Debt ceiling deal: What's in, what's out of the bill to avert US default
WASHINGTON (AP) — The details of the deal between President Joe Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy are out. The 99-page bill produced from their agreement Sunday would avoid a federal default while limiting government spending. But the two leaders still have to persuade Congress to pass the bill. Both sides can point to some victories in the package. It includes provisions to fund medical care for veterans, change work requirements for some recipients of government aid and streamline environmental reviews for energy projects. But some conservatives are concerned that the compromise doesn't cut future deficits enough. And Democrats have been worried about proposed changes to work requirements in programs such as food stamps.
'He's home': Missing 73 years, Medal of Honor recipient's remains return to Georgia
SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — An American soldier awarded the Medal of Honor after he went missing in battle during the Korean War is being buried on Memorial Day near his hometown in Georgia. A wounded Army Pfc. Luther Herschel Story was last seen on Sept. 1, 1950, when he stayed behind to cover his infantry unit's retreat. Story posthumously received the Medal of Honor, but his fate was unknown until the U.S. military matched DNA from Story's relatives to a set of unidentified bones in April. A burial service for Story is scheduled Monday afternoon at the Andersonville National Cemetery near his hometown of Americus. Story's niece, Judy Wade, says she's glad that he's finally come home.
Fire chief: 1 person rescued overnight from Iowa building collapse; No deaths reported
DAVENPORT, Iowa (AP) — Authorities say an eighth person has been rescued after an apartment building collapsed in Iowa. Davenport Fire Chief Michael Carlsten said at a news conference Monday that it was unclear if any people were still missing after the six-story complex crashed to the ground in the eastern Iowa city late Sunday. But he says “no known individuals” were believed to be trapped there. No deaths were reported. Fire crews initially rescued seven people and escorted more than a dozen others from the building when they first responded on Sunday. Rescue teams, including K-9 units, were inside the building all night.
Trump's welcome of Scott into 2024 race shows his calculus: The more GOP rivals, the better for him
NEW YORK (AP) — When Republican Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina launched his campaign for the White House, the notoriously prickly former President Donald Trump welcomed his new competitor with open arms. There were no accusations of disloyalty or nasty nicknames like when Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, his leading rival, joined the race two days later. The contrast underscores not only the fact that Trump sees DeSantis as his most formidable rival, but also basic math: He and his team have long believed the more candidates who enter the Republican primary contest, the better for Trump. And the field is growing by the day.
Russia issues arrest warrant for Lindsey Graham over Ukraine comments
MOSCOW (AP) — Russia’s Interior Ministry has issued an arrest warrant for U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham following his comments related to the fighting in Ukraine. Graham met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Friday. Zelenskyy's office later released an edited video of the encounter in which Graham notes that “the Russians are dying" and describes the U.S. military assistance to the country as “the best money we’ve ever spent.” Graham appeared to have made the remarks in different parts of the conversation. But the short video by Ukraine’s presidential office put them next to each other. It caused outrage in Russia. The Russian Interior Ministry issued the arrest warrant on Monday.
Russia strikes Kyiv in daylight after hitting Ukrainian capital with a more common nighttime barrage
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Explosions have rattled Kyiv during daylight as Russian ballistic missiles fell on the Ukrainian capital. The barrage came hours after a more common nighttime attack of the city by drones and cruise missiles. Debris from missiles intercepted by Ukrainian air defenses Monday fell in Kyiv’s central and northern districts during the morning. officials said the missile fragments landed in the middle of traffic on a city road and also started a fire on a building’s roof. At least one civilian was reported hurt. Air defenses brought down more than 40 targets during the previous night as Russian forces bombarded Kyiv with a combination of drones and cruise missiles. It was their 15th nighttime attack on the capital so far this month.
Casteless utopia: California religious group backs bill to ban caste discrimination
FRESNO, California (AP) — There are about 20,000 members of the Ravidassia community in California’s Central Valley. A vast majority of community members have roots in Punjab in northwestern India. They are followers of the 14th century Indian guru Ravidass. Like their teacher, community members are Dalits — part of a former untouchable caste. Community members who have kept a low profile so far now want to make their voices heard as they champion a bill in the state Senate that will outlaw caste bias in California. Caste is a division of people based on birth and descent. Many members say they still face caste-based discrimination in their jobs, in education and in places of worship.
As rising oceans threaten NYC, study documents another risk: The city is sinking
NEW YORK (AP) — New York City is sinking under the weight of its skyscrapers, homes, pavement and humanity itself. New research published this month says the city is sinking at an average rate of 1 to 2 millimeters a year. The study sought to estimate how much that process is being hurried along by the weight of its roughly 1 million buildings. The research team calculated that all those structures add up to about 1.7 trillion tons of concrete, metal and glass — about the mass of 4,700 Empire State buildings. While the process is slow, the study's lead researcher says parts of the city will eventually be under water.
Pay per wave: Native Hawaiians divided over artificial surf lagoon in the birthplace of surfing
EWA BEACH, Hawaii (AP) — A prominent Hawaiian waterman wants to build another Hawaii wave pool facility using the latest technology to simulate the ideal conditions top-notch surfers need to stay competitive. But some people, including fellow Hawaiians, want to stop the project. They say another wave pool is a waste of water and pointless in Hawaii, the birthplace of surfing where a good break is often just minutes away. A lawsuit filed in state environmental court by a group of Hawaiians and residents near the proposed site not far from a popular surfing beach alleges the project will cause damage to nearshore limu, or seaweed, and desecrate iwi kupuna, or ancient Hawaiian remains.
Sloane Stephens leads 4 American women into 2nd round of French Open
PARIS (AP) — Sloane Stephens looked sharp in her opening match at the French Open with a 6-0, 6-4 win over two-time Grand Slam runner-up Karolina Pliskova. American women were 4-0 through the first few hours of play. Madison Keys beat Kaia Kanepi 6-1, 3-6, 6-1 to improve her career record in the first round of Grand Slams to 35-5. Keys will next play Kayla Day after the American qualifier eliminated French wild card Kristina Mladenovic 7-5, 6-1. Croatian-born American Bernarda Pera beat former No. 2 Anett Kontaveit 7-6 (6), 6-2.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.