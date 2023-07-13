Hollywood actors join screenwriters in historic industry-stopping strike as contract talks collapse
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Actors will join screenwriters in a combined strike that will have huge consequences for Hollywood. Leaders of SAG-AFTRA, the union that represents the actors, voted Thursday to strike after contract talks collapsed with the studios and streaming services that hire them. It’s the first time actors from film and television shows have gone on strike since 1980. And the first time both actors and writers have been on strike since 1960. Industry leaders expressed disappointment in a walkout they said comes at the worst possible time. The group representing studios and streaming services said early Thursday that the actors' decision to end negotiations was their choice and will hurt thousands financially.
Thousands of Ukraine civilians are being held in Russian prisons. Russia plans to build many more
ZAPORIZHZHIA, Ukraine (AP) — Thousands of Ukrainian civilians are being detained across Russia and the Ukrainian territories it occupies, in centers ranging from brand-new wings in Russian prisons to clammy basements. Most have no status under Russian law. An Associated Press investigation also found that Russia is making plans to hold potentially thousands more. A Russian government document obtained by the AP dating to January outlined plans to create 25 new prison colonies and six other detention centers in occupied Ukraine by 2026. In addition, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree in May that would make it easier for Russia to deport Ukrainians who resist Russian occupation deep into Russia indefinitely, which has already happened in multiple cases documented by the AP.
Soda sweetener aspartame now listed as possible cancer cause. But it's still considered safe
The World Health Organization's cancer agency has deemed the artificial sweetener aspartame a “possible” cause of cancer, while a separate group looking at the same evidence said it still considers the sugar substitute safe. The differing results of the coordinated reviews were released early Friday by the International Agency for Research on Cancer and and a separate group of experts. Scientists said that as long as people don't exceed recommended levels, they shouldn't worry about any potential cancer risk from aspartame, which is widely used in diet sodas and foods. Aspartame joins a list of more than 300 other possible cancer-causing agents.
First over-the-counter birth control pill gets FDA approval
WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. officials have approved the first over-the-counter birth control pill, a major change that will broaden access for women and teenagers. The Food and Drug Administration decision on Thursday means drugmaker Perrigo can sell its once-a-day Opill without a prescription. Previously all birth control pills required a doctor's note. Perrigo won’t start selling the pill until early next year. Hormone-based pills have long been the most common form of birth control in the U.S. Medical societies and women’s health groups have pushed for wider access. They note that young women and those from low-income and minority backgrounds face extra hurdles getting a prescription.
No fingerprints, DNA sample or leads from cocaine found at the White House, the Secret Service says
WASHINGTON (AP) — No fingerprints or DNA turned up on the baggie of cocaine found in the West Wing lobby last week despite a sophisticated FBI crime lab analysis, and surveillance footage of the area didn’t identify a suspect, according to summary of the Secret Service investigation obtained by The Associated Press. There are no leads on who brought the drugs into the White House. U.S. Secret Service agents found the white powder during a routine White House sweep on July 2, in a heavily trafficked West Wing lobby where staff go in and out and tour groups gather to drop their phones and other belongings.
Meteorologists say Earth sizzled to a global heat record in June and July has been getting hotter
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration says an already warming Earth steamed to its hottest June on record, smashing the old global mark by nearly a quarter of a degree, with global oceans setting temperature records for the third straight month. Thursday's calculation that June's average temperature of 61.79 degrees Fahrenheit is 1.89 degrees above the 20th Century average. And July has already started out smashing records of its own. Scientists say there's a decent chance that 2023 will finish as the hottest year on record. It's because of human-caused climate change combined with a natural El Nino.
Biden proclaims NATO alliance 'more united than ever' in contrast to predecessor Trump
HELSINKI (AP) — President Joe Biden says he and other NATO leaders showed the world this week that the military alliance remains “more united than ever." Biden spoke Thursday in Helsinki as he capped a trip in Europe meant to demonstrate the force of the international coalition against Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. It's a very different message from that of Donald Trump, Biden's predecessor who spoke in the same place five years ago but disdains the alliance. Biden says the allies understand that Ukraine's fight is a fight not only about that country's future but also about sovereignty, security and freedom worldwide. Biden's visit to Helsinki highlights Finland's entry as NATO’s newest member, effectively doubling the alliance’s border with Russia.
Guatemala's political turmoil deepens as 1 candidate is targeted and the other suspends her campaign
GUATEMALA CITY (AP) — Guatemala sank deeper into political turmoil as prosecutors targeted a progressive presidential candidate who proved to be surprisingly popular. Their actions prompted Bernardo Arévalo's opponent in next month's runoff election to suspend her campaign Thursday, saying the playing field was no longer even. On Wednesday, the Attorney General's Office announced the suspension of Arévalo’s Seed Movement party. Then on Thursday, prosecutors raided the office of the Supreme Electoral Tribunal, which had certified the results of June's election, putting Arévalo in the August runoff with conservative opponent and former first lady Sandra Torres. The government’s actions against Arévalo sparked objections from within and outside Guatemala
Little-known but efficient, a different way to heat and cool your house
More than one third of all U.S. energy consumption, and thus a significant source of climate change, is from heating and cooling homes and buildings. Air source heat pumps are a trending topic as a solution, but experts say geothermal pumps are a more efficient option. For the geothermal pumps, loops of flexible piping are installed several hundred feet deep in yards and water in the loops brings up heat from the earth and absorbs heat from inside homes. Industry experts see the technology becoming increasingly popular in coming years, but installation costs are still high, even though homeowners save money long term.
Lisa Marie Presley died from small bowel obstruction caused by bariatric surgery, coroner says
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Authorities say Lisa Marie Presley died from complications from bariatric surgery she had several years ago. The details were revealed in an autopsy report released by coroner's officials on Thursday. Presley's death was ruled as being from natural causes. The singer, songwriter and heir of Elvis Presley died at a Los Angeles hospital at age 54 on Jan. 12. Paramedics had responded to a 911 call of a woman in cardiac arrest at her home. Presley was buried at Graceland, the home where she lived with her father as a child that has become a museum, tourist attraction and shrine for Elvis fans.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.