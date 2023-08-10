53 people have died from the Maui wildfires, governor says, and historic Lahaina has burned down
LAHAINA, Hawaii (AP) — Hawaii Gov. Josh Green says 53 people were killed in the devastating Maui wildfires, and the death toll will likely continue to rise. Green says search and rescue operations are continuing, and officials expect it will become the state’s deadliest natural disaster since a 1961 tsunami killed 61 people on the Big Island. More than 1,000 structures were destroyed by fires that are still burning in Lahaina and surrounding areas. Green told The Associated Press that “Lahaina, with a few rare exceptions, has been burned down.”
Ecuador arrests six Colombians as suspects in slaying of anti-corruption presidential candidate
QUITO, Ecuador (AP) — An Ecuadorian police report says the six men arrested as suspects in the assassination of an anti-corruption presidential candidate are Colombian nationals. Authorities are still investigating the motive behind a crime that has shocked a nation already reeling from a surge in drug-related violence. The police report viewed by The Associated Press on Thursday says the six men were captured hiding in a house in Quito, Ecuador’s capital. Fernando Villavicencio was shot to death in the city Wednesday. He had said he was threatened by affiliates of Mexico’s Sinaloa cartel, one of a slew of international organized crime groups that now operate in Ecuador.
Prosecutors seek Jan. 2 trial date for Donald Trump in his 2020 election conspiracy case
Prosecutors with special counsel Jack Smith’s team have asked a judge to set a Jan. 2 trial date for ex-President Donald Trump in the Washington case charging him with plotting to overturn his 2020 election loss. If U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan agrees with the date prosecutors proposed Thursday, the case against Trump would open right before the anniversary of the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol, which was fueled by Trump’s election lies. He reacted angrily to the proposed trial date on his Truth Social platform, and defense attorneys have suggested they’ll try slowing things down. Trump faces charges including conspiracy to defraud the U.S., and he has pleaded not guilty.
Supreme Court blocks, for now, OxyContin maker bankruptcy deal that would shield Sacklers
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court has temporarily blocked a nationwide settlement with OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma that would shield members of the Sackler family who own the company from civil lawsuits over the toll of opioids. The justices on Thursday agreed to a Biden administration request to put the brakes on an agreement reached last year with state and local governments. In addition, the high court will hear arguments before the end of the year over whether the settlement can proceed. The deal would allow the company to emerge from bankruptcy as a different entity, with its profits used to fight the opioid epidemic. Members of the Sackler family would contribute up to $6 billion. But a key component of the agreement would shield them from lawsuits.
Iran transfers 5 Iranian-Americans from prison to house arrest in step toward deal for full release
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iran has moved five Iranian-Americans from prison to house arrest in exchange for billions of dollars frozen in South Korea. U.S. and Iranian officials disclosed the tentative deal Thursday. It is still being negotiated and could eventually lead to the full release of the Americans. The agreement follows months of heightened tensions between the two countries. Iran told The Associated Press that the deal involves $6 billion to $7 billion that were frozen as a result of sanctions. Officials said the final transfer of the money — and the ultimate release of the five detainees — is expected in the next month or so.
Paper exams, chatbot bans: Colleges seek to 'ChatGPT-proof' assignments
ChatGPT and other artificial intelligence chatbots have become the go-to source for cheating in college. Now, educators are rethinking how they’ll teach courses this fall from Writing 101 to computer science. Educators say they want to embrace the technology’s potential to teach and learn in new ways, but when it comes to assessing students, they see a need to “ChatGPT-proof” test questions and assignments. For some instructors that means a return to paper exams, after years of digital-only tests. Some professors will be requiring students to show editing history and drafts to prove their thought process.
COVID-19 took a toll on heart health and doctors are still grappling with how to help
ST. LOUIS (AP) — COVID-19 has taken a toll on the nation's heart health but how profound is only starting to emerge. Heart attack deaths spiked early in the pandemic, erasing years of progress in battling cardiovascular disease. Then research showed that for up to a year after a bout of COVID-19, some people can develop problems ranging from blood clots to irregular heartbeats to a heart attack. It's not clear why and doctors still are grappling with how to help.
US suicides hit an all-time high last year
NEW YORK (AP) — About 49,500 people took their own lives last year in the U.S., the highest number ever. That's according to new government data posted Thursday. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has not yet calculated a suicide rate for the year. But available data suggests suicides are more common in the U.S. than at any time since the dawn of World War II. Experts caution that suicide is complicated, and that recent increases might be driven by higher rates of depression or limited availability of mental health services. The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention says a main driver is the growing availability of guns.
Western officials: Niger junta warned they'd kill deposed president after any military intervention
NIAMEY, Niger (AP) — Niger’s junta told a top U.S. diplomat that they would kill deposed President Mohamed Bazoum if neighboring countries attempted any military intervention to restore his rule, two Western officials told The Associated Press. Representatives of the junta told U.S. Under Secretary of State Victoria Nuland of the threat to Bazoum during her visit to the country this week, the officials confirmed, speaking on condition of anonymity. Bazoum, who was deposed last month says he is being held hostage at his residence. Meanwhile, the regional ECOWAS bloc says it has directed the deployment of a “standby force” to restore democracy in Niger. However, it gave no details about the make-up, location or proposed date of deployment for any force.
Phil Mickelson has wagered more than $1 billion, according to book by renowned gambler Billy Walters
Renowned gambler Billy Walters writes in his book that Phil Mickelson wagered more than $1 billion in the last 30 years. Walters' book is due out on Aug. 22. The Fire Pit Collective obtained the excerpt and its stunning allegations. They include Walters telling of a conversation in which Mickelson wanted him to bet $400,000 for him on the Americans winning the 2012 Ryder Cup. Mickelson played on that team. Walters says he talked him out of it. Mickelson said in a statement Thursday that he never bet on the Ryder Cup. Walters was sentenced to five years in prison for an insider trading case that involved Mickelson as a relief defendant.
