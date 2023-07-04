Gunman opens fire at random on Philadelphia streets, killing 5 before he is arrested, police say
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Police say a gunman in a bulletproof vest has opened fire on the streets of Philadelphia, killing five people and wounding two boys before he surrendered to responding officers. The shootings took place over several city blocks, and dozens of spent shell casings were found. No connection was immediately known between the victims and the shooter. Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw said at a news conference Monday night that the gunman had an “AR-type” rifle, multiple magazines, a handgun and a police scanner. The violence marks the country’s 29th mass killing in 2023, according to a database maintained by The Associated Press and USA Today in partnership with Northeastern University. That's the highest on record.
Palestinian attacker wounds 4 in Tel Aviv as Israel presses on with West Bank operation
JENIN, West Bank (AP) — A Palestinian man careened his car into pedestrians in Tel Aviv, wounding at least four people, in an attack praised by the Islamist militant group Hamas as a response to Israel’s ongoing military operation in the occupied West Bank. An Israeli police spokesman told local media that the incident in the seaside city was a deliberate attack, and that a civilian shot and killed the driver. Hundreds of Israeli troops are hunting for Palestinian militants and weapons in a West Bank refugee camp for a second day. Residents said Tuesday that some shops and homes were damaged, and that rubble littered the streets. The Palestinian Health Ministry says the two-day death toll rose to 10 and that dozens were injured.
In a polarized US, how to define a patriot increasingly depends on who's being asked
Millions of Americans will attend parades, fireworks, barbecues and other Independence Day events, celebrating the courage and sacrifices of the nation’s 18th century patriots who fought for the nation’s independence from England and what they considered an unjust government. But that is only one version of a “patriot.” Today the word “patriot” and its variants have morphed beyond the original meaning. “Patriot” has become infused in political rhetoric and school curriculums, with varying definitions, while being appropriated by white nationalist groups. Trying to define what a patriot is often depends on who is being asked.
'Liberty, equality, fraternity' for all? New riots make France confront an old problem
PARIS (AP) — The lofty ideals of “Liberty, Equality, Fraternity" to which France aspires are embossed on its coins and carved above its school doors. But they are not what some French people who are Black or brown saw in a deadly police shooting. A shocking video of an officer firing at and killing a delivery driver of north African descent triggered nationwide protests. The 17-year-old, Nahel, was declared dead at 9:15 a.m. last Tuesday. As was also the case with the footage of George Floyd’s killing in the United States, the images left some people wondering whether police abuses sometimes go unpunished because they aren’t captured on camera.
Russia says it foiled Ukrainian drone attack on Moscow as Kyiv's counteroffensive grinds on
The Russian military says it has fended off a Ukrainian drone attack on Moscow that prompted authorities to briefly close one of the city's airports. Ukrainian authorities didn’t claim responsibility for the raid. Tuesday's attack, which follows previous similar raids on the Russian capital, comes after a mutiny launched by mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin, which saw his Wagner troops approach Moscow in the biggest challenge to Russian President Vladimir Putin in more than two decades. The Russian Defense Ministry said in the new incident four drones were downed by air defenses on the outskirts of Moscow and one was jammed and forced down. Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said there were no casualties or damage.
Putin says Russia is 'united as never before' at meeting of Russia- and China-led security group
NEW DELHI (AP) — President Vladimir Putin claimed Tuesday that the Russian people were “united as never before,” as he sought to project confidence in the wake of a short-lived revolt, at a meeting of a rare international organization where he can find a sympathetic audience. The Shanghai Cooperation Organization meeting, hosted via videoconference by India, was Putin’s first multilateral summit since an armed rebellion rattled Russia and comes as he is eager to show that the West has failed to isolate Moscow over its 2022 invasion of Ukraine. The Asian security grouping founded by Russia and China to counter Western alliances also welcomed Iran as a new member, bringing its membership to nine nations.
Highland Park marks 1 year after July 4 shooting with community walk reclaiming parade route
Highland Park, Ill. (AP) — The Fourth of July holiday takes on a different meaning for the Highland Park community this year. One year after a shooter took seven lives at the city's annual parade, community members are planning to honor the victims and reclaim the space to move forward. A 10 a.m. Remembrance Ceremony at City Hall is set to include remarks from Highland Park Mayor Nancy Rotering, a musical performance and a moment of silence at 10:14 a.m. to mark the exact time police say the first shot was fired. Then, attendees may walk the parade route.
The American flag wasn't always revered as it is today. At the beginning, it was an afterthought
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The American flag will be flown throughout the country on July 4, but it wasn't always a revered and debated symbol. Unlike the right to assemble or trial by jury, the flag's role was not prescribed by the founders: Flags would have been rare during early Independence Day celebrations and were so peripheral to early U.S. history that no original flag exists. Its evolution over the past 2 1-2 centuries reflects the current events of a given moment and the country’s transformation from confederation of states to global superpower. In the words of one scholar, the flag was “really an afterthought.”
Meta is set to take on Twitter with a rival app called Threads
LONDON (AP) — Meta is poised to launch a new app that appears to mimic Twitter, marking a direct challenge to the social media platform owned by billionaire Elon Musk. A listing for the app, called Threads, appeared on Apple’s App Store, indicating it would debut as early as Thursday. It's billed as a “text-based conversation app” that's linked to Instagram. The listing teases a Twitter-like microblogging experience. Instagram users will be able to keep their user names and follow the same accounts on the new app. Threads could be the latest headache for Musk, who has faced backlash over new daily limits on the number of tweets that users can read.
Vietnam bans 'Barbie' movie due to an illustration showing China's territorial claim
HANOI, Vietnam (AP) — State media have reported that Vietnam has banned distribution of the popular "Barbie" movie because it includes a view of a map showing disputed Chinese territorial claims in the South China Sea. The newspaper Vietnam Express reported that posters advertising the movie, which was supposed to open in Vietnamese theaters on July 21, were removed from websites of Vietnamese movie distributors after Monday's decision. It cited Vi Kien Thanh, director general of the Vietnam Cinema Department, as saying the National Film Evaluation Council made the decision. It said a map in the film shows China's “nine-dash line,” which extends Beijing's territorial claims far into waters that fall within areas claimed by Vietnam and other countries.
