for Russia in Ukraine were pulled from that battlefield: Prigozhin’s own Wagner troops and Chechen ones sent to stop them.
In post-Roe era, House Republicans begin quiet push for new restrictions on abortion access
WASHINGTON (AP) — House Republicans are pushing new restrictions on abortion access and trying to build on the work of activists whose strategy successfully elevated the abortion fight to the Supreme Court. In one government funding bill after another, Republicans are incorporating provisions to limit women’s reproductive rights. Democrats say the proposals will never become law. For years, Republicans held stand-alone votes in the House on bills to restrict abortion. Now, the GOP’s new push is taking place line by line in the sprawling legislation drafted each year to fund government agencies and programs. Nearly a dozen anti-abortion measures have been included so far in budget bills.
When wealthy adventurers take huge risks, who should foot the bill for rescue attempts?
In recent days, the massive hunt for a submersible vehicle lost during a north Atlantic descent to explore the wreckage of the Titanic has refocused attention on the conundrum: who should pay for the sweeping search? With rescuers and the public fixated first on saving and then on mourning those aboard, it has made for uneasy conversation. In the end, it turned out that the sub had imploded near the Titanic wreckage. In the past, government agencies have typically taken on the cost of such searches, even when rich people pay thousands of dollars for questionable activities.
As fuel taxes plummet, states weigh charging by the mile instead of the tank
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — U.S. states are facing a myriad of hurdles as they experiment with programs to eventually replace the motor fuel taxes that have paid for roads for more than a century. Those taxes are generating less each year due to inflation, fuel efficiency and the rise of electric cars. One popular proposal is to charge drivers by the mile rather than the gallon. But eight years after Oregon began a voluntary pilot program, it's still having trouble getting many people to sign on. Other ideas are to tax electricity from public vehicle charging stations or tack charges onto door-to-door package deliveries. States are now weighing whether to start making the programs mandatory.
With record heat and drought-stricken woods, Spain’s Catalonia faces perfect wildfire conditions
SOLSONA, Spain (AP) — Take a prolonged drought amid record-high temperatures for Spain, toss in an increasingly dense forest unable to adapt to a fast-changing climate, and Asier Larrañaga has reason to be on guard. Larrañaga is one of the top fire analysts for the firefighters of Catalonia charged with safeguarding the homes and landscapes of the northeast corner of the Iberian Peninsula. His hope is that some recent rain continues and bucks the historic trend of dry, hot weather in July and August. But just in case he and his fellow firefighters are bracing for a difficult fire campaign after Spain led Europe in charred woodlands last year.
GOP state legislatures seek greater control over state and local election offices
ATLANTA (AP) — Lawmakers in several Republican-led states have been looking to exert more authority over state and local election offices. They're trying to claim new powers that Democrats say could be used to target left-leaning counties in future elections. The moves range from requiring legislative approval of court settlements in election-related lawsuits to creating paths for taking over local election offices. Attempts by Republican legislatures to expand their power over how elections are run have soared since the 2020 presidential election, spurred by former President Donald Trump’s false claims of widespread fraud. Republican lawmakers say the moves are necessary oversight aimed at improving elections.
Party and protest mix as LGBTQ+ pride parades kick off from New York to San Francisco
NEW YORK (AP) — Some of the world’s biggest celebrations of LGBTQ+ pride are set to kick off Sunday. Thousands are expected to march in New York, San Francisco and other North American cities in parades that will be part party, part protest. Entertainers and activists, drag performers and transgender advocates are among the grand marshals in parades this weekend. Many of the marches are embracing a unity message as new laws targeting the LGBTQ+ community take effect in several U.S. states. Chicago, Minneapolis, Denver, Seattle and Toronto, Canada, are all scheduled to hold their annual pride parades on Sunday.
A law that bans sex toys as obscene and morally harmful is being challenged by women in Zimbabwe
HARARE, Zimbabwe (AP) — A woman in Zimbabwe says she and other women are “tired of oppression” and is challenging a law that bans sex toys and threatens those found in possession of them with jail sentences. Sitabile Dewa, who is a women's rights activist, says she wants to use sex toys and calls the law “archaic” and an infringement of her freedom. Her court case comes in a socially conservative country. It is supported by other women's rights groups as part of an overall struggle against Zimbabwe's patriarchal outlook that limits women’s choices on other issue like contraception, marriage and even what they wear.
BET Awards return Sunday night, celebrating 50 years of hip-hop
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The BET Awards return Sunday night with a show that promises to celebrate 50 years of hip-hop. Kid Capri will curate a tribute to the genre, and Patti Labelle will pay tribute to the late Tina Turner in a performance. Drake leads the nominations and Busta Rhymes will take home the Lifetime Achievement Award, one of the show's highest honors. Other performers at the 2023 BET Awards include Chief Keef, E-40, Fat Joe, Soulja Boy, The Sugarhill Gang, Tyga, Ying Yang Twins and Yo-Yo. Busta Rhymes will receive the Lifetime Achievement Award. The show begins at 8 p.m. Eastern and will air live on BET and several Paramount channels, including VH1, MTV and Comedy Central.
EXPLAINER: What is the Hajj pilgrimage and what does it mean for Muslims?
MECCA, Saudi Arabia (AP) — Over 2 million Muslims will take part in this week’s Hajj pilgrimage to the holy city of Mecca in Saudi Arabia. It's one of the world’s largest religious gatherings, and is returning to full capacity following years of coronavirus restrictions. The Hajj is one of the five pillars of Islam, and all Muslims are required to undertake it at least once in their lives if they are physically and financially able to do so. For the pilgrims, it is a profound spiritual experience that wipes away sins, brings them closer to God and highlights Muslim unity. For the Saudi royal family, which captured Mecca in the 1920s, organizing the pilgrimage is a major source of pride and legitimacy.
